Here’s what drivers said after Sunday’s iRacing event at virtual Richmond Raceway:
William Byron — winner:
2 for 2 at Richmond! What a call by @NickOttinger and Holden to stay out, I was nervous about it but they raced me clean and it worked out. Thanks @AxaltaRacing @LibertyU @Hertz pic.twitter.com/ZxfHf1aK2p
— William Byron (@WilliamByron) April 19, 2020
Timmy Hill — finished second:
2nd place finish today for our @PitBossGrills Toyota! Just came up a little bit short there at the end. Congratulations to @WilliamByron on the win! Looking forward to a bunch of fun at Talladega next week! pic.twitter.com/T4L0HrFrur
— Timmy Hill (@TimmyHillRacer) April 19, 2020
Parker Kligerman — finished third:
MAN! P3 on the day. We had an awesome long run car there. When I was in position perfectly, I touched the apron out of turn two and let @TimmyHillRacer get me (post a video of it soon)
Stupid mistake on my part. But really fun race. @Valvoline | @BurtKligEsports
— Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) April 19, 2020
Landon Cassill — finished fourth:
Last restart and last laps were what racing is all about. P4 finish in the @BlueEmu1 Camaro. pic.twitter.com/qXtRn9crf3
— landon cassill (@landoncassill) April 19, 2020
Kyle Busch — finished fifth:
Solid top-5 for our @mmschocolate team today at virtual @RichmondRaceway #ToyotaOwners150 pic.twitter.com/Wcjs6ouLdg
— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) April 19, 2020
Denny Hamlin — finished sixth:
Made it to the front but I’ll say it again. Gotta work on qualifying. pic.twitter.com/S6XpGCoWZ2
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) April 19, 2020
Erik Jones — finished seventh:
Getting better every week. 💪 Next up… Dega.#ProInvitationalSeries @SportClips pic.twitter.com/XIvDBMyIHV
— Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) April 19, 2020
Dale Earnhardt Jr. — finished eighth:
Top 10 virtual @RichmondRaceway today. Ran 4-6 all race and took too many tires on the last stop. Enjoyed representing @TMCTRANS. Dega next. Man that will be wild stuff. 💥 pic.twitter.com/wS5B3kCqNh
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 19, 2020
Bubba Wallace — finished ninth:
Yes!!!!!! https://t.co/9csOen513A
— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 19, 2020
Brad Keselowski — finished 10th:
They say practice makes perfect. Definitely helped this week! pic.twitter.com/bxFOtBWoGh
— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 19, 2020
Chase Elliott — finished 11th:
I can vouch. I saw him out there… #overachiever https://t.co/VhMBWtYlRo
— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) April 19, 2020
Tyler Reddick — finished 12th:
Beau and I debrief our p12 effort from @RichmondRaceway today in our @CatRentalStores Chevrolet! pic.twitter.com/0ISOZtgYv5
— Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) April 19, 2020
Bobby Labonte — finished 14th:
A little recap of @RichmondRaceway @BassProShops #camary pic.twitter.com/X5BRDAmcQa
— Bobby Labonte (@Bobby_Labonte) April 19, 2020
John Hunter Nemechek — finished 16th:
Fans: This #NASCAR season is one we will remember for a long time. It has taken us on a journey that no one could have predicted when the teams took to the track at @DISupdates. Thank you for the incredible way you supported us this year by watching the #ProInvitationalSeries. pic.twitter.com/aY1Q1rhafp
— John Hunter Nemechek (@JHNemechek) April 19, 2020
Garrett Smithley — finished 17th:
Post race recap! Shout out to #TheLeanStream on #Twitch you guys have been amazing. Making this stuff way more fun. Thanks @GunBroker @RickWareRacing @VictoryLaneOil @TrophyTractor @Twitch On to dega! @iRacing @NASCARONFOX #eNASCAR #ProInvitationalSeries #eSports pic.twitter.com/oSk1qws0r5
— Garrett Smithley (@GarrettSmithley) April 19, 2020
Daniel Suarez — finished 18th:
Welcome to my life lately amigo 😂😂 https://t.co/3IzXLe95r1
— Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) April 19, 2020
Ryan Preece — finished 19th:
😬😬😬😬😬 https://t.co/bNM9pvI1PB
— Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) April 19, 2020
Kurt Busch — finished 20th:
Great to carry the @gearwrench colors today. Qualified better, had less wrecks, lol, and finished lead lap for P20! #consistent #ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/jmD6N5r0ai
— Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) April 19, 2020
Alex Bowman — finished 22nd:
WAIT GUYS ARE SHIFTING?! Damn I picked a bad week to not practice 😂🤦🏻♂️
— Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) April 19, 2020
Christopher Bell — finished 24th:
Started at rear w/ backup rig today.
Worked way near top 10 & took a chance late staying out w/ old tires- didn’t work!
Ran 2nd for a little & from there could say I was holding on for dear life & race turned upside down – virtually & literally. @rheemracing | #teamtoyota pic.twitter.com/nbPDOeW6VK
— Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) April 19, 2020
Jimmie Johnson — finished 26th:
It was great to have @BigEarl48 spotting for me in today’s @NASCAR @iRacing event from @RichmondRaceway. pic.twitter.com/D32vq0jNtx
— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 19, 2020
Matt DiBenedetto — finished 27th:
Post race recap. I do not feel very intimidating currently but you guys can still sense my rage pic.twitter.com/I8uK1lMNrr
— Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) April 19, 2020
Austin Dillon — finished 28th:
Qualified 7th beat some good @iRacing ringers. Screwed up getting in my box lost 6 spots. Then got TKO in someone else’s mess. Oh well can’t wait for @TalladegaSuperS
— Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) April 19, 2020
Kevin Harvick — finished 29th:
Well that was a new experience!!! Glad to have that out of the way never been so nervous in my life!!! Have a few technical items to work on before next week but definitely had fun!! @BuschBeer @iRacing @SHR_eSports @NASCAR @hbpizza @Mobil1 @jimmyjohns @FordPerformance
— Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) April 19, 2020
Clint Bowyer — finished 30th:
Missed qualifying because of this. Now missed the finish because of this. 😂 pic.twitter.com/r5Yc0jlaeS
— Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) April 19, 2020