Getty Images

N.C. Senators want NASCAR to race at Charlotte minus fans

By Dustin LongApr 19, 2020, 11:47 AM EDT
Five North Carolina Republican senators are calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans.

The May 16 All-Star Race and May 24 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway are the next scheduled Cup races after NASCAR postponed the May 9 Cup race at Martinsville Speedway on Friday.

North Carolina is under a stay-at-home order through April 29 that has closed race shops. The North Carolina order bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to stay at least six feet away from each other. The order requires all residents to stay at home except for essential activities. The order states: “non-essential business and operations must cease.”

In a press release on Sunday, N.C. Sen. Todd Johnson (Union County) states: “People are going stir-crazy with very few live sports underway, and allowing NASCAR racing in Charlotte would be a good first step toward returning to some semblance of normalcy. Gov. Cooper should permit fan-less racing.”

N.C. Sen. Paul Newton, who represents Cabarrus County, which is home to Charlotte Motor Speedway and some race teams, said in the press release: “NASCAR has already demonstrated it can safely run races without fans while practicing social distancing. Gov. Cooper should allow racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

N.C. Sen. Vickie Sawyer, who represents Iredell County, home to some race teams, said in the press release: “We should be looking at every safe example of a way to partially reopen society, and fan-less NASCAR racing seems like a simple step that Gov. Cooper can take right now.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis supports a fan-less NASCAR race in his state, saying on April 14 that people are “starved” for entertainment.

“I think if NASCAR does a race and can televise it without having a large crowd, I think that’s a good thing,” DeSantis told reporters.

“People are chomping at the bit. If you think about it, we have never had a period like this in modern American history where you’ve had so little new content, particularly in the sporting realm. I mean, we are watching reruns from like the early 2000s.”

NASCAR stated on Friday that it intends to run all 36 races, “with a potential return to racing without fans in attendance in May at a date and location to be determined.” NASCAR has postponed eight races because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

Top 5 memorable moments from Richmond Raceway

By Daniel McFadinApr 19, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
NASCAR would have visited Virginia this weekend for a trip to the “Action Track,” Richmond Raceway.

As we’ve done with Miami, Texas, Bristol and former NASCAR tracks, we’re taking a look at the most memorable moments from Richmond.

There were a lot to choose from and getting it down to just five was no easy task. Here’s what we came up with.

 1. “Where’s Kyle Petty!?” (1986)

In 1986, Kyle Petty was in his sixth year of full-time Cup competition and driving for Wood Brothers Racing when the series rolled into Richmond for its second race of the season. At the time, Petty was winless on the Cup circuit.

The late stages of the race were contested between Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip, with Petty running in fifth.

With four laps to go, Waltrip got underneath Earnhardt exiting Turn 2 and was about clear him as they reached Turn 3 when Earnhardt clipped his right rear and sent him into the wall.

The resulting chaos collected Waltrip, Earnhardt and four other cars.

“Whose going to win the race? Where’s Kyle Petty?!” Benny Parson bellowed on the TBS broadcast.

Petty eventually cruised by the accident scene to take the lead and his first Cup Series victory.

 2. Kyle Busch vs Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2008)

If you want to make a Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan upset, just mention the spring 2008 Cup race at Richmond.

Earnhardt entered the race winless since the 2006 edition of the same event and a long simmering feud with Kyle Busch finally reached its boiling point.

Denny Hamlin dominated the race, leading 381 laps. But Earnhardt took the lead on Lap 383 with a three-wide pass around Hamlin and Busch as Hamlin began having a tire go down.

Nine laps later, Hamlin stopped on the track and brought out the caution, setting up a restart with five laps to go with Earnhardt first and Busch second.

With three laps to go, Busch went to Earnhardt’s inside as they entered Turn 3, made contact with his left rear and sent Earnhardt into a spin.

Clint Bowyer took the lead in the commotion and would go on to win in overtime. Busch would need a police escort to leave the track.

Ten years later, Earnhardt and Busch discussed the events of that night on the Dale Jr. Download.

 3. Gordon, Wallace and The Red Menace (1998)

1998 was a really good year for Jeff Gordon.

If you don’t recall, the four-time Cup champion won a modern era record 13 races that year on his way to title No. 3.

But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Gordon that year. In the June race at Richmond, Gordon was the recipient of a little payback from Rusty Wallace. A year earlier at Bristol, Gordon had knocked Wallace out of the way on the last lap to win.

Now, with 29 laps to go at the “Action Track,” Wallace and Gordon battled for the lead. As they entered Turn 1, Gordon had the advantage.

As the field exited Turn 2, Gordon was in the wall as many the crowd cheered with approval.

That wasn’t the last notable event of the night.

With seven laps to go and Dale Jarrett leading, NASCAR flew the red flag to clean the track after a four-car wreck.

Up to that point, NASCAR typically did not stop races after late wrecks to ensure that races ended under green. NASCAR officials swore it wasn’t a sign of things to come, but eventually it would become the norm.

 4. Spingate (2013)

A lot happened in the fall 2013 race at Richmond that would have lasting ripple effects.

Michael Waltrip Racing was at the center of “Spingate,” which got its name from the alleged intentional spin conducted by Clint Bowyer in the closing laps of the race, part of a plan to get Bowyer’s teammate, Martin Truex Jr., into the playoffs.

The plan, while initially successful, backfired.

MWR was fined $300,000 by NASCAR, the largest fine in the sport’s history. Bowyer and Truex’s teams were docked 50 points each. Truex lost his playoff eligibility and was replaced by Ryan Newman.

It didn’t end there. Alleged coordination between Team Penske and Front Row Motorsports resulted in Jeff Gordon being added as a 13th driver to the playoff field the following weekend.

 5. Jeremy Mayfield wins to get into playoffs (2004)

NASCAR’s “Chase” playoff era started with a bang.

Jeremy Mayfield entered the regular season finale in 14th, needing 55 points or a second-place finish to make the 10-driver field.

Instead, Mayfield threw all the scenarios out the window by simply winning the darn thing.

Mayfield led 151 laps, including the final eight after Kurt Busch ran out of gas, and beat Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon to clinch a spot in the playoff field. Mayfield also ended a winless streak stretching back to 2000.

April 19 in NASCAR: Lee Petty wins at Richmond as Flocks boycott race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 19, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Today would have seen the Cup Series hold its 128th race at Richmond Raceway.

The race would have fallen on the same day that Richmond hosted its inaugural event in 1953.

Then, instead of a .750-mile paved short track, NASCAR’s pioneers competed on a half-mile dirt track at the Atlantic Rural Fairgrounds.

According to the next day’s Richmond Times-Dispatch, about 5,000 fans watched Lee Petty claim the win. He took the lead with 10 laps to go and went on to beat Dick Rathmann (after an evaluation of scoring cards resulted in Buck Baker being moved back to third).

The race also was highlighted by who wasn’t in it.

Brothers Tim and Fonty Flock boycotted the event. When it came to qualifying, the Flocks had wanted to wait for track conditions to improve before they made their attempts. But after NASCAR gave all drivers a 30-minute window in which to make their runs, the Flocks refused. NASCAR then asked them to start from the rear of the field, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Beginning.” The Flocks objected, packed up and left.

Also on this this date:

1964: Fred Lorenzen crossed the finish to win at North Wilkesboro just in time. His engine almost immediately blew after coughing its way through the final five laps, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Superspeedway Boom.” Lorenzen survived to beat Ned Jarrett by about 200 yards.

1997: Steve Park led the final 71 laps to win the Xfinity Series race at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. Park became the first driver not named Dale Earnhardt to win in the Xfinity Series for Dale Earnhardt, Inc.

1998: Ron Hornaday Jr. passed Jack Sprague with five laps to go and won a Truck Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

2010: Denny Hamlin took the lead on a restart with 12 laps to go and led the rest of the way to win at Texas Motor Speedway over Jimmie Johnson. It was Hamlin’s second of eight wins that season.

2015: Matt Kenseth won at Bristol Motor Speedway in a race named after NASCAR reporter Steve Byrnes, who would pass away two days later from cancer.

Today’s iRacing Cup race at virtual Richmond: Start time and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Round four of the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series takes place today in the Toyota Owners 150 at a virtual Richmond Raceway.

Unlike Homestead and Texas, which had 35 entries, and Bristol, which had 32 entries, Richmond has only 30 current or former NASCAR Cup drivers entered.

William Byron won the most recent race, two weeks ago at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here is the information on today’s virtual race:

(All times are Eastern)

DIGNITARIES: Country music stars Rascal Flatts will sing the National Anthem. Actor Kelsey Grammer will give the command to start engines. NASCAR Hall of Famer and owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, Joe Gibbs, will give the invocation.

FORMAT: The feature will be 150 laps (112.5 miles) around the .750-mile D-shaped oval. Green flag will be at 1:13 p.m. Drivers will get no resets in the feature race to repair damage. The cars have fixed setups. There will up to three attempts at a green/white/checkered finish. Qualifying will take place at 12:50 p.m.

SCHEDULE: There will be a 25-lap qualifying race comprised of 13 drivers at 10:33 a.m. ET (will not be on TV or online). The top two finishing drivers, as well as two other drivers chosen by FOX will be given provisional starts to fill out the 30-car field. There will be no caution flags or resets in the qualifier.

TV/RADIO: FOX and FS1 will televise the virtual race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. The race also can be seen on the Fox Sports App.

CUP DRIVERS SCHEDULED TO COMPETE: Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Chase  Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Matt DiBenedetto, Joey Logano, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece, John Hunter Nemechek, Bubba Wallace, Jimmie Johnson, Garrett Smithley, Timmy Hill, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell.

ALSO RACING: Parker Kligerman.

DRIVERS ADVANCING FROM QUALIFYING RACE: Bobby Labonte (winner), Landon Cassill (second place), Daniel Suarez (third place) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (fourth place).

DRIVERS IN QUALIFYING RACE: Quin Houff, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Brennan Poole, Bobby Labonte, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Cole Custer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chad Finchum, JJ Yeley, Joey Gase, Landon Cassill and Daniel Suarez.

WHAT DRIVERS ARE SAYING: 

DENNY HAMLIN: “Obviously, iRacing isn’t exactly the same as being behind the wheel of our real FedEx Camry, but it’s about as close as you can get using simulations. We’ve got one win already in this iRacing series, so I definitely think we can do it again.”

KYLE BUSCH: “It’s definitely getting more serious because I’m working to try and get better with our M&M’S Camry. I struggled in qualifying the first few races and was able to work my way back up front each time, so qualifying has been a struggle point for me so far. I got back into the top-10 each race, but I’ve been caught up in a wreck each time that has not allowed me to finish very well. It’s still fun, but there are those moments of getting crashed that I know I’ve put in a lot of work trying to get better and I just want to finish well and it can be frustrating still.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON: “It brought a little bit of structure for me; more than I anticipated honestly, because I was just so far behind in the sim experience. But to see the viewership numbers and understand how much fun the fans are having watching it, it has motivated me and has me highly interested to keep it going,” Johnson said. “As we look around and see other sports try to figure out how to virtually offer something for their fans, we were one of the first, if not the first, to do it and do it well and break all kinds of records in the process. So, hats off to everybody to pull it though and our partners on the television-side to allow this to happen.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK: “It’s fun to be back this weekend. I came close at Bristol and the feeling is the same as it is in the real car- you want to win. … This is as realistic as we can make it without actually being at the track and in the car. It’s different, but it’s still exciting and I’m racing to win and represent all our partners.”

KEVIN HARVICK: “I’ve been trying to practice one hour a day. I’ve got Busch Light on my Ford Mustang and I’m going to have fun with it. I did win a street stock race this week (on iRacing)…after I wrecked in the first four. I won a Legends race by default because the whole field crashed. But those are really my only two iRacing wins. They’re not pretty. I did wreck the whole field in a Legends race the other day after starting on the front row on lap one. So, that was high entertainment. I figure the whole iRacing thing is really something that’s supposed to be fun for everybody, supposed to be filler for a gap in time during this crazy pandemic. The whole iRacing thing has introduced me to a whole new network of people and it’s opened my eyes to a whole new group of racers. It’s a different culture, but it’s still a racing culture.”

CLINT BOWYER: “iRacing is extremely realistic. You’re using the same mechanics, the same forces, and the same movements you use in real life to make your car go fast, and that includes your hand-eye coordination and your feet. You drive these things so much with the pedals, with the gas, the brake, the steering input. All of those inputs in your mind are the exact same thing we use to put our car to the front of the field on any given Sunday. That being said, the only sense that you don’ t have in a simulator is the feel from the seat of your pants. We kind of call it the ‘butt dyno’. You balance a racecar kind of like if you put a plate on the end of an ink pen. That’s how you balance a racecar. That thing wants to go on all four different axis’, whether it’s the right-front, left-front, right-rear, left-rear, you can feel all those things, and that’s how you balance a car is through the seat of your pants. In iRacing, you don’t have that. All you have is your visuals, so once you have the hang of that and your mind finally catches on, it’s kind of like riding a bike. It’s a struggle for a little while, but once you catch on to that and realize what’s going on with the movements of your car and the movements of the track and things like that – when to pick up the gas, your timing – once you get all that set, it’s exactly like what we do in real life with our PEAK Coolant & Antifreeze Ford Mustang.”

ERIK JONES: “I’m looking forward to Richmond. I’ve got a new Sim setup for this weekend, so I think that will go really well. Richmond has been a pretty good track to me in the past in the Cup Series and in the Xfinity Series as well. I hope that we can go and have a good run and get out there and contend in the top 10, top five and have a good shot at it. I’ve been putting in some good time this week on the sim trying to figure out the track and continue to improve. Hopefully it all pays off this Sunday when we get racing.”

AUSTIN DILLON: “Richmond is a short track to me. I love that place and the way the tires fall off. In the past, it’s been a place that I circled as the worst track for me, but my perspective has changed over time. Virtually, the track is very similar to how we race on it in real life. I always try to do the opposite of what I think when I get to Richmond Raceway and it helps because the track seems to mysteriously do things that you wouldn’t obviously think affect the car as the rubber lays down.”

TYLER REDDICK: “Richmond is a tough one that I always feel challenged by, both in real life and virtually. To me, it’s all about treating your tires right for the first 10-laps of a run to have a decent fall-off rate, but with the speeds we carry and how much dirty air can affect your car and its brakes, it can be tough on how you get around the race track. It takes a short-track mentality to get around Richmond, and you have to be very disciplined around the bottom of the racetrack.”

Josh Berry dominates Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at Richmond

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 18, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT
Josh Berry held off Ty Majeski to win the second Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Berry dominated, leading 106 laps in the 125-lap race on the .750-mile D-shaped oval. Even two late-race crashes didn’t impact Berry’s path to victory lane.

“It was a good race,” said Berry, who drove the No. 88 for JR Motorsports. “I felt like I was pretty good, me and Ty were pretty close and that it would come down to whoever lost track position.

“On that one (second-to-last) restart, a couple guys took two (tires) and Ty was in the wrong lane and lost a bunch of track position and that was probably the difference for me to get away.”

While frustrated at finishing second, Majeski praised Berry for running a clean race.

“It was certainly frustrating, but overall I feel we finished where we deserved tonight,” Majeski said. “Josh was just a little bit better. We could trade off lap times, but he was much more consistent. That was the difference.”

Third through fifth were Chase Cabre, Ty Gibbs and pole sitter Landon Cassill. Sixth through 10th were Will Rodgers, Anthony Alfredo, Kaz Grala, Logan Seavey and Bayley Currey.

The race was run in Xfinity Series cars. The event was open to NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers.

The event featured three heat races that transferred six drivers each to the feature, as well as two last chance qualifying races that transferred another eight drivers to make for a 26-car field.

FINAL RESULTS:

MAIN EVENT:  

  1. Josh Berry
  2. Ty Majeski
  3. Chase Cabre
  4. Ty Gibbs
  5. Landon Cassill
  6. Will Rodgers
  7. Anthony Alfredo
  8. Kaz Grala
  9. Logan Seavey
  10. Bayley Currey
  11. Landon Huffman
  12. Derek Kraus
  13. Blake Koch
  14. Ruben Garcia Jr.
  15. Josh Bilicki
  16. Scott Stenzel
  17. Jeb Burton
  18. Cole Custer
  19. Michael McDowell
  20. Austin Cindric
  21. Brennan Poole
  22. Chase Briscoe
  23. Matt Mills
  24. Alex Labbe
  25. Justin Allgaier
  26. Ryan Truex

Pole winner: Landon Cassill

Heat 1 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):

  1. Landon Cassill
  2. Anthony Alfredo
  3. Chase Briscoe
  4. Kaz Grala
  5. Logan Seavey
  6. Will Rodgers
  7. Justin Allgaier
  8. Austin Cindric
  9. Jesse Iwuji
  10. JJ Yeley
  11. Brennan Poole
  12. Todd Gilliland
  13. Joey Gase
  14. Christian Eckes
  15. Michael Annett

Heat 2 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):

  1. Ty Majeski
  2. Alex Labbe
  3. Landon Huffman
  4. Cole Custer
  5. Jeb Burton
  6. Matt Mills
  7. Chad Finchum
  8. Joe Graf Jr.
  9. Scott Stenzel
  10. Harrison Burton
  11. Spencer Boyd
  12. Michael McDowell
  13. Blake Koch
  14. Drew Dollar

Heat 3 (10 laps — top six drivers advance to main event):

  1. Josh Berry
  2. Chase Cabre
  3. Bayley Currey
  4. Ty Gibbs
  5. Derek Kraus
  6. Josh Bilicki
  7. Ryan Truex
  8. Ruben Garcia Jr.
  9. Stephen Leicht
  10. Myatt Snider
  11. Stewart Friesen
  12. Ryan Ellis
  13. Noah Gragson
  14. Angela Ruch

Last Chance qualifying race No. 1 (15 laps — top four drivers advance to main event):

  1. Justin Allgaier,
  2. Ryan Truex
  3. Brennan Poole
  4. Michael McDowell
  5. Jesse Iwuji
  6. Harrison Burton
  7. Drew Dollar
  8. Stewart Friesen
  9. Joey Gase
  10. Joe Graf Jr.
  11. Noah Gragson
  12. Stephen Leicht

Last Chance qualifying race No. 2 (15 laps — top four drivers advance to main event):

  1. Ruben Garcia Jr.
  2. Blake Koch
  3. Austin Cindric
  4. Scott Stenzel
  5. Chad Finchum
  6. Myatt Snider
  7. Spencer Boyd
  8. JJ Yeley
  9. Christian Eckes
  10. Todd Gilliland
  11. Ryan Ellis
  12. Angela Ruch
  13. Michael Annett

