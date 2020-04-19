Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Today’s iRacing Cup race at virtual Richmond: Start time and more

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 19, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Round four of the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series takes place today in the Toyota Owners 150 at a virtual Richmond Raceway.

Unlike Homestead and Texas, which had 35 entries, and Bristol, which had 32 entries, Richmond has only 30 current or former NASCAR Cup drivers entered.

William Byron won the most recent race, two weeks ago at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here is the information on today’s virtual race:

(All times are Eastern)

DIGNITARIES: Country music stars Rascal Flatts will sing the National Anthem. Actor Kelsey Grammer will give the command to start engines. NASCAR Hall of Famer and owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, Joe Gibbs, will give the invocation.

FORMAT: The feature will be 150 laps (112.5 miles) around the .750-mile D-shaped oval. Green flag will be at 1:13 p.m. Drivers will get one full reset in the feature race to repair damage. The cars have fixed setups. There will up to three attempts at a green/white/checkered finish.

SCHEDULE: There will be a 25-lap qualifying race comprised of 13 drivers at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET (will not be on TV or online). The top two finishing drivers, as well as two other drivers chosen by FOX will be given provisional starts to fill out the 30-car field. There will be no caution flags or resets in the qualifier.

DRIVERS IN QUALIFYING RACE: Quin Houff, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Brennan Poole, Bobby Labonte, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Cole Custer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chad Finchum, JJ Yeley, Joey Gase, Landon Cassill and Daniel Suarez.

TV/RADIO: FOX and FS1 will televise the virtual race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. The race also can be seen on the Fox Sports App.

CUP DRIVERS SCHEDULED TO COMPETE: Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, Chase  Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Matt DiBenedetto, Joey Logano, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece, John Hunter Nemechek, Bubba Wallace, Jimmie Johnson, Garrett Smithley, Timmy Hill, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell.

ALSO RACING: Parker Kligerman.

WHAT DRIVERS ARE SAYING: 

DENNY HAMLIN: “Obviously, iRacing isn’t exactly the same as being behind the wheel of our real FedEx Camry, but it’s about as close as you can get using simulations. We’ve got one win already in this iRacing series, so I definitely think we can do it again.”

KYLE BUSCH: “It’s definitely getting more serious because I’m working to try and get better with our M&M’S Camry. I struggled in qualifying the first few races and was able to work my way back up front each time, so qualifying has been a struggle point for me so far. I got back into the top-10 each race, but I’ve been caught up in a wreck each time that has not allowed me to finish very well. It’s still fun, but there are those moments of getting crashed that I know I’ve put in a lot of work trying to get better and I just want to finish well and it can be frustrating still.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON: “It brought a little bit of structure for me; more than I anticipated honestly, because I was just so far behind in the sim experience. But to see the viewership numbers and understand how much fun the fans are having watching it, it has motivated me and has me highly interested to keep it going,” Johnson said. “As we look around and see other sports try to figure out how to virtually offer something for their fans, we were one of the first, if not the first, to do it and do it well and break all kinds of records in the process. So, hats off to everybody to pull it though and our partners on the television-side to allow this to happen.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK: “It’s fun to be back this weekend. I came close at Bristol and the feeling is the same as it is in the real car- you want to win. … This is as realistic as we can make it without actually being at the track and in the car. It’s different, but it’s still exciting and I’m racing to win and represent all our partners.”

KEVIN HARVICK: “I’ve been trying to practice one hour a day. I’ve got Busch Light on my Ford Mustang and I’m going to have fun with it. I did win a street stock race this week (on iRacing)…after I wrecked in the first four. I won a Legends race by default because the whole field crashed. But those are really my only two iRacing wins. They’re not pretty. I did wreck the whole field in a Legends race the other day after starting on the front row on lap one. So, that was high entertainment. I figure the whole iRacing thing is really something that’s supposed to be fun for everybody, supposed to be filler for a gap in time during this crazy pandemic. The whole iRacing thing has introduced me to a whole new network of people and it’s opened my eyes to a whole new group of racers. It’s a different culture, but it’s still a racing culture.”

CLINT BOWYER: “iRacing is extremely realistic. You’re using the same mechanics, the same forces, and the same movements you use in real life to make your car go fast, and that includes your hand-eye coordination and your feet. You drive these things so much with the pedals, with the gas, the brake, the steering input. All of those inputs in your mind are the exact same thing we use to put our car to the front of the field on any given Sunday. That being said, the only sense that you don’ t have in a simulator is the feel from the seat of your pants. We kind of call it the ‘butt dyno’. You balance a racecar kind of like if you put a plate on the end of an ink pen. That’s how you balance a racecar. That thing wants to go on all four different axis’, whether it’s the right-front, left-front, right-rear, left-rear, you can feel all those things, and that’s how you balance a car is through the seat of your pants. In iRacing, you don’t have that. All you have is your visuals, so once you have the hang of that and your mind finally catches on, it’s kind of like riding a bike. It’s a struggle for a little while, but once you catch on to that and realize what’s going on with the movements of your car and the movements of the track and things like that – when to pick up the gas, your timing – once you get all that set, it’s exactly like what we do in real life with our PEAK Coolant & Antifreeze Ford Mustang.”

ERIK JONES: “I’m looking forward to Richmond. I’ve got a new Sim setup for this weekend, so I think that will go really well. Richmond has been a pretty good track to me in the past in the Cup Series and in the Xfinity Series as well. I hope that we can go and have a good run and get out there and contend in the top 10, top five and have a good shot at it. I’ve been putting in some good time this week on the sim trying to figure out the track and continue to improve. Hopefully it all pays off this Sunday when we get racing.”

AUSTIN DILLON: “Richmond is a short track to me. I love that place and the way the tires fall off. In the past, it’s been a place that I circled as the worst track for me, but my perspective has changed over time. Virtually, the track is very similar to how we race on it in real life. I always try to do the opposite of what I think when I get to Richmond Raceway and it helps because the track seems to mysteriously do things that you wouldn’t obviously think affect the car as the rubber lays down.”

TYLER REDDICK: “Richmond is a tough one that I always feel challenged by, both in real life and virtually. To me, it’s all about treating your tires right for the first 10-laps of a run to have a decent fall-off rate, but with the speeds we carry and how much dirty air can affect your car and its brakes, it can be tough on how you get around the race track. It takes a short-track mentality to get around Richmond, and you have to be very disciplined around the bottom of the racetrack.”

Josh Berry dominates Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at Richmond

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 18, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT
Josh Berry held off Ty Majeski to win the second Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Berry dominated, leading 106 laps in the 125-lap race on the .750-mile D-shaped oval. Even two late-race crashes didn’t impact Berry’s path to victory lane.

“It was a good race,” said Berry, who drove the No. 88 for JR Motorsports. “I felt like I was pretty good, me and Ty were pretty close and that it would come down to whoever lost track position.

“On that one (second-to-last) restart, a couple guys took two (tires) and Ty was in the wrong lane and lost a bunch of track position and that was probably the difference for me to get away.”

While frustrated at finishing second, Majeski praised Berry for running a clean race.

“It was certainly frustrating, but overall I feel we finished where we deserved tonight,” Majeski said. “Josh was just a little bit better. We could trade off lap times, but he was much more consistent. That was the difference.”

Third through fifth were Chase Cabre, Ty Gibbs and pole sitter Landon Cassill. Sixth through 10th were Will Rodgers, Anthony Alfredo, Kaz Grala, Logan Seavey and Bayley Currey.

The race was run in Xfinity Series cars. The event was open to NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers.

The event featured three heat races that transferred six drivers each to the feature, as well as two last chance qualifying races that transferred another eight drivers to make for a 26-car field.

Pole winner: Landon Cassill

Kyle Busch finishes 13th in virtual IndyCar racing debut

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 18, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

Some people consider the number 13 an unlucky number.

But for NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Busch, 13 was not a bad finishing position considering it was in his first career virtual IndyCar race in the third IndyCar iRacing Challenge event, held Saturday at the Twin Ring Motegi track in Japan.

Busch started 25th in the 33-driver race and made steady progress in his Dallara chassis.

IndyCar regular and defending real-life Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud won his second consecutive IndyCar iRacing Challenge event, followed by Scott Dixon and Pagenaud’s teammate, Will Power.

Click here to read more about the race.

Saturday Night Thunder Richmond iRacing event: Start time and more

Photo: NASCAR
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 18, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Fans hungry for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 150 iRacing race at a virtual Richmond Raceway will get an appetizer tonight when the second edition of iRacing’s Saturday Night Thunder takes place.

Tonight’s event will be run with digital Xfinity Series cars. NASCAR Cup drivers not competing in Sunday’s show are eligible for tonight’s race, as well as Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA drivers.

Forty-three drivers are on the preliminary entry list for tonight’s race, which is scheduled to begin shortly after 8 p.m. ET. Among notable entries is Elliott Sadler, who retired from NASCAR Xfinity Series racing after last season. This will be Sadler’s first virtual race.

FORMAT: Practice will be held at 7 p.m. ET. Qualifying begins at 8:05 p.m. ET. There will be four 10-lap heat races. The top six finishers in each heat advance to the main event. Rounding out the 26-car field for the main event will be the top two finishers of a 15-lap consolation race, which will be held after the heat races and will include all drivers who have not advanced.

FEATURE RACE: The 125-lap feature race will follow the heat and consolation races. Competitors will be allowed one reset to repair crash damage. There will be a maximum of three green-white-checkered attempts. No one will transfer to Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race.

ONLINE: Watch at NASCAR’s YouTube channel and eNASCAR.com/live.

April 18 in NASCAR: John Andretti’s spectacular Martinsville drive

Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)
By Dustin LongApr 18, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

No greater authority than Richard Petty, a winner at Martinsville Speedway a record 15 times himself, put the seal of approval on John Andretti’s stirring Cup win at the historic half-mile track on April 18, 1999.

“It looked like the good old times,” Petty said.

Andretti overcame an early spin that put him a lap down and charged past Jeff Gordon and Jeff Burton in the final laps to win. Andretti completed a sweep for Petty Enterprises that weekend after Jimmy Hensley won the Truck race for the team the day before. Andretti’s win marked the first Cup victory for Petty Enterprises at Martinsville in 20 years.

Andretti started 21st and spun on Lap 48 after he was hit from behind by Ward Burton. Andretti passed leader Jeff Gordon on Lap 135 to get back on the lead lap and began working his way through the field.

A key moment came when the field pitted on Lap 383 of the 500-lap race. Andretti entered 11th and exited fourth after taking two tires. He trailed only Gordon, Mark Martin and Burton.

“I’d been begging for (two tires) all day because I wanted track position, and I wanted to get up there and fight,” Andretti said that day.

Said Gordon afterward: “I’m sure he didn’t take two tires at the end. There’s no way.”

Andretti was third with 50 laps to go, trailing only Gordon and Burton. Andretti passed Gordon for second with 12 laps to go. That left only Andretti’s close friend, Burton, for the win. Andretti charged while ignoring a vibration with the car.

Andretti ran underneath Burton on Lap 494 and they ran side by side for much of two laps before Andretti got by.

“I’ll never forget coming around and taking the checkered flag at Martinsville,” Andretti said that day.

Andretti died Jan. 30 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 56.

Also on this date:

1954: Herb Thomas won at Hillsboro, North Carolina, one of a series-high 12 victories he scored that season.

1960: Glen Wood led all 200 laps to score the victory at Bowman Gray Stadium, marking the first win for Wood Brothers Racing in what would become the Cup Series.

1970: Richard Petty led the final 349 laps to win the Gwyn Staley 400 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He was the only driver to complete all 400 laps.

1982: Dale Earnhardt scored the first of his nine career wins at Darlington Raceway.

2009: Mark Martin won at Phoenix, tallying his third victory in the first eight races of the season. He went on to win five times and finish second in the points.