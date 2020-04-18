Josh Berry held off Ty Majeski to win the second Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at virtual Richmond Raceway.
Berry dominated, leading 106 laps in the 125-lap race on the .750-mile D-shaped oval. Even two late-race crashes didn’t impact Berry’s path to victory lane.
“It was a good race,” said Berry, who drove the No. 88 for JR Motorsports. “I felt like I was pretty good, me and Ty were pretty close and that it would come down to whoever lost track position.
“On that one (second-to-last) restart, a couple guys took two (tires) and Ty was in the wrong lane and lost a bunch of track position and that was probably the difference for me to get away.”
While frustrated at finishing second, Majeski praised Berry for running a clean race.
“It was certainly frustrating, but overall I feel we finished where we deserved tonight,” Majeski said. “Josh was just a little bit better. We could trade off lap times, but he was much more consistent. That was the difference.”
The race was run in Xfinity Series cars. The event was open to NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers.
The event featured three heat races that transferred six drivers each to the feature, as well as two last chance qualifying races that transferred another eight drivers to make for a 26-car field.
Some people consider the number 13 an unlucky number.
But for NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Busch, 13 was not a bad finishing position considering it was in his first career virtual IndyCar race in the third IndyCar iRacing Challenge event, held Saturday at the Twin Ring Motegi track in Japan.
Busch started 25th in the 33-driver race and made steady progress in his Dallara chassis.
IndyCar regular and defending real-life Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud won his second consecutive IndyCar iRacing Challenge event, followed by Scott Dixon and Pagenaud’s teammate, Will Power.
Fans hungry for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 150 iRacing race at a virtual Richmond Raceway will get an appetizer tonight when the second edition of iRacing’s Saturday Night Thunder takes place.
Tonight’s event will be run with digital Xfinity Series cars. NASCAR Cup drivers not competing in Sunday’s show are eligible for tonight’s race, as well as Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA drivers.
Forty-three drivers are on the preliminary entry list for tonight’s race, which is scheduled to begin shortly after 8 p.m. ET. Among notable entries is Elliott Sadler, who retired from NASCAR Xfinity Series racing after last season. This will be Sadler’s first virtual race.
FORMAT: Practice will be held at 7 p.m. ET. Qualifying begins at 8:05 p.m. ET. There will be four 10-lap heat races. The top six finishers in each heat advance to the main event. Rounding out the 26-car field for the main event will be the top two finishers of a 15-lap consolation race, which will be held after the heat races and will include all drivers who have not advanced.
FEATURE RACE: The 125-lap feature race will follow the heat and consolation races. Competitors will be allowed one reset to repair crash damage. There will be a maximum of three green-white-checkered attempts. No one will transfer to Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race.
No greater authority than Richard Petty, a winner at Martinsville Speedway a record 15 times himself, put the seal of approval on John Andretti’s stirring Cup win at the historic half-mile track on April 18, 1999.
“It looked like the good old times,” Petty said.
Andretti overcame an early spin that put him a lap down and charged past Jeff Gordon and Jeff Burton in the final laps to win. Andretti completed a sweep for Petty Enterprises that weekend after Jimmy Hensley won the Truck race for the team the day before. Andretti’s win marked the first Cup victory for Petty Enterprises at Martinsville in 20 years.
Andretti started 21st and spun on Lap 48 after he was hit from behind by Ward Burton. Andretti passed leader Jeff Gordon on Lap 135 to get back on the lead lap and began working his way through the field.
A key moment came when the field pitted on Lap 383 of the 500-lap race. Andretti entered 11th and exited fourth after taking two tires. He trailed only Gordon, Mark Martin and Burton.
“I’d been begging for (two tires) all day because I wanted track position, and I wanted to get up there and fight,” Andretti said that day.
Said Gordon afterward: “I’m sure he didn’t take two tires at the end. There’s no way.”
Andretti was third with 50 laps to go, trailing only Gordon and Burton. Andretti passed Gordon for second with 12 laps to go. That left only Andretti’s close friend, Burton, for the win. Andretti charged while ignoring a vibration with the car.
Andretti ran underneath Burton on Lap 494 and they ran side by side for much of two laps before Andretti got by.
“I’ll never forget coming around and taking the checkered flag at Martinsville,” Andretti said that day.
Leonard Wood has been to a lot of race tracks and seen a lot of things.
Sixty years ago this weekend, he stood near the guardrail at Bowman Gray Stadium and watched his brother, Glen Wood, beat a handful of fellow future NASCAR Hall of Famers to earn Wood Brothers Racing’s first Cup Series win.
In a sign of the times, Glen led all 200 laps around the short track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, nicknamed “The Madhouse.”
“I watched (Glen) run and enjoyed how he was in and out of traffic, working traffic and leading every lap of it. So fun to watch your brother go out and beat everybody like that,” Leonard told NBC Sports. “You could just come right to the guardrail and watch them come in. I learned more about handling at Bowman Gray than any other one race track because you’d stand at that guardrail and watch the car come in the corner, you’d watch it drive through the middle and then you’d watch it drive off.
“The changes you’d make, (you’d see) right in front of your eyes. You could see the suspension and how it worked. Great place to learn as a young kind trying to figure it all out.”
The brothers from Stuart, Virginia, had been visiting the track since the early 50s, competing in modifieds, convertibles and NASCAR’s top division.
Leonard detailed his brother’s driving style that helped him lead every lap that day and in two more Grand National races at Bowman Gray that year, on June 25 and Aug. 23, for a total of 600 laps led.
“(Glen) had just a technique of how he passed on the outside,” Leonard said. “What he would do (is get his) left-front fender up to the outside of (the other car’s) right-rear fender and he’d hold it tight against the guy.
“(Glen) wouldn’t be like a foot or two away from him. He’d hold it tight against him to even touching him. When he’d come off the corner, he’d inch up another foot. Then the next lap he’d inch up another foot and then once he got up beside of him, he’d just blend out and away he went. Just give a guy all the room he needs, but to hold it tight against him, it kind of messes him up too, it slows him down.”
Using that method in the April 18 race, Glen beat Rex White, Jimmy Massey, Richard Petty and Ned Jarrett. In June, he beat Lee Petty and White. In August, he topped Lee Petty and Junior Johnson as he lapped the field.
By the time Glen retired from racing a few years later, he had 29 wins at Bowman Gray in modifieds, convertibles and the Cup Series.
Another level to Glen’s dominance at “The Madhouse” in 1960 is what the Woods were competing against.
Their blue Ford Fairlane, which had the No. 16 on it, had a bolt-on hard top which could be removed to transform it into the convertible it spent most of its time as.
While they were racing a 1958 Ford, every other driver in the top five of the April race was piloting a 1959 or 1960 model car.
To emphasize how well that No. 16 performed, Leonard recalled a visit with it to Martinsville Speedway.
Glen was pulling out of the pits when Marvin Panch drove by in a 1959 Ford. Panch passed him going down the backstretch. With Glen still on his warm-up lap and Panch exiting Turn 2, Glen caught him and passed him on the backstretch.
There were two keys to the car’s power. One was its lightness, a product of the Woods tending to build their cars from the remains of vehicles that had been in fires, which burned the heavy soundproofing materials located in the door panels.
Second, it was a low rider.
“Nobody really seemed to think about how low you could get your car,” Leonard said. “We had it just as low as you could get it suspension-wise. There was no limit, you know with the height rule. … I always liked it as low as we could get it.”
Sixty years and 98 Cup wins later, the Wood Brothers are synonymous with with the No. 21 on the side of their Ford cars. But they wouldn’t take that numeral to Victory Lane for the first time in the Cup Series until six months later when Speedy Thompson won at Charlotte Motor Speedway for their first speedway win.
Leonard explained how the No. 21 became their permanent number (aside from using the No. 7 in 1986 as part of a 7-11 sponsorship).
The first race car they ever had was labeled with the No. 50. But after being involved in a wreck that burned the car, they rebuilt it and placed the No. 16 on it, the number Glen won with in 1960.
“When we started running convertibles, we was running 22,” Leonard said. “Fireball Roberts had the hard top running the 22. When they’re running (convertibles and hard tops) together, the convertible had to change the number. The hardtops had priority. So we put 21 on it and left it.”
While there was no sentiment behind the decision that led to the No. 21 becoming one of NASCAR’s most iconic numbers, Leonard got a little sentimental when asked if it felt like six decades had passed since the Wood Brothers’ first Cup win.
“In some ways it does, in some it don’t,” he said. “It feels like it’s been a long time. I get to looking at things, looking at the (team) museum (in Stuart, Virginia), the history of the Wood Brothers and just think everyday about Glen and I, how much fun we had and what all we did starting out. You didn’t have a lot of money and you just had to make your parts … just how far we’ve come since we started.”
There’s no racing going on amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not keeping Leonard from staying active at home.
“I design remote control cars,” he said. “I’ve been doing that for a long time. I’m catching up on a lot of that right now.”
Like the cars he tinkered with in his days at Bowman Gray Stadium, they have quite a bit of power. His 1/10th scale cars “run like 70 mph … Like full 2.5 horsepower. That’s a lot of horsepower for a little car.”
With COVID-19 being particularly harmful to people in his age range, the 85-year-old former crew chief “don’t want to take no chances on that.”
Whenever he goes out, Leonard wears a double-canistered mask, “like you use at a paint booth.
“If I have to go out to get groceries, post office or bank or anything, I put a double-canistered mask on. Whenever I take it off, I spray it with Lysol.
“Another thought is, if you go somewhere and you’re a little worried about where you been, spray the inside of your car with Lysol and close the doors when you park it.”