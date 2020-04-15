Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

President Trump seeks to make sports central part of economic revival

By Dustin LongApr 15, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

President Donald Trump spoke with sports leaders Wednesday, expressing his desire to make sports a central part America’s economic revival, according to a press pool report.

The report sates that Lesa France Kennedy, executive vice chair, represented NASCAR on the call. Others on the call included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred.

According to the press pool report: “The President expressed optimism to the major sports organizations that are eager to get their athletes back on courts, courses, and fields of play, and for the millions of sports fans who are missing their favorite teams and players. Leaders of the sports organizations expressed appreciation for the President’s attention to their industry and offered innovative input on social distancing guidelines.

“President Trump acknowledged the important role that sports play in American life and expressed his desire to make sports a central part of the great American economic revival.”

MORE: Dr. Anthony Fauci on how sports can return: Regular testing, no fans

MORE: N.C. Gov: “Our new normal” may have no in-person crowds for awhile

President Trump held a call with sports league executives April 4. That call included NASCAR President Steve Phelps. President Trump later said in a press briefing that day:

I want fans back in the arenas. Whenever we’re ready and as soon as we can, obviously. The fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out on the golf courses and breath nice clean beautiful air.

“I can’t tell you a date, but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later. We’re not going to have to have separation for the rest of our times on the planet. We need it for this period of time. Eventually, people are going to be able to occupy those seats in arenas next to each other like we have for all of my life and all of your life.”

NASCAR has postponed seven races through May 3 at Dover International Speedway. NASCAR’s next scheduled race is May 9 at Martinsville Speedway, but Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order from March 30 to June 10. The next scheduled events after that would be All-Star weekend (May 14-16) and Coca-Cola 600 weekend (May 22-24) at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

According to the press pool report, these were the individuals on Wednesday’s call with President Trump:

* Todd Ricketts—Chicago Cubs
* Jerry Jones—Dallas Cowboys
* Mark Cuban—Dallas Mavericks
* Ari Emanuel— Endeavor
* Robert Kraft—The Kraft Group
* Mike Whan—LPGA
* Robert Manfred— MLB
* Don Garber—MLS
* Adam Silver—NBA
* Lesa Kennedy—NASCAR
* Mark Emmert—NCAA
* Roger Goodell—NFL
* Gary Bettman—NHL
* Lisa Baird—NWSL
* Jay Monahan—PGA TOUR
* Dana White—UFC
* Sarah Hirshland—U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee
* Patrick Galbraith—USTA
* Cathy Engelbert—WNBA
* Vince McMahon—WWE

Kyle Busch to make virtual IndyCar debut Saturday

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 15, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After trying to secure an Indianapolis 500 ride a few years ago, Kyle Busch will be making his IndyCar debut Saturday — virtually.

The two-time NASCAR Cup champion announced Wednesday via Twitter that he will be driving in Round 4 of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

The event will be held Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN from the virtual Twin Ring Motegi in Japan.

Click here for the entire story from NBCSports.com’s MotorSportsTalk.

Busch will be doing double duty this weekend: Saturday’s virtual IndyCar race and Sunday’s virtual NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

 

N.C. Gov.: ‘Our new normal’ may have no in-person crowds for awhile

By Dustin LongApr 15, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper explained Wednesday what it would take to ease stay-at-home order restrictions in the state and said that “in our new normal … the only sporting events or concerts that you may be able to watch for awhile will have no in-person crowds.”

With most NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series teams based in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper’s orders will impact them.

As of Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that the state had 5,123 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 67,827 completed tests. There have been 117 deaths in North Carolina from COVID-19.

Gov. Cooper issued a stay-at-home order to begin March 30 and go through April 29. Race shops have been closed since.

MORE: Dr. Anthony Fauci on how sports can return: Regular testing, no fans

NASCAR postponed seven Cup races through May 3 at Dover International Speedway. The next Cup race scheduled is May 9 at Martinsville Speedway but Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order from March 30 through June 10. That order prohibits “all public and private in-person gatherings of more than 10 individuals. … This includes parties, celebrations, religious and other social events, whether they occur indoor or outdoor.”

The next NASCAR Cup races after Martinsville would be the All-Star Race on May 16 and the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. There also is a Truck race scheduled All-Star weekend and Xfinity Series race the day before the 600.

Gov. Cooper tweeted Wednesday: “Our efforts to flatten the curve are working. And that means we have saved lives. The Stay at Home orders are working, but we know our current situation is not sustainable in the long run. I know people are wondering, where do we go from here?

“This virus is going to be with us until there is a vaccine, which may be a year or more away. As we ease restrictions, we are going to enter a new normal. We want to get back to work while at the same time preventing that spike that’ll overwhelm our hospitals with patients.”

Here’s what he said Wednesday:

 

NASCAR iRacing returns this weekend at a virtual Richmond Raceway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 15, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After an off weekend, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series gets back on (virtual) track Sunday at a digital Richmond Raceway.

A smaller field of 26 current and former NASCAR Cup drivers – down from fields of 35 drivers at Homestead and Texas and 32 at Bristol — will take to the .750-mile virtual track in the Toyota Owners 150. Drivers not on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s race include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Landon Cassill, Bobby Labonte, Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell and the suspended Kyle Larson.

Bubba Wallace, who was criticized for prematurely quitting the race at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway on April 5, is back in the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s race.

There will be one scheduled reset period for repairs during the 150-lap virtual race, which will be televised on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App at 1 p.m. ET. Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon and Larry McReynolds will call the action, with Cup regular Clint Bowyer serving as in-race contributor.

Due to the smaller car count, there will be no qualifying races or heat races to set the field for the main event.

Denny Hamlin won the first virtual race on March 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, followed by Timmy Hill (March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway) and William Byron (April 5 at Bristol Motor Speedway).

Sunday’s main event will be preceded a day earlier by the second edition of Saturday Night Thunder.

NASCAR Cup drivers not competing in Sunday’s race, as well as drivers from the Xfinity, Trucks and ARCA series, are among those eligible to take part. All drivers will compete in virtual Xfinity Series cars.

The Saturday Night Thunder race will be televised on NASCAR’s YouTube channel and eNASCAR.com/live at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 150:

No. Driver Affiliation
1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
2 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Ross Chastain Roush Fenway Racing
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
13 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
14 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
22 Joey Logano Team Penske
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
31 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
37 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
38 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
43 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
48 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
51 Garrett Smithley Invitational
66 Timmy Hill Invitational
77 Parker Kligerman Invitational
88 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
95 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Jimmie Johnson surprises ER nurse who is a fan, offers his thanks

By Dustin LongApr 15, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“Oh my God? Are you kidding me right now?”

That was the response by Michael Palmer, an ER nurse for Henry Ford Health Systems in West Bloomfield, Michigan, when he was surprised during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Lunch Talk Live” with Mike Tirico on NBCSN.

Palmer was among NASCAR fans, who are working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, profiled in a recent NBC Sports story. Palmer writes the No. 48 on his face shield in the hospital because he’s a Jimmie Johnson fan.

Wednesday, Johnson appeared on the show to meet Palmer.

“Thank you Michael, you are such an inspiration to all of us,” Johnson said. “I can’t imagine what you and your family are dealing with. I’m glad through my journey as a race car driver and my values that I’ve been able to inspire yourself and you’ve had something to connect with. Now it’s flipped. You’re inspiring all of us. Thank you for being on the front lines. I just can’t thank you enough, me and my family. I can only imagine how difficult it is to only see your son for one hour in four weeks.”

Said Michael: “Thank you. I appreciate that. It’s definitely been tough. My son and I have looked up to you for so long.”

Johnson also said: “We’re getting one day closer to this ending, as Michael pointed out a few minutes ago, and I think that is great advice. It’s something that I’m going to take seriously and apply to my family because we’re all getting stir crazy and ready for some normalcy.”

Johnson also offered to make Palmer an honorary pit crew member for the Bristol night race weekend, cover the costs for Palmer and his son to travel there and attend the race and also said that since Palmer’s son also likes Kevin Harvick that Harvick “has jumped on board and would love to meet with you guys and spend some time.”

Palmer told NBC Sports that after the segment he FaceTimed with his son Mikey and that his son was “jumping up and down. He couldn’t believe he gets to meet Jimmie and Kevin.”