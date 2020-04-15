Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

NASCAR iRacing returns this weekend at virtual Richmond Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 15, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After an off weekend, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series gets back on track Sunday at virtual Richmond Raceway.

A smaller field of 26 current and former NASCAR Cup drivers – down from fields of 35 drivers at Homestead and Texas and 32 at Bristol — will take to the .750-mile virtual track in the Toyota Owners 150. Drivers not on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s race include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Landon Cassill, Bobby Labonte, Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell and the suspended Kyle Larson.

Bubba Wallace, who was criticized for prematurely quitting the race at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway on April 5, is back in the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s race.

There will be one scheduled reset period for repairs during the 150-lap virtual race, which will be televised on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App at 1 p.m. ET. Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon and Larry McReynolds will call the action, with Cup regular Clint Bowyer serving as in-race contributor.

Due to the smaller car count, there will be no qualifying races or heat races to set the field for the main event.

Denny Hamlin won the first virtual race on March 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, followed by Timmy Hill (March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway) and William Byron (April 5 at Bristol Motor Speedway).

Sunday’s main event will be preceded a day earlier by the second edition of Saturday Night Thunder.

NASCAR Cup drivers not competing in Sunday’s race, as well as drivers from the Xfinity, Trucks and ARCA series, are among those eligible to take part. All drivers will compete in virtual Xfinity Series cars.

The Saturday Night Thunder race will be televised on NASCAR’s YouTube channel and eNASCAR.com/live at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 150:

No. Driver Affiliation
1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
2 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Ross Chastain Roush Fenway Racing
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
13 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
14 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
22 Joey Logano Team Penske
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
31 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
37 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
38 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
43 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
48 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
51 Garrett Smithley Invitational
66 Timmy Hill Invitational
77 Parker Kligerman Invitational
88 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
95 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Roger Penske joins today’s Lunch Talk Live at noon ET on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffApr 16, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Roger Penske, who owns NASCAR, IndyCar and IMSA teams and purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT IndyCar Series last year, will join Mike Tirico on today’s “Lunch Talk Live” on NBCSN.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

You can also watch the show online here.

Guests on Thursday’s show:

  • Noon – Michele Tafoya
  • 12:15 p.m. – Ahmad Rashad
  • 12:30 p.m. – Kiya Tomlin
  • 12:40 p.m. – Roger Penske
  • 12:50 p.m. – David Boudia

Ryan: These might have been Kyle Larson’s last words in NASCAR

By Nate RyanApr 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Now that his NASCAR livelihood has collapsed in roughly 40 hours, it’s instructive to remember that everything started for Kyle Larson nearly as quickly as it ended.

Long before casually uttering the most dehumanizing and reprehensible of racial slurs during an iRacing stream – which sent his sponsors justifiably fleeing and subsequently caused his termination at Chip Ganassi Racing – Kyle Larson was a 19-year-old sprint car driver of limited renown when he began making trips to Indiana in May 2011 for Keith Kunz Motorsports.

Within six months, he had become the second person in history to win the Four Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway (in his first trip to the intimidating dirt half-mile) and was on the radar of every NASCAR powerhouse as a can’t-miss prospect.

“It’s crazy how quickly my life changed that year,” Larson said during a 2016 episode of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “It felt like it took forever for me to finally get that opportunity. Once I got it, my life was changing by the day. All for great stuff. My career exploded after that.”

It’s imploded even faster than anyone could have imagined, and it now is reasonable to wonder whether Larson’s path back to a NASCAR Cup ride seems even less likely than his meteoric rise from dirt tracks to Daytona once did.

And it also seems fair to consider whether Larson, who turns 28 in July, ever truly was ready for the intense scrutiny and spotlight that accompanies racing in the major leagues.

The NASCAR media’s #BluntLarson fan club (and this author was a charter member) celebrated and encouraged the driver’s candor. There were signs that Larson was learning to use his megaphone wisely, campaigning for a larger connection to racing’s grassroots or weighing in on the debates over the quality of Cup racing.

There were other instances, though, in which red flags of indifference still signified a lack of responsibility and laissez-faire style in which he seemed to leave much of the heavy lifting with his career to team owner Chip Ganassi.

There was the poor way he admittedly treated his No. 42 team on the radio during a Martinsville race after 2017 playoff elimination. There was the playful accusation that Hendrick Motorsports was cheating (again, his words) and caused a headache for Ganassi with its engine vendor. There were the subtle reminders that NASCAR often felt no more than a 9 to 5 gig he had to work to pay the bills so he could play in the dirt.

A Darlington rain-delay joke on national TV last year about Asians and video games (“I’ll probably get in trouble for that, but I’m Asian,” Larson said. “I can say it.”) feels even more tone-deaf now.

He often came across as someone who worried too little about how his words resonated, and that was part of his appeal to fans tired of bleached personalities who toe the line.

This case, though, wasn’t about bluntness.

It was about a word that never should have resided as an option in his vernacular, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. and co-host Mike Davis noted on the Dale Jr. Download podcast this week.

In his video apology Monday, Larson said he wasn’t raised this way, but he used the vile epithet so casually, it must have been ingrained at some point in his life.

It’s partly why that mea culpa rang hollow for many.

Saying sorry was absolutely necessary — but only as part of a much bigger detailing of the soul-searching steps he would take next while acknowledging a road to redemption would be difficult and long.

If Larson wants to return in Cup, it’ll take more than just NASCAR lifting an indefinite suspension after he satisfies its requirement of learning about a forbidden and inexcusable term he should have known was beyond offensive in any circumstance.

The image rehabilitation will need to go well past his genuine contrition Monday. He will need to demonstrate a real understanding of the black community and its history of civil rights struggles.

As a former Drive for Diversity entrant, no one should understand better than Larson that leveraging a platform to promote greater inclusion is a major goal in NASCAR – not just because of its quest for fans but also because it’s the right thing to do.

If Larson wants to race immediately, there probably is a much faster road back to the dirt. The budgets and stakes are lower, and Kyle Larson Racing offers a turnkey opportunity.

The World of Outlaws Series has extended an olive branch. So long as Larson completes sensitivity training within the next month, he can race sprint cars again on the circuit where his team already has a full-time entry.

The money that beckons there also will be decent — perhaps better than any salary he could command in NASCAR. The bottom has dropped from the market value of Larson, who was considered the presumptive top impending free agent in Cup until Monday.

Given that driver contracts typically run three years, and that a star of his caliber still could draw mid-seven figures in a bidding war, it’s easy to conclude he cost himself at least $15 million with a few seconds of reprehensible conduct on a hot mic Sunday.

Larson lost any leverage for negotiating his biggest contract yet. While there might be a team still willing to take a flier, it probably would have to be a deep-pocketed owner who needn’t worry about finding a sponsor.

Faced with making a fraction of his Cup income over the past six years, dirt racing suddenly looks much more appealing.

Larson himself made a stir three years ago when he noted making more cash in one night of selling T-shirts to dirt fans vs. six months of sales in NASCAR.

His roots are in the dirt, and it could be enticing to race immediately while rebuilding his image rather than wait on the sidelines while trying to claw his way back into NASCAR.

Larson is on record as saying he wants a World of Outlaws championship. The dirt racing fan base likely would welcome back with open arms and wallets, buying up as much of his merchandise as COVID-19-battered bank accounts might allow once racing restarts around the country.

Just as quickly as he arrived, Larson suddenly could be gone and quite possibly never heard from again in NASCAR despite his boundless talent.

It would be the second-most stunning thing (ranking behind the events of this week) that ever happened to a driver known for rarely choosing his words carefully.

April 16 in NASCAR: Jeff Gordon surges for 2000 Talladega win

By Daniel McFadinApr 16, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As the 21st Century dawned on NASCAR, three-time Cup Champion Jeff Gordon was going through something he hadn’t really experienced since his rookie year in 1993. A rough patch.

In 2000, his first full season with a crew chief not named Ray Evernham (he was paired with Robbie Loomis), Gordon and the No. 24 team entered the April 16 DieHard 500 at Talladega seeking to end a 13-race winless streak. Gordon also only had one top-five finish in that stretch, finishing fourth in the race before at Martinsville.

He didn’t get off to the best start in Talladega, qualifying 36th.

But Gordon would lead six times in the 188-lap event for a total of 25 laps. He would take the lead for good with six laps left with a pass of Mark Martin that took Gordon to the apron of the track near the entrance to pit road. It’s a move that would be made illegal at superspeedways in the ensuing years.

Gordon beat Mike Skinner, who earned his career-best finish and last top five, and Dale Earnhardt, who was in the midst of winning three of four Talladega races, including his final Cup win later that year. Rounding out the top five were Kenny Irwin Jr., who earned his final top five before his death less than three months later and Jimmy Spencer.

The victory was Gordon’s 50th on the Cup circuit.

“We qualified horrible, but the second we got out there on the race track the DuPont Chevrolet was really, really good,” Gordon told ABC Sports in Victory Lane. “I told these guys if we can just stay out of trouble and be real patient we’ll work our way to the front. And it took a while. … I learned from the best, Earnhardt. I didn’t want to see him come up through there because he’s the toughest guy there is to race with at these places because he’s so good with the air. Learned a lot of things from him and they paid off today.”

Also on this date:

1964: After an early one-car incident put him a lap down in a race at Columbia (S.C.) Speedway, Ned Jarrett roared back to the lead lap, took the lead on Lap 137 and began lapping the field. He beat Marvin Panch by one lap.

1967: Darel Dieringer, driving for Junior Johnson, won at North Wilkesboro after leading all 400 laps from the pole. It was Dieringer’s seventh and final Grand National Series win.

1972: In his first career start for Wood Brothers Racing, David Pearson led 202 of 293 laps from the pole and scored the win at Darlington by one lap over Richard Petty. It was Pearson’s first win in 14 starts and his first speedway win in two seasons.

1989: In the official debut of Goodyear’s radial-ply tires, Dale Earnhardt won at North Wilkesboro over Alan Kulwicki and Mark Martin. The introduction of the radial tires had been aborted during Speedweeks in Daytona following crashes by Earnhardt and Bill Elliott that were blamed on tire failures, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era.”

President Trump seeks to make sports central part of economic revival

By Dustin LongApr 15, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

President Donald Trump spoke with sports leaders Wednesday, expressing his desire to make sports a central part America’s economic revival, according to a press pool report.

The report sates that Lesa France Kennedy, executive vice chair, represented NASCAR on the call. Others on the call included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred.

According to the press pool report: “The President expressed optimism to the major sports organizations that are eager to get their athletes back on courts, courses, and fields of play, and for the millions of sports fans who are missing their favorite teams and players. Leaders of the sports organizations expressed appreciation for the President’s attention to their industry and offered innovative input on social distancing guidelines.

“President Trump acknowledged the important role that sports play in American life and expressed his desire to make sports a central part of the great American economic revival.”

MORE: Dr. Anthony Fauci on how sports can return: Regular testing, no fans

MORE: N.C. Gov: “Our new normal” may have no in-person crowds for awhile

President Trump held a call with sports league executives April 4. That call included NASCAR President Steve Phelps. President Trump later said in a press briefing that day:

I want fans back in the arenas. Whenever we’re ready and as soon as we can, obviously. The fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out on the golf courses and breath nice clean beautiful air.

“I can’t tell you a date, but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later. We’re not going to have to have separation for the rest of our times on the planet. We need it for this period of time. Eventually, people are going to be able to occupy those seats in arenas next to each other like we have for all of my life and all of your life.”

NASCAR has postponed seven races through May 3 at Dover International Speedway. NASCAR’s next scheduled race is May 9 at Martinsville Speedway, but Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order from March 30 to June 10. The next scheduled events after that would be All-Star weekend (May 14-16) and Coca-Cola 600 weekend (May 22-24) at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

According to the press pool report, these were the individuals on Wednesday’s call with President Trump:

* Todd Ricketts—Chicago Cubs
* Jerry Jones—Dallas Cowboys
* Mark Cuban—Dallas Mavericks
* Ari Emanuel— Endeavor
* Robert Kraft—The Kraft Group
* Mike Whan—LPGA
* Robert Manfred— MLB
* Don Garber—MLS
* Adam Silver—NBA
* Lesa Kennedy—NASCAR
* Mark Emmert—NCAA
* Roger Goodell—NFL
* Gary Bettman—NHL
* Lisa Baird—NWSL
* Jay Monahan—PGA TOUR
* Dana White—UFC
* Sarah Hirshland—U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee
* Patrick Galbraith—USTA
* Cathy Engelbert—WNBA
* Vince McMahon—WWE