Michael Palmer, a NASCAR fan and an emergency room nurse at a suburban Detroit hospital, will join Mike Tirico on today’s Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN.
The show airs at noon ET. Palmer is scheduled to appear at 12:40 p.m.
“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.
That was the response by Michael Palmer, an ER nurse for Henry Ford Health Systems in West Bloomfield, Michigan, when he was surprised during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Lunch Talk Live” with Mike Tirico on NBCSN.
Wednesday, Johnson appeared on the show to meet Palmer.
“Thank you Michael, you are such an inspiration to all of us,” Johnson said. “I can’t imagine what you and your family are dealing with. I’m glad through my journey as a race car driver and my values that I’ve been able to inspire yourself and you’ve had something to connect with. Now it’s flipped. You’re inspiring all of us. Thank you for being on the front lines. I just can’t thank you enough, me and my family. I can only imagine how difficult it is to only see your son for one hour in four weeks.”
Said Michael: “Thank you. I appreciate that. It’s definitely been tough. My son and I have looked up to you for so long.”
Johnson also said: “We’re getting one day closer to this ending, as Michael pointed out a few minutes ago, and I think that is great advice. It’s something that I’m going to take seriously and apply to my family because we’re all getting stir crazy and ready for some normalcy.”
Johnson also offered to make Palmer an honorary pit crew member for the Bristol night race weekend, cover the costs for Palmer and his son to travel there and attend the race and also said that since Palmer’s son also likes Kevin Harvick that Harvick “has jumped on board and would love to meet with you guys and spend some time.”
Palmer told NBC Sports that after the segment he FaceTimed with his son Mikey and that his son was “jumping up and down. He couldn’t believe he gets to meet Jimmie and Kevin.”
Now after more than a month of many states practicing social distancing, there’s a growing sentiment for the return of live sporting events in some form.
What would it take for that to happen?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the faces of the United States’ response to the pandemic, laid out his thoughts on that.
In an interview with Snapchat’s Peter Hamby released Wednesday, Fauci was asked about the prospect of sports like baseball and pro and college football returning.
“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci said. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. … Have them tested like every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out.”
“Like if NASCAR does a race and can televise it without having large crowds, I think that’s a good thing,” DeSantis said. “I think people have been starved for content. We haven’t had a lot of new content since the middle of March.”
Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said “mass gatherings” are “not in the cards” for his state until the public has developed a herd immunity and a vaccine is made available. Newsom added mass gatherings “are unlikely” as late as August.
Speedway Motorsports, LLC announced Wednesday that it has laid off 180 employees across all of its facilities and subsidiaries and furloughed another 100 employees due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Those facilities include Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.
Speedway Motorsports also has subsidiaries that include SMI Properties (souvenir merchandising services), U.S. Legend Cars International and the syndicated Performance Racing Network, which broadcasts races and shows.
Here is a statement issued by the company:
“The extraordinary circumstances presented by this pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of the economy have had a significant impact on our business.
“Since the beginning of the shutdown four weeks ago, we have kept our entire team on full pay while our properties remained dormant. In that time, it has become clear that we must be a more nimble, more efficient organization.
“As such, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our business and eliminate many duplicate positions. Unfortunately, part of this restructuring includes eliminating approximately 180 positions across all departments at our speedways and subsidiaries.
“Approximately 100 additional employees have been furloughed. These decisions were not easy. Our company is providing a severance package to each person affected by job eliminations.
“Speedway Motorsports remains committed to providing the very best entertainment experience to all who come through our gates when America’s fight against this pandemic is behind us. This reorganization positions us to move forward at that time and well into the future. In the meantime, our staff will continue to maintain our facilities in preparation for the event days ahead and support our community with outreach efforts during this time of need.”
The company did not specify how many employees are affected at each track or subsidiary, but the job layoffs (not including furloughs) account for 15 percent of all Speedway Motorsports’ overall staff.
The track would be the site of 10 of Pearson’s 105 Cup Series wins, but none were quite like this one.
Pearson started on the pole in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Mercury and led 246 of the race’s 367 laps, including the final 176.
The race was a mess, as 11 cautions slowed the race for 71 laps, most of them for wrecks. Only 14 of the 40 cars finished the race.
But none of those that made it to the end would be close to Pearson.
Bobby Allison was the only driver with a shot, but his engine expired with 18 laps to go. He still finished third.
While the damaged car of Benny Parson puttered around the track at 40 mph to a second-place finish, Pearson ran away and won by 13 laps. According to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era,” it was the largest win on a speedway since Ned Jarrett won the 1965 Southern 500 by 14 laps.
“If David Pearson had fallen out of the race in the last 20 laps, we’d have been here until June trying to figure out who won,” joked NASCAR’s scoring director, Morris Metcalfe, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing.”
Also on this date:
1962: Richard Petty won at North Wilkesboro for the sixth Cup win of his career. According to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Superspeedway Boom,” a caution had to be put out on Lap 250 so that a fuel truck could get more gas. Pit crews were seen scrambling in the infield with buckets and hoses as they siphoned gas from street cars to fuel race cars. The lack of gas was attributed to 23 of race’s initial 35 cars running at the end. The fuel truck never made it back to the track.
1963: Jim Paschal won a 200-lap race at Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It capped three consecutive days of Grand National Series races in three different states, preceded by events at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in South Carolina and South Boston Speedway in Virginia. In addition to the 300 miles drivers raced on-track, those who competed in all three races would have had to travel roughly 380 miles between tracks.
1971: Petty won at Smokey Mountain Raceway in Maryville, Tennessee, over Benny Parsons for his sixth win in the first 13 races of the season. It was the last of 12 races the Grand National Series held at the .520-mile short track, beginning in 1965.
1984: Darrell Waltrip led 251 of 367 laps to win at Darlington in a race that, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era,” saw 25 of 38 cars damaged in some form. “This race was like putting a bunch of piranha in a pool with one piece of meat,” Waltrip said.
2007: Ten years after he christened the track with his first career Cup win in its inaugural race, Jeff Burton became the first driver to win two Cup races at Texas Motor Speedway. He led only the last lap after passing Matt Kenseth.