Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

April 15 in NASCAR: David Pearson wins at Darlington by 13 laps

By Daniel McFadinApr 15, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

David Pearson was in the midst of a historic 10-race run early in the 1973 Cup season when the series rolled into Darlington Raceway for the April 15 race.

The track would be the site of 10 of Pearson’s 105 Cup Series wins, but none were quite like this one.

Pearson started on the pole in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Mercury and led 246 of the race’s 367 laps, including the final 176.

The race was a mess, as 11 cautions slowed the race for 71 laps, most of them for wrecks. Only 14 of the 40 cars finished the race.

But none of those that made it to the end would be close to Pearson.

Bobby Allison was the only driver with a shot, but his engine expired with 18 laps to go. He still finished third.

While the damaged car of Benny Parson puttered around the track at 40 mph to a second-place finish, Pearson ran away and won by 13 laps. According to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era,” it was the largest win on a speedway since Ned Jarrett won the 1965 Southern 500 by 14 laps.

“If David Pearson had fallen out of the race in the last 20 laps, we’d have been here until June trying to figure out who won,” joked NASCAR’s scoring director, Morris Metcalfe, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing.”

Also on this date:

1962: Richard Petty won at North Wilkesboro for the sixth Cup win of his career. According to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Superspeedway Boom,” a caution had to be put out on Lap 250 so that a fuel truck could get more gas. Pit crews were seen scrambling in the infield with buckets and hoses as they siphoned gas from street cars to fuel race cars. The lack of gas was attributed to 23 of race’s initial 35 cars running at the end. The fuel truck never made it back to the track.

1963: Jim Paschal won a 200-lap race at Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It capped three consecutive days of Grand National Series races in three different states, preceded by events at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in South Carolina and South Boston Speedway in Virginia. In addition to the 300 miles drivers raced on-track, those who competed in all three races would have had to travel roughly 380 miles between tracks.

1971: Petty won at Smokey Mountain Raceway in Maryville, Tennessee, over Benny Parsons for his sixth win in the first 13 races of the season. It was the last of 12 races the Grand National Series held at the .520-mile short track, beginning in 1965.

1984: Darrell Waltrip led 251 of 367 laps to win at Darlington in a race that, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era,” saw 25 of 38 cars damaged in some form. “This race was like putting a bunch of piranha in a pool with one piece of meat,” Waltrip said.

2007: Ten years after he christened the track with his first career Cup win in its inaugural race, Jeff Burton became the first driver to win two Cup races at Texas Motor Speedway. He led only the last lap after passing Matt Kenseth.

Ryan Luza wins third consecutive Coca-Cola iRacing race

Photo: eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series
By Dustin LongApr 14, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Luza overcame a 37th-starting spot and a pair of overtime restarts to win Tuesday night’s eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at a virtual Richmond Raceway.

The win was Luza’s third in a row, making him the first driver in the series to win three consecutive races since 2013. His three victories have come in the first five races of the season. Also his win was the second in a row at virtual Richmond. Luza ranks second in all-time series wins with 15.

The race, scheduled for 200 laps, was slowed by 16 cautions.

The series returns to action in two weeks at virtual Dover International Speedway.

RESULTS

  1. Ryan Luza
  2. Michael Conti
  3. Nathan Lyon
  4. Bobby Zalenski
  5. Zack Novak
  6. Jarl Teien
  7. Blake Reynolds
  8. Malik Ray
  9. Corey Vincent
  10. Graham Bowlin
  11. Steve Sheehan
  12. Logan Clampitt
  13. Matt Bussa
  14. Nick Ottinger
  15. Jake Nichols
  16. Phil Diaz
  17. John Gorlinsky
  18. Alex McCollum
  19. Michael Guariglia
  20. Brian Schoenburg
  21. Bob Bryant
  22. Dylan Duval
  23. Keegan Leahy
  24. Brandon Kettelle
  25. Garrett Lowe
  26. Kollin Keister
  27. Chris Shearburn
  28. Santiago Tirres
  29. Justin Bolton
  30. Ray Afalla
  31. Michael Guest
  32. Brad Davies
  33. Christian Challiner
  34. Jimmy Mullis
  35. Ashton Crowder
  36. Caine Cook
  37. Eric Smith
  38. Jeremy Allen
  39. Chris Overland
  40. Casey Kirwan

Kyle Larson fired by Chip Ganassi Racing

By Dustin LongApr 14, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT
21 Comments

Chip Ganassi Racing announced Tuesday that Kyle Larson is out and is no longer a part of the organization.

“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson. As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.“

The team did not announce a replacement.

Chevrolet also stated Tuesday: “As previously stated, Chevrolet does not tolerate the inappropriate behavior exhibited by Kyle Larson. As a result, Chevrolet is immediately terminating its relationship with Mr. Larson.”

Chip Ganassi Racing announced Monday that it had suspended Larson without pay after he used a racial slur during an iRacing event Sunday night. NASCAR announced Monday that it had suspended Larson indefinitely and would require him to take sensitivity training.

Larson apologized Monday, saying “I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said and there’s no excuse for that.”

McDonald’s, Credit One Bank and Clover all announced Monday they were terminating their sponsorship of Larson. That meant that Ganassi could run Larson with an unfunded car and part ways with Larson.

So ends Larson’s time with car owner Chip Ganassi, who brought him from sprint cars to stock cars and helped nurture the 27-year-old driver’s development.

Larson drove for Turner Scott Motorsports, which had ties to Chip Ganassi Racing, in 2013 in the Xfinity Series. Larson continued driving in the Xfinity Series in 2014 but also drove full-time in Cup that season with Chip Ganassi Racing, the only organization Larson has raced for in Cup.

Larson was the 2014 Cup Rookie of the Year. He went on to win six Cup points races, the 2019 All-Star Race and make the playoffs in each of the past four years.

Larson was in the last year of his contract with Chip Ganassi Racing and expected to be among the top free agents in a robust market for the 2021 season before his comment Sunday night. He had expressed loyalty to Ganassi for taking a chance on him and also for allowing him to continue racing sprint cars during the NASCAR season.

Larson’s sprint car team also faces repercussions. Chevrolet was a partner of his World of Outlaw sprint car operation.

The World of Outlaws announced Tuesday that Larson must complete sensitivity training within 30 days of today to be able to drive in that series.

Joey Logano to join Lunch Talk Live today on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By Dustin LongApr 14, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Joey Logano, who won two of the first four Cup races of this season, will join Mike Tirico on today’s “Lunch Talk Live” on NBCSN. The show airs at noon ET.

Logano won at Las Vegas and at Phoenix, the final race before the season was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Logano is scheduled to be on the show at 12:40 p.m. ET today.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

The Joey Logano Foundation has established a $1 million COVID-19 response and recovery fund in partnership with Elevation Church. The funding will address a variety of needs, including educational equity and access, medical supplies, food distribution and financial shortages throughout the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area and communities across the United States.

Today’s guest list:

  • Noon – Kathryn Tappen
  • 12:15 p.m. – Cris & Jac Collinsworth
  • 12:30 p.m. – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
  • 12:40 p.m. – Joey Logano
  • 12:50 p.m. – Conor Moore

 

 

61-year-old Mike Wallace set for NASCAR Xfinity Series return

Mike Wallace
Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 14, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
1 Comment

Five years after he last competed in a national NASCAR event, 61-year-old Mike Wallace is set to make his return to the cockpit.

Wallace, the younger brother of NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace and older brother of Kenny Wallace, is scheduled to compete in the July 4 Xfinity Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for JD Motorsports.

Wallace was part of the inaugural Brickyard 400 weekemd in 1994 and the first Xfinity Series race on the 2.5-mile oval in 2012.

He competed for JD Motorsports from 2009-13.

“(Owner) Johnny (Davis) and I have always kept a good dialogue going through the years,” Wallace said said in a media release. “We started talking about my doing something with his team again and when the idea of Indy came up, we both agreed that was the perfect place.

“This is a pretty big deal to be part of the inaugural series race on the road course, and the first under the ownership of Roger Penske.

“Roger is an icon in this sport and I was fortunate to have driven for him in eight races during the 2001 season. Being part of this race with Johnny as the team owner and Roger as the track owner is pretty special. I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel again for this race.”

Wallace has 806 starts across NASCAR’s three national series. His last start was in the 2015 Daytona 500.

Should the race go as scheduled in three months despite the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic, Wallace wouldn’t be the only NASCAR driver coming out of retirement for the inaugural road course race. Hall of Famer Tony Stewart is also scheduled to make his stock car return in the race.