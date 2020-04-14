Ryan Luza wins third consecutive Coca-Cola iRacing race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the country, NASCAR tracks are stepping up to help out local communities in their time of need:

Here’s a look at tracks that are helping out:

Atlanta Motor Speedway

The track in Hampton, Georgia, has announced an American Red Cross blood drive on May 4.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Tara Ballroom, located within the AMS Condo Building at 1500 Tara Place.

To ensure all participants have the opportunity to donate upon arrival, donations for the blood drive will be done by appointment only.

Red Cross employees have implemented additional precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.

To make an appointment use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Each donor will receive a discount coupon to the AMS Gift Shop and photos with the AMS pace car. To prepare to give blood, the Red Cross recommends donors eat iron-rich meals and drink plenty of water. A photo ID will also be needed upon arrival.

To donate please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “atlantaspeedway” and choose the donation time that works best for you.

Food Market

The track is teaming up with Hampton Elementary and the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help local families in need.

A mobile market will be set up at the Speedway at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, April 17, and Friday, April 24, to distribute assorted food items and fresh produce.

Each open market will be open to all Hampton residents and families may receive 30 to 40 pounds of food items free of charge while supplies last.

All items will be pre-bagged and placed in the backseat or trunk of vehicles of families who participate. All vehicles should enter via Atlanta Motor Speedway’s main entrance off Highway 19/41.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Is collecting non-perishable food in a white bus at the main entrance for Esther’s Heart, a local charity feeding children in need.

Daytona International Speedway

AdventHealth began offering 500 or more drive-up COVID-19 tests at Daytona International Speedway starting at 9 a.m. ET last Friday.

According to the Daytona Beach-News Journal, 452 people scheduled appointments over the weekend, with 266 on Friday.

The tests will be available to anyone who meets the criteria for testing, as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A doctor’s order in not required for testing.

Those who are symptomatic and wish to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to arrival. They will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured. The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup.

The drive-up testing location is accessed through Daytona International Speedway’s NASCAR Drive entrance at the intersection with ONE DAYTONA. The site will remain open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, or as long as testing supplies are available.

Results can be expected in approximately 2-3 days. Those tested will receive a text message with instructions on how to retrieve the results. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results.

Dover International Speedway

– Partnered with the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware Department of Transportation to host a food distribution event for families in need on March 20. Track employees volunteered alongside Food Bank staff to provide staples such as milk, vegetables and cereal to more than 2,400 households.

– Dover International Speedway’s Fan Care Center is serving as a remote headquarters for Bayhealth Medical Center’s coronavirus (COVID-19) testing.

Bayhealth, central Delaware’s largest health care system, has utilized the Fan Care Center as a drive-thru testing location off and on since mid-March.

– Dover has also served as a distribution site for personal protective equipment during the pandemic. The equipment included gloves, helmets, clothing and goggles.

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway in Virginia began hosting a COVID-19 test site last week.

The site will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12-4 p.m. ET.

Individuals to be tested must be a resident of Martinsville City, Henry County, or Patrick County.

They will not be admitted to the testing site unless it has received proper documentation from a physician.

Click here for more.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Conducted four blood drives through March and April.

The four Red Cross blood drives held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway were resounding successes, with 160 total donations.

The March 27 blood drive at LVMS exceeded its goal of 50 donations and 46 were first-time donors to the Red Cross. The April 2, April 7 and April 11 sessions were at capacity as well.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Has donated nearly 800 ponchos to city of Loudon to use as PPE devices.

Talladega Superspeedway

The track in Alabama hosted a by-appointment blood drive last Wednesday.

It was also a COVID-19 test site on Friday, according to The Anniston Star, with about 60 people getting tested.

Texas Motor Speedway

The track in North Texas hosted a blood drive last month that collected 32 pints of blood from more than 30 donors, an amount that can help up to 96 patients.

Homestead-Miami Speedway

As a result of a $40,000 donation made because of its eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race a few weeks ago, the track was able to distribute food and supplies to 1,000 families in its community through Farm Share.