Mike Wallace
61-year-old Mike Wallace set for NASCAR Xfinity Series return

By Daniel McFadinApr 14, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
Five years after he last competed in a national NASCAR event, 61-year-old Mike Wallace is set to make his return to the cockpit.

Wallace, the younger brother of NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace and older brother of Kenny Wallace, is scheduled to compete in the July 4 Xfinity Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for JD Motorsports.

Wallace was part of the inaugural Brickyard 400 weekemd in 1994 and the first Xfinity Series race on the 2.5-mile oval in 2012.

He competed for JD Motorsports from 2009-13.

“(Owner) Johnny (Davis) and I have always kept a good dialogue going through the years,” Wallace said said in a media release. “We started talking about my doing something with his team again and when the idea of Indy came up, we both agreed that was the perfect place.

“This is a pretty big deal to be part of the inaugural series race on the road course, and the first under the ownership of Roger Penske.

“Roger is an icon in this sport and I was fortunate to have driven for him in eight races during the 2001 season. Being part of this race with Johnny as the team owner and Roger as the track owner is pretty special. I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel again for this race.”

Wallace has 806 starts across NASCAR’s three national series. His last start was in the 2015 Daytona 500.

Should the race go as scheduled in three months despite the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic, Wallace wouldn’t be the only NASCAR driver coming out of retirement for the inaugural road course race. Hall of Famer Tony Stewart is also scheduled to make his stock car return in the race.

Kyle Larson fired by Chip Ganassi Racing

By Dustin LongApr 14, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT
Chip Ganassi Racing announced Tuesday that Kyle Larson is out and is no longer a part of the organization.

“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson. As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.“

The team did not announce a replacement.

Chevrolet also stated Tuesday: “As previously stated, Chevrolet does not tolerate the inappropriate behavior exhibited by Kyle Larson. As a result, Chevrolet is immediately terminating its relationship with Mr. Larson.”

Chip Ganassi Racing announced Monday that it had suspended Larson without pay after he used a racial slur during an iRacing event Sunday night. NASCAR announced Monday that it had suspended Larson indefinitely and would require him to take sensitivity training.

Larson apologized Monday, saying “I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said and there’s no excuse for that.”

McDonald’s, Credit One Bank and Clover all announced Monday they were terminating their sponsorship of Larson. That meant that Ganassi could run Larson with an unfunded car and part ways with Larson.

So ends Larson’s time with car owner Chip Ganassi, who brought him from sprint cars to stock cars and helped nurture the 27-year-old driver’s development.

Larson drove for Turner Scott Motorsports, which had ties to Chip Ganassi Racing, in 2013 in the Xfinity Series. Larson continued driving in the Xfinity Series in 2014 but also drove full-time in Cup that season with Chip Ganassi Racing, the only organization Larson has raced for in Cup.

Larson was the 2014 Cup Rookie of the Year. He went on to win six Cup points races, the 2019 All-Star Race and make the playoffs in each of the past four years.

Larson was in the last year of his contract with Chip Ganassi Racing and expected to be among the top free agents in a robust market for the 2021 season before his comment Sunday night. He had expressed loyalty to Ganassi for taking a chance on him and also for allowing him to continue racing sprint cars during the NASCAR season.

Larson’s sprint car team also faces repercussions. Chevrolet was a partner of his World of Outlaw sprint car operation.

Joey Logano to join Lunch Talk Live today on NBCSN

By Dustin LongApr 14, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Joey Logano, who won two of the first four Cup races of this season, will join Mike Tirico on today’s “Lunch Talk Live” on NBCSN. The show airs at noon ET.

Logano won at Las Vegas and at Phoenix, the final race before the season was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Logano is scheduled to be on the show at 12:40 p.m. ET today.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

The Joey Logano Foundation has established a $1 million COVID-19 response and recovery fund in partnership with Elevation Church. The funding will address a variety of needs, including educational equity and access, medical supplies, food distribution and financial shortages throughout the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area and communities across the United States.

Today’s guest list:

  • Noon – Kathryn Tappen
  • 12:15 p.m. – Cris & Jac Collinsworth
  • 12:30 p.m. – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
  • 12:40 p.m. – Joey Logano
  • 12:50 p.m. – Conor Moore

 

 

How NASCAR tracks are helping during COVID-19 pandemic

By Daniel McFadinApr 14, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the country, NASCAR tracks are stepping up to help out local communities in their time of need:

Here’s a look at tracks that are helping out:

Atlanta Motor Speedway

The track in Hampton, Georgia, has announced an American Red Cross blood drive on May 4.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Tara Ballroom, located within the AMS Condo Building at 1500 Tara Place.

To ensure all participants have the opportunity to donate upon arrival, donations for the blood drive will be done by appointment only.

Red Cross employees have implemented additional precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.

To make an appointment use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Each donor will receive a discount coupon to the AMS Gift Shop and photos with the AMS pace car. To prepare to give blood, the Red Cross recommends donors eat iron-rich meals and drink plenty of water. A photo ID will also be needed upon arrival.

To donate please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “atlantaspeedway” and choose the donation time that works best for you.

Food Market

The track is teaming up with Hampton Elementary and the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help local families in need.

A mobile market will be set up at the Speedway at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, April 17, and Friday, April 24, to distribute assorted food items and fresh produce.

Each open market will be open to all Hampton residents and families may receive 30 to 40 pounds of food items free of charge while supplies last.

All items will be pre-bagged and placed in the backseat or trunk of vehicles of families who participate. All vehicles should enter via Atlanta Motor Speedway’s main entrance off Highway 19/41.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Is collecting non-perishable food in a white bus at the main entrance for Esther’s Heart, a local charity feeding children in need.

Daytona International Speedway

AdventHealth began offering 500 or more drive-up COVID-19 tests at Daytona International Speedway starting at 9 a.m.  ET last Friday.

According to the Daytona Beach-News Journal, 452 people scheduled appointments over the weekend, with 266 on Friday.

The tests will be available to anyone who meets the criteria for testing, as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A doctor’s order in not required for testing.

Those who are symptomatic and wish to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to arrival. They will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured. The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup.

The drive-up testing location is accessed through Daytona International Speedway’s NASCAR Drive entrance at the intersection with ONE DAYTONA. The site will remain open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, or as long as testing supplies are available.

Results can be expected in approximately 2-3 days. Those tested will receive a text message with instructions on how to retrieve the results. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results.

Dover International Speedway

– Partnered with the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware Department of Transportation to host a food distribution event for families in need on March 20. Track employees volunteered alongside Food Bank staff to provide staples such as milk, vegetables and cereal to more than 2,400 households.

– Dover International Speedway’s Fan Care Center is serving as a remote headquarters for Bayhealth Medical Center’s coronavirus (COVID-19) testing.

Bayhealth, central Delaware’s largest health care system, has utilized the Fan Care Center as a drive-thru testing location off and on since mid-March.

– Dover has also served as a distribution site for personal protective equipment during the pandemic. The equipment included gloves, helmets, clothing and goggles.

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway in Virginia began hosting a COVID-19 test site last week.

The site will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12-4 p.m. ET.

Individuals to be tested must be a resident of Martinsville City, Henry County, or Patrick County.

They will not be admitted to the testing site unless it has received proper documentation from a physician.

Click here for more.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Conducted four blood drives through March and April.

The four Red Cross blood drives held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway were resounding successes, with 160 total donations.

The March 27 blood drive at LVMS exceeded its goal of 50 donations and 46 were first-time donors to the Red Cross. The April 2, April 7 and April 11 sessions were at capacity as well.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Has donated nearly 800 ponchos to city of Loudon to use as PPE devices.

Talladega Superspeedway

The track in Alabama hosted a by-appointment blood drive last Wednesday.

It was also a COVID-19 test site on Friday, according to The Anniston Star, with about 60 people getting tested.

Texas Motor Speedway

The track in North Texas hosted a blood drive last month that collected 32 pints of blood from more than 30 donors, an amount that can help up to 96 patients.

Homestead-Miami Speedway

As a result of a $40,000 donation made because of its eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race a few weeks ago, the track was able to distribute food and supplies to 1,000 families in its community through Farm Share.

 

April 14 in NASCAR: Bill Elliott wins at Darlington

By Dustin LongApr 14, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
It was the prelude to greatness. In the 1985 season that Bill Elliott would win the Winston Million at Darlington in September, he won at the track on April 14.

Elliott took the lead from Tim Richmond with 36 laps to go and went on to win the TranSouth 500 that day.

Elliott started on the pole and led 146 of 367 laps to score his third win of the year. He would go on to win 11 times that season. Darrell Waltrip finished second, followed by Tim Richmond, Terry Labonte and Rusty Wallace.

Also on this date:

1957: Fireball Roberts led the final 65 laps to score the win at Langhorne Speedway in Pennsylvania. It was his second of three consecutive Grand National wins. He scored a career-high eight wins that season.

1963: Richard Petty led 325 of 400 laps to win at South Boston Speedway in Virginia. Runner-up Jim Paschal finished two laps behind Petty.

1991: Rusty Wallace took the lead with 23 laps to go to win at Bristol. It was his third career victory at that track. He would go on to score nine Cup wins in his career there.

1996: Terry Labonte won at North Wilkesboro in the next-to-last Cup race at that track.

2002: Bobby Labonte scored his lone Cup win at Martinsville Speedway in 42 attempts.