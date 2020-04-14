Joey Logano to join Lunch Talk Live

Joey Logano, who won two of the first four Cup races of this season, will join Mike Tirico on today’s “Lunch Talk Live” on NBCSN. The show airs at noon ET.
Logano won at Las Vegas and at Phoenix, the final race before the season was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Logano is scheduled to be on the show at 12:40 p.m. ET today.
“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.
The Joey Logano Foundation has established a $1 million COVID-19 response and recovery fund in partnership with Elevation Church. The funding will address a variety of needs, including educational equity and access, medical supplies, food distribution and financial shortages throughout the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area and communities across the United States.
Today’s guest list:
- Noon – Kathryn Tappen
- 12:15 p.m. – Cris & Jac Collinsworth
- 12:30 p.m. – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
- 12:40 p.m. – Joey Logano
- 12:50 p.m. – Conor Moore