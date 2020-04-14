Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images

April 14 in NASCAR: Bill Elliott wins at Darlington

By Dustin LongApr 14, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
It was the prelude to greatness. In the 1985 season that Bill Elliott would win the Winston Million at Darlington in September, he won at the track on April 14.

Elliott took the lead from Tim Richmond with 36 laps to go and went on to win the TranSouth 500 that day.

Elliott started on the pole and led 146 of 367 laps to score his third win of the year. He would go on to win 11 times that season. Darrell Waltrip finished second, followed by Tim Richmond, Terry Labonte and Rusty Wallace.

Also on this date:

1957: Fireball Roberts led the final 65 laps to score the win at Langhorne Speedway in Pennsylvania. It was his second of three consecutive Grand National wins. He scored a career-high eight wins that season.

1963: Richard Petty led 325 of 400 laps to win at South Boston Speedway in Virginia. Runner-up Jim Paschal finished two laps behind Petty.

1991: Rusty Wallace took the lead with 23 laps to go to win at Bristol. It was his third career victory at that track. He would go on to score nine Cup wins in his career there.

1996: Terry Labonte won at North Wilkesboro in the next-to-last Cup race at that track.

2002: Bobby Labonte scored his lone Cup win at Martinsville Speedway in 42 attempts.

McDonald’s, Credit One Bank, Clover terminate sponsorship of Kyle Larson

By Dustin LongApr 13, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT
Credit One Bank, McDonald’s and Clover all announced Monday that they are terminating sponsorship of Kyle Larson for using a racial slur during an iRacing event Sunday night.

All three companies sponsored Larson’s car for all 36 Cup points races last year.

Credit One Bank said in a statement: “As stated earlier, Credit One Bank denounces the highly offensive language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event. In addition to the quick actions taken by NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing, Credit One Bank is terminating its sponsorship of Kyle Larson.”

Credit One Bank was the sponsor of Larson’s car in the Daytona 500 and the following weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Credit One sponsored Larson’s car in 18 of 36 Cup points races in 2019.

McDonald’s said in a statement: “We were extremely disappointed and appalled to hear about this incident. The comments made by Kyle Larson are insensitive, offensive and not reflective of our inclusive values and will not be tolerated. McDonald’s is taking immediate action to terminate the relationship with Larson.”

McDonald’s sponsored Larson’s car at Auto Club Speedway and Phoenix Raceway this season. McDonald’s sponsored Larson’s car in 10 of 36 Cup points races in 2019.

Clover announced Monday night that it also was terminating its sponsorship of Larson. Clover stated: “We denounce the language used during Sunday’s iRacing event. We support the actions taken today by NASCAR and the Chip Ganassi Racing Team, and are terminating our sponsorship of Kyle Larson.”

Clover was scheduled to have sponsored Larson’s car at Atlanta before that became the first race postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Clover sponsored Larson’s car in eight of 36 Cup points races last year.

Larson was participating in the Monza Madness iRacing exhibition race Sunday night. Video from another competitor’s twitch stream caught the slur from Larson across the audio channel where drivers can talk to all competitors. When a driver speaks on that channel, their name appears on each driver’s screen.

In the video, Larson, who has Japanese-American heritage, said: “You can’t hear me? Hey (racial slur).”

NASCAR suspended Larson indefinitely Monday and will require him to complete sensitivity training. Chip Ganassi Racing announced that it had suspended Larson without pay. Also, Chevrolet, the manufacturer aligned with Chip Ganassi Racing, stated that it had suspended its relationship with Larson indefinitely and is “prepared to take additional action.”

Advent Health, which sponsored Larson’s car in the Busch Clash, issued a statement Monday night.

One sponsor announced it is sticking with Larson. Finley Farms stated it would continue to sponsor Larson’s sprint car efforts.

Plan B Sales stated that it would continue to support Larson in sprint car racing.

Kyle Larson issues apology

By Dustin LongApr 13, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Kyle Larson issued a 42-second video on social media apologizing for his use of a racial slur during an iRacing event Sunday night.

Larson said in the video: “Hey, I just want to say I’m sorry. Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said and there’s no excuse for that. I wasn’t raised that way. It’s just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African-American community. I understand the damage is probably unrepairable and I own up to that. But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am and  I hope everybody is staying safe during these crazy times. Thank you.”

NASCAR indefinitely suspended Larson on Monday, stating: “NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event. Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”

Also Monday, Chip Ganassi Racing suspended Larson without pay, stating: “We are extremely disappointed by what Kyle said last night during an iRacing Event. The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. As of this moment we are suspending Kyle without pay while we work through this situation with all appropriate parties.”

Larson was participating in the Monza Madness iRacing exhibition race Sunday night. Video from another competitor’s twitch stream caught the slur from Larson across the audio channel where drivers can talk to all competitors. When a driver speaks on that channel, their name appears on each driver’s screen.

In the video of the iRacing event, Larson, who has Japanese-American heritage, said: “You can’t hear me? Hey (racial slur).”

NASCAR places Kyle Larson on indefinite suspension

By Dustin LongApr 13, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT
NASCAR has indefinitely suspended Kyle Larson and will require him to attend sensitivity training, the sanctioning body announced Monday.

NASCAR stated: “NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event. Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”

Earlier Monday, Chip Ganassi Racing announced that it suspended Larson without pay, stating: “We are extremely disappointed by what Kyle said last night during an iRacing Event. The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. As of this moment we are suspending Kyle without pay while we work through this situation with all appropriate parties.”

Chevrolet, the manufacturer for Chip Ganassi Racing, stated Monday: “Chevrolet has suspended its relationship with Kyle Larson indefinitely, as we do not tolerate this behavior. We will continue to monitor the events surrounding Mr. Larson and are prepared to take additional action.”

Larson was participating in the Monza Madness iRacing exhibition race Sunday night. Video from another competitor’s twitch stream caught the slur from Larson across the audio channel where drivers can talk to all competitors. When a driver speaks on that channel, their name appears on each driver’s screen.

In the video, Larson, who has Japanese-American heritage, said: “You can’t hear me? Hey (racial slur).”

Xfinity driver Anthony Alfredo then said: “Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud.”

Aron MacEachern said: “Yep, we heard that.”

IndyCar driver Conor Daly said: “Yikes.”

NASCAR’s Code of Conduct (Section 12.8.a) states that:

“NASCAR membership is a privilege. With that privilege comes certain benefits, responsibilities and obligations. Correct and proper conduct, both on and off the race track, is part of a Member’s responsibilities. A Member’s actions can reflect upon the sport as a whole and on other NASCAR Members. Ideally, NASCAR Members are role models for the many fans who follow this sport, regardless of the type of license a Member may hold, or the specific Series in which a Member may participate. Therefore, NASCAR views a Member’s conduct, both on and off the race track, which might constitute a behavioral Rules violation under this Rule Book with great importance.”

The Cup Rule Book states in Section 12.8.1.e that a member’s action that could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension, or termination:

“Public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

The Cup Rule Book states in Section 12.8.1.f factors that NASCAR may consider when reviewing a matter might include:

  • When and where the incident(s) occurred.
  • The perceivable or potential ramifications to others and/or to the sport.
  • Available empirical data.
  • Member’s past history.
  • Possible effects to fans, safety workers, crew members.
  • Any extenuating circumstances.
  • Was the explanation(s) plausible given the circumstances.
  • Was there an indication of genuine remorse or attempts to work things out with the other party(s) in a civil manner, and so on.

Larson is in the last year of his contract at Chip Ganassi Racing and was expected to be among the top free agents available.

Credit One Bank, a sponsor of Larson’s No. 42 team at Chip Ganassi Racing said in a statement that it “denounces the highly offensive language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event.”

Also Monday, iRacing announced that it has suspended Larson indefinitely, stating: “Kyle Larson’s language last night during a streamed online race was both offensive and inappropriate, and in violation of our sporting code. As such, Kyle Larson has been suspended indefinitely from the iRacing service.”

Chip Ganassi Racing suspends Kyle Larson without pay

By Dustin LongApr 13, 2020, 9:59 AM EDT
NASCAR stated Monday that it is investigating a racial slur Kyle Larson made during an iRacing event Sunday night, and Chip Ganassi Racing stated it had suspended Larson without pay.”

NASCAR stated: “NASCAR is aware of insensitive language used by a driver during an iRacing event on Sunday, and is currently gathering more information.”

Chip Ganassi Racing stated: “We are extremely disappointed by what Kyle said last night during an iRacing Event.  The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable.  As of this moment we are suspending Kyle without pay while we work through this situation with all appropriate parties.”

Larson was participating in the Monza Madness iRacing exhibition race Sunday night. Video from another competitor’s twitch stream caught the slur from Larson across the audio channel where drivers can talk to all competitors. When a driver speaks on that channel, their name appears on each driver’s screen.

In the video, Larson, who has Japanese-American heritage, said: “You can’t hear me? Hey (racial slur).”

Xfinity driver Anthony Alfredo then said: “Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud.”

Aron MacEachern said: “Yep, we heard that.”

IndyCar driver Conor Daly said: “Yikes.”

Daly lost sponsorship from Lily Diabetes for the 2018 Xfinity race at Road America after a racial slur made by his father in the 1980s surfaced.

NASCAR suspended Jeremy Clements in 2013 for us a racial slur in a conversation with a reporter. Clements missed two races and had to complete sensitivity training.

