Credit One Bank and McDonald’s both announced Monday that they are terminating sponsorship of Kyle Larson for using a racial slur during an iRacing event Sunday night.

Credit One Bank said in a statement: “As stated earlier, Credit One Bank denounces the highly offensive language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event. In addition to the quick actions taken by NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing, Credit One Bank is terminating its sponsorship of Kyle Larson.”

Credit One Bank was the sponsor of Larson’s car in the Daytona 500 and the following weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Credit One sponsored Larson’s car in 18 of 36 Cup points races in 2019.

McDonald’s said in a statement: “We were extremely disappointed and appalled to hear about this incident. The comments made by Kyle Larson are insensitive, offensive and not reflective of our inclusive values and will not be tolerated. McDonald’s is taking immediate action to terminate the relationship with Larson.”

McDonald’s sponsored Larson’s car at Auto Club Speedway and Phoenix Raceway this season. McDonald’s sponsored Larson’s car in 10 of 36 Cup points races in 2019.

Larson was participating in the Monza Madness iRacing exhibition race Sunday night. Video from another competitor’s twitch stream caught the slur from Larson across the audio channel where drivers can talk to all competitors. When a driver speaks on that channel, their name appears on each driver’s screen.

In the video, Larson, who has Japanese-American heritage, said: “You can’t hear me? Hey (racial slur).”

NASCAR suspended Larson indefinitely Monday and will require him to complete sensitivity training. Chip Ganassi Racing announced that it had suspended Larson without pay. Also, Chevrolet, the manufacturer aligned with Chip Ganassi Racing, stated that it had suspended its relationship with Larson indefinitely and is “prepared to take additional action.”

Statement from Credit One Bank regarding sponsorship of Kyle Larson. pic.twitter.com/SscEVpoz1z — Credit One Bank (@CreditOneBank) April 13, 2020

Advent Health, which sponsored Larson’s car in the Busch Clash, issued a statement Monday night.

Our statement regarding sponsorship of Kyle Larson. pic.twitter.com/ZWe5Q4fnoC — AdventHealth (@AdventHealth) April 13, 2020

One sponsor announced it is sticking with Larson. Finley Farms stated it would continue to sponsor Larson’s sprint car efforts.

Finley farms will continue to support @KyleLarsonRacin sprint car efforts! We all make mistakes, and deserve a second chance! — Jason Finley (@finleyfarmsinc) April 13, 2020

PlanBSales.com stated that it would continue to support Larson in sprint car racing.