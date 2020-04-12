Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

April 12 in NASCAR: Hurt Allison holds off Wallace at North Wilkesboro

By Daniel McFadinApr 12, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
On April 12, 1992, Davey Allison was playing hurt and driving an overhauled race car.

Even that wasn’t enough to keep Allison out of victory lane for the spring race at North Wilkesboro.

The race came a week after Allison hurt a shoulder in a crash at Bristol Motor Speedway.

With Jimmy Hensley on standby in case Allison needed to be relieved, Allison started seventh in a car crew chief Larry McReynolds had “pretty much rebuilt” overnight, swapping out four shocks, three springs and the sway bar, according to the next day’s Charlotte Observer.

Hensley was never needed and Allison’s car proved reliable.

The Robert Yates Racing driver took the lead for the first time on Lap 313 when his team got him off pit road first ahead of Rusty Wallace.

They would do it again on Lap 346 and the remaining 50 green flag laps saw Wallace give chase after Allison.

It would prove futile as Allison edged Wallace by .15 seconds to claim his second win of the year following his Daytona 500 victory.

His shoulder wasn’t the only thing bothering Allison over the course of the afternoon.

“My left leg starting cramping real bad in my thigh and my calf (during the last caution) and I couldn’t stretch my leg out, so I couldn’t rub either one of them to get them worked out,” Allison told ESPN. “I just kept mashing on the foot rest down here and it finally went away. When they threw the green flag it was just take care of the race car and take care of myself the rest of the day.”

The victory was the 11th straight Cup win for Ford dating back to 1991. Ford would win two more races before Dale Earnhardt put an end to the streak in the Coca-Cola 600.

Also on this date:

1952: Buck Baker won a 100-mile race in Columbia, South Carolina. During the race, driver E.C. Ramsey crashed into a passenger car as it tried to cross the track during the race, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Beginning.” Ramsey then climbed from his vehicle and ran over to the passenger car, where he proceeded to beat up its intoxicated driver until the police intervened.

1958: A night after they finished 1-2 in a race in Columbia, Speedy Thompson and Jack Smith repeated the effort in a race at Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

1970: Pete Hamilton led the final 17 laps to win at Talladega. At one point in the race, Cale Yarborough drove for five laps without a windshield after his Wood Brothers Racing removed it. It had been damaged when a fan on the backstretch threw a beer bottle and it impacted on the windshield. “I had to cover my nose and my mouth with one hand so I could breathe,” Yarborough said according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: Big Bucks and Boycotts.”

1981: It was a day for notable firsts at Darlington Raceway. Bill Elliott started from his first of 55 career Cup poles in the CRC Chemicals Rebel 500. It also saw the first outing of Harry Gant as the driver of Hal Needham’s Skoal Bandit car. It would become a permanent pairing four races later at Dover.

Watch Championship Saturday starting at 8 pm ET on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffApr 11, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson‘s record-tying seventh Cup title is in the spotlight for Championship Saturday as part of Racing Week in America on NBCSN.

Johnson’s 2016 crown tied him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most series titles. Relive that race at 8 p.m. ET. Also, Kurt Busch‘s dramatic championship in 2004, the first year of NASCAR’s Chase, is replayed at midnight.

Here is today’s schedule:

April 11 in NASCAR: Chase Elliott wins at Darlington with last-lap pass

By Daniel McFadinApr 11, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
On April 4, 2014, Chase Elliott scored his first career Xfinity Series win at Texas Motor Speedway, leading 38 laps and beating the likes of Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matt Kenseth.

Then the 18-year-old JR Motorsports driver went out and one-upped himself.

A week later, on April 11, Elliott competed in his first race at Darlington Raceway, the track his father Bill Elliott won at five times in his Cup Series career.

The younger Elliott led 51 laps in the first half of the Xfinity race. The cautioned waved on Lap 142 for an incident involving Larson and Tanner Berryhill.

After a round of pit stops, Elliott restarted sixth on the outside of the third row. Ahead of a two-lap shootout to the checkered flag, Elliott was behind Busch, Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Larson and leader Elliott Sadler.

After Elliott gave a big shove to Kenseth’s rear bumper on the backstretch, Elliott was in fourth when the field entered Turn 3 and third in Turn 4.

By the time Elliott crossed the start-finish line for the final lap, he was second behind Sadler.

With a huge run off Turn 2, Elliott got Sadler loose, opening the door for the JR Motorsports rookie. Elliott cleared Sadler in the middle of Turns 3-4 and cruised to the win.

“Holy cow … that was crazy,” Elliott told ESPN in Victory Lane. “That had to be fun to watch, it was fun to be a part of.”

Also on this date:

1965: A.J. Foyt finished 30th in a race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but he also won. While the record book says Marvin Panch was the victor, it was Foyt driving Panch’s car who took the checkered flag. After Foyt was eliminated on Lap 91 for a mechanical problem, he took over for an ailing Panch, his Wood Brothers Racing teammate, on Lap 212. It was technically Panch’s first speedway win since the 1961 Daytona 500.

1966: With a victory at Bowman Gray Stadium, David Pearson capped off a streak of wins in four races held over nine days.

1999: Rusty Wallace led 425 laps and scored his seventh career Cup Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway. It was the first of three Bristol wins for Wallace in four races.

 

Watch Daytona Speed Day on NBCSN starting at 8 pm ET

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffApr 10, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s first Daytona 500 victory in 2004 highlights NBCSN’s presentation of Daytona Speed Day as part of Racing Week in America.

Six years to the day that his father won his only Daytona 500, Dale Earnhardt Jr. won NASCAR’s showcase event for the first time.

“This is more important to me than anything,” Earnhardt said after the victory.

Relive that race today and Earnhardt’s emotional July 2001 win at Daytona, the first Cup race there since his father’s death earlier that year in the Daytona 500.

Here is today’s schedule:

April 10 in NASCAR: Bill Elliott gets spun late, wins at Bristol

YouTube
By Daniel McFadinApr 10, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
One thing stands out among the 44 Cup Series wins that Bill Elliott earned in his career.

The 1988 champion made a name for himself dominating on superspeedways and other tracks 1 mile and longer, but he only won twice on short tracks.

The first came in dramatic fashion early in his championship season in the Valleydale Meats 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After starting 13th, Elliott took the lead on Lap 379. He led the next 113 laps and along the way picked up a tail in the form of Geoffrey Bodine.

With nine laps to go, Bodine moved to Elliott’s inside as they entered Turn 3. Bodine’s No. 5 Chevrolet then nosed up into Elliott’s left-rear quarter panel, sending Elliott into a smokey spin.

The incident brought out the caution as Bodine took the lead.

During the caution, Elliott and the third-place car of Mark Martin took four new tires in the pits. Luckily for them, there were only three cars on the lead lap.

Elliott beat Martin off pit road and they lined up behind Bodine in the outside lane with as the race resumed with four laps to go.

Bodine’s lead would last just a lap-and-a-half. On his four new tires, Elliott eased his way underneath Bodine in Turns 1 and 2 with three laps to go. Bodine edged Elliott down the backstretch, but in Turn 3 and 4 Elliott bounced lightly off him, causing Bodine to get out of shape as Elliott took the lead and then the win.

“I didn’t have any doubt at all, I was going to get by him one way or the other,” Elliott told ESPN.

Elliott’s only other short-track win would come in 1992 at Richmond.

Also on this date:

1960: In his third career start at the track, Richard Petty won his first of 15 career Cup races at Martinsville Speedway, winning over Jimmy Massey and Glen Wood. It was his second of 200 career wins.

1971: Bobby Isaac led 181 of 200 laps to win in his fourth straight start at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in South Carolina. Isaac did it in front of roughly 8,500 fans in attendance and an audience watching on ABC, which aired it live flag-to-flag, eight years before the 1979 Daytona 500.

1980 – Kasey Kahne, future 18-time Cup winner, was born

2010Ryan Newman ended a 77-race winless streak with a victory at Phoenix Raceway over Jeff Gordon. It was his first victory with Stewart-Haas Racing and his first victory since the 2008 Daytona 500.