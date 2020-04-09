Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
COVID-19
Martinsville Speedway

How NASCAR tracks are helping during COVID-19 pandemic

By Daniel McFadinApr 9, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT
With COVID-19 pandemic continuing to take a toll on the world, more NASCAR tracks are stepping up to help out local communities in their time of need.

They join Charlotte Motor Speedway, which became the first professional sports facility in the country to host a COVID-19 test site starting last month, while Eldora Speedway in Ohio donated almost 3,000 face masks to its surrounding commmunity.

Here’s a look at tracks that are helping out:

Atlanta Motor Speedway

The track in Hampton, Georgia, has announced an American Red Cross blood drive on May 4.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Tara Ballroom, located within the AMS Condo Building at 1500 Tara Place.

To ensure all participants have the opportunity to donate upon arrival, donations for the blood drive will be done by appointment only.

Red Cross employees have implemented additional precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.

To make an appointment use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Each donor will receive a discount coupon to the AMS Gift Shop and photos with the AMS pace car. To prepare to give blood, the Red Cross recommends donors eat iron-rich meals and drink plenty of water. A photo ID will also be needed upon arrival.

To donate please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “atlantaspeedway” and choose the donation time that works best for you.

Daytona International Speedway

AdventHealth will offer 500 or more drive-up COVID-19 tests at Daytona International Speedway starting at 9 a.m.  ET Friday.

The tests will be available to anyone who meets the criteria for testing, as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A doctor’s order in not required for testing.

Those who are symptomatic and wish to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to arrival. They will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured. The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup.

The drive-up testing location is accessed through Daytona International Speedway’s NASCAR Drive entrance at the intersection with ONE DAYTONA. The site will remain open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, or as long as testing supplies are available.

Results can be expected in approximately 2-3 days. Those tested will receive a text message with instructions on how to retrieve the results. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Is collecting non-perishable food in a white bus at the main entrance for Esther’s Heart, a local charity feeding children in need.

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway in Virginia began hosting a COVID-19 test site on Wednesday.

The site will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12-4 p.m. ET.

Individuals to be tested must be a resident of Martinsville City, Henry County, or Patrick County.

They will not be admitted to the testing site unless it has received proper documentation from a physician.

Click here for more.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Scheduled to conduct a blood drive on April 11. Demand for it has resulted in it already being filled with donors.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Has donated nearly 800 ponchos to city of Loudon to use as PPE devices.

Talladega Superspeedway

The track in Alabama hosted a by-appointment blood drive on Wednesday.

It will also be a COVID-19 test site on Friday, according to The Anniston Star.

It will take place from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET. Testing is free and there are no restrictions based on county lines as long as patients meet the criteria for testing.

To qualify for testing, an individual must be symptomatic with fever, cough or shortness of breath; immunocompromised or have multiple chronic diseases; or over the age of 65, a health care worker or associated with a long-term health care facility.

Patients are required to have a phone number so staff members can contact them with their results, which will come from a state lab in about four days.

Texas Motor Speedway

The track in North Texas hosted a blood drive last week that collected 32 pints of blood from more than 30 donors, an amount that can help up to 96 patients.

Homestead-Miami Speedway

As a result of a $40,000 donation made because of its eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race a few weeks ago, the track was able to distribute food and supplies to 1,000 families in its community through Farm Share.

 

Watch Best at the Brickyard on NBCSN starting at 1 p.m. ET

By Daniel McFadinApr 9, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s Racing Week in America continues today with “Best at the Brickyard,” a look at some of the most memorable moments from Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the last two decades.

The day’s programming is highlighted by the broadcast of the 2005 Brickyard 400.

That year, Indiana native Tony Stewart led 44 laps on the way to his first of two wins at his home track.

Tonight also features the conclusion of NBC’s eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge at 7 p.m. ET. It will pit 10 NASCAR drivers against each other on a virtual Martinsville Speedway.

The drivers are Dale Earnhardt Jr., William Byron, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Parker Kligerman, Ryan Preece and Landon Cassill.

COVERAGE

TIME (ET)

NETWORK

IndyCar – Grand Prix of Indy 2019

1 p.m.

NBCSN

NASCAR – Brickyard 400 2005

3 p.m.

NBCSN

NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Martinsville

7 p.m.

NBCSN

IndyCar – Indianapolis 500 2019

8 p.m.

NBCSN

Drive Like Andretti

11 p.m.

NBCSN

NASCAR – Brickyard 400 2004

12 a.m.

NBCSN

April 9 in NASCAR: Mark Martin gives Xfinity win to David Green

By Daniel McFadinApr 9, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The 1994 Goody’s 250 was in the bag for Mark Martin.

A caution had come out for an incident with five laps left in the April 9 Xfinity (Busch) Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, a result of an incident between Hermie Sadler and Robert Pressley.

Martin, trying to win from the pole, was the leader over series regular David Green, driver for Bobby Labonte Racing.

“I kept telling myself the last 20 laps, ‘Please Lord, let there not be a caution,'” Green told ESPN later. “Dang caution flew and I said, ‘Dang, we’re going to finish second.'”

Four laps later, Martin led the field across the start-finish line.

That’s when problems began for Martin.

“I don’t look at the flagman that often,” Green said in the following week’s issue of Winston Cup Scene. “But I happened to look at him this time.”

What Green saw was the white and yellow flag waving. There was one lap left.

But Martin, who had just led his 195th lap in the 250-lap event, thought the race was over.

His confusion was aided when third-place driver Tommy Houston pulled up beside his car to congratulate him.

As the field went through Turns 3-4, Martin pulled his No. 60 Winn-Dixie Ford onto the apron and drove to the garage and an intended destination of Victory Lane.

“I can’t believe anybody else would be that stupid,” Martin joked to ESPN afterward. “Stupidest thing I’ve ever done, there’s nothing else I can say. I thought the race was over.”

The rest of the field, with Green leading it, stayed on the track and took the checkered flag.

To be on the safe side, Green stayed on the track for one more lap to ensure he’d won his second career Xfinity race. Martin finished 11th.

“I hate it for (Martin),” Green said according to Winston Cup Scene. “But we’ve had a real good car the last three races and have been there with a chance to win a race, only to have cautions kill us. I guess it was just our day today.”

While it was his only win of the year, Green went on to claim the 1994 Xfinity championship.

Also on this date:

1961: Fred Lorenzen earned his first of 26 career Cup Series wins in a rain-shortened race at Martinsville Speedway, with only 149 of 500 laps completed. He won twice in his first five starts for Holman-Moody Racing.

1972: Bobby Allison led 445 of 500 laps and won at Bristol, beating Bobby Isaac by four laps.

1978: With a backup engine under the hood and after a spin on Lap 170, Benny Parsons went to victory lane over Darrell Waltrip at Darlington.

1989: Battling the flu, Rusty Wallace passed Greg Sacks with 63 laps to go and then beat Darrell Waltrip by .26 seconds to win at Bristol. Wallace made it to the end of a race that saw a track-record 20 cautions that slowed it for 98 of 500 laps.

1995: Dale Earnhardt led 227 of 400 laps and beat Jeff Gordon and Mark Martin for his fifth and final Cup victory at North Wilkesboro.

Preece, Cassill win at Myrtle Beach to reach Short Track Challenge title race

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 8, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT
Ryan Preece and Landon Cassill won the two final qualifying heat races Wednesday in the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge at a virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway.

The two advance to Thursday night’s 90-lap championship race at a digital Martinsville Speedway. They join William Byron, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Peacock provisional Denny Hamlin.

Three other drivers were added by NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte to Thursday’s race to make it a 10-car field: Chase Briscoe, Parker Kligerman and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“Oh, am i in?” Earnhardt asked Letarte when told the news. “That’s easy. I’ll do it for dinner.”

The field was inverted for the second race, with Myatt Snider starting on the pole after finishing last in the first race.

Using a strategy that backfired, Snider almost immediately dropped to the back of the six-car field, opening the way for Cassill to take the lead. That was according to Cassill’s strategy, as he wanted to take the lead early and be leading by the halfway point of the 45-lap race.

“I felt in that first race they oversaved (tires) a little bit,” Cassill said. “I looked at my tire wear after the race and they were actually really reasonable, so I thought I could push a lot harder for the entire race instead of wait. That was my plan and I did it.”

Earnhardt overtook Matt DiBenedetto to move into third with 13 laps to go and had Cassill and Timmy Hill in front. But DiBenedetto regained the third spot with seven laps to go.

The finishing order in the second race was: Cassill, Hill, DiBenedetto, Preece, Earnhardt and Snider.

In the first race, Preece took the lead with 17 laps to go and held off a challenge by Earnhardt, who finished runner-up.

“You don’t want to show your poker hand, you have to play it the way you want,” Preece said. “That was pretty cool. I’m sweating right now.”

The finish of the first race was: Preece, Earnhardt, DiBenedetto, Cassill, Hill and Snider.

 

Short Track Challenge moves to virtual Myrtle Beach 7 pm ET on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 8, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The two final qualifying heat races for the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge take place tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The races will be held at a virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Drivers competing are Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt DiBenedetto, Landon Cassill, Timmy Hill, Ryan Preece and Myatt Snider.

The winner of each race advances to Thursday night’s 90-lap championship race at a virtual Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte also can choose a Peacock Provisional to advance to the title race.

Drivers that have advanced to Thursday’s deciding race are William Byron, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, as well as Peacock provisional Denny Hamlin.

