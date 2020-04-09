Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson not only misses racing, he misses fans during pandemic

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 9, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson knows how much racing fans are missing NASCAR. And he is missing those same fans.

NASCAR has postponed all races through May 3 at Dover International Speedway. Johnson feels compassion not just for his peers in the sport who aren’t working, but also for fans who are unable to enjoy watching racing either in person or on TV.

“For me in my final year in a Cup car, I feel more for the fans that wanted to see me at their track and experience that and have it,” Johnson said Thursday during a media teleconference. “I know where I am and I’m very content and fulfilled with the career I’ve had. Sure, I want to be on track, sure, I want to go to these places a final time. I feel more for the fans that aren’t having that opportunity right now that I long for myself to experience it and to be there, if that makes any sense.

“And that’s only a small piece in the grand scheme of things when you look at all the individuals that are affected by the coronavirus and the families that have been affected, and the economy, and businesses and business owners. This is way bigger than me and way bigger than what was going to be my final time at these tracks.

“So, that stuff hasn’t really even crossed my mind, honestly, is why I bring it up. There have been so many other issues at-hand to think about and be concerned with, that I haven’t thought much at all about it being my final year and what I might be missing for myself. It’s been more about others and more about the fans and what I see on my social thread, I see people that have been lifelong fans that are sad they don’t get to see me run. So, it’s been about others far more than it’s been about what affect this has had on me, personally.”

The 2020 season is slated to be Johnson’s final full-time campaign in NASCAR Cup. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, and depending how long it continues, the seven-time Cup champion was asked if he would consider postponing his planned retirement from full-time Cup race after this season.

“I really don’t have any answer just yet because I don’t know what’s going to happen in the coming months and if we’ll be able to run the full season or not,” Johnson said. “I feel like I set out to make 2020 my last full-time year, but I’ve always left the door open for other racing and NASCAR and abroad for the future and I feel like I’m still pretty much on that path.

“I am hopeful that we get our full year in and we can get that going here in a month or so or whatever the latest projected number possibly could be and that I can run the season in its entirety. I really don’t have an answer. It’s up in the air just as so much is in the world right now.”

If NASCAR is able to resume soon, the series plans to run all 32 remaining races, including the seven that have been postponed. That could mean doubleheader weekends and midweek races. Although that would present a grueling challenge for teams and drivers, Johnson said he’s up for it.

“I don’t have a problem with it on my end,” Johnson said. “As a driver, you just want to take your helmet and go. Racing is the most fun we can have.

“But, I’m just one point of view on that. I quickly think about the crew members that have to get the cars ready and physically move everything around the country as we need to. I know there’s a lot more that goes into it.

“I can only imagine the balancing act that NASCAR, TV, and these tracks will need to do. Every weekend that goes by just complicates that situation more and more. I feel like many of our contracts and much of the structure that exists revolves around 36 races. And I would assume that’s the highest priority is to have those 36 points-paying events.

“How that happens for me, I’m totally fluid. I’m totally open. I know we’re in unchartered territory here and I’ll do my part and whatever I can to certainly support whatever decisions are made to try to get in all 36 races.”

If NASCAR winds up going to a schedule that could see multiple races per week, Johnson said such a grind could favor a few drivers.

“I think Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell and some of these guys that have grown-up racing dirt are more accustomed to multiple venues in a weekend and tracks and all that kind of thing,” Johnson said. “For me, I’ve lived through the testing era, where we had unlimited testing and spent a lot of time during the week at different tracks and moving around. They are long weeks. But, I personally enjoyed the physical challenge that went with it.

“The mental side was a little different because you could only focus where you were at that time. So in some respects, it didn’t give you all week to overthink and over-prepare for what you were going to do. It almost simplified things where hey, I’m at X-track now and that’s where my focus needs to be. Dig into my notes and my routine and do the best I can and move on.

“So in some ways it simplifies the mental aspect. Physically will be far more difficult. And then whatever a driver experiences, crew chiefs, crew members, the traveling-side and even the media. It’s going to be way harder for everybody. The drivers would probably have it the best or the easiest, if you will, work-wise, and the rest of the industry is really going to have to sort out how to manage that physical and mental endurance that’s going to be required.”

The prospect of potentially running races in front of empty grandstands is one that Johnson has mixed feelings about.

“It’s not the ideal situation by any means,” he said. “I know our sport amongst every other sport out there is going to be faced with that decision, and if they choose to compete with fans in the stands or not.

“For me, it’s a real simple answer. There are millions that watch on television, and I don’t want to deprive the greater sum because we can’t have the fans in the stands.

“I get it, I want fans in the stands. They deserve to be there. We want them there. There’s an energy that comes with it. But we are in uncharted territory and we’re going to have to do things a little different than what we’re used to. And if we can get back to the track months before because fans aren’t in the stands, and provide our sport to millions and get people back to work and some normalcy going on in our country and our industry, I’m definitely for that.”

Watch Short Track iRacing Challenge finale at Martinsville at 7 p.m. ET

By Daniel McFadinApr 9, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
After three days of preliminary races, NBC’s eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge comes to its big conclusion today.

Following dual heat races on the digital versions of Rockingham, Lucas Oil Raceway and Myrtle Beach, the series concludes on a virtual Martinsville Speedway at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

A field of 10 drivers, made up of winners of the heat races and recipients of Peacock Provisionals, will go for the win in a 90-lap race.

Drivers competing are Dale Earnhardt Jr., William Byron, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Parker Kligerman, Ryan Preece and Landon Cassill.

Watch Best at the Brickyard on NBCSN starting at 1 p.m. ET

NBCSN
NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinApr 9, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s Racing Week in America continues today with “Best at the Brickyard,” a look at some of the most memorable moments from Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the last two decades.

The day’s programming is highlighted by the broadcast of the 2005 Brickyard 400.

That year, Indiana native Tony Stewart led 44 laps on the way to his first of two wins at his home track.

Tonight also features the conclusion of NBC’s eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge at 7 p.m. ET. It will pit 10 NASCAR drivers against each other on a virtual Martinsville Speedway.

The drivers are Dale Earnhardt Jr., William Byron, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Parker Kligerman, Ryan Preece and Landon Cassill.

COVERAGE

TIME (ET)

NETWORK

IndyCar – Grand Prix of Indy 2019

1 p.m.

NBCSN

NASCAR – Brickyard 400 2005

3 p.m.

NBCSN

NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Martinsville

7 p.m.

NBCSN

IndyCar – Indianapolis 500 2019

8 p.m.

NBCSN

Drive Like Andretti

11 p.m.

NBCSN

NASCAR – Brickyard 400 2004

12 a.m.

NBCSN

How NASCAR tracks are helping during COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19
Martinsville Speedway
By Daniel McFadinApr 9, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT
With COVID-19 pandemic continuing to take a toll on the world, more NASCAR tracks are stepping up to help out local communities in their time of need.

They join Charlotte Motor Speedway, which became the first professional sports facility in the country to host a COVID-19 test site starting last month, while Eldora Speedway in Ohio donated almost 3,000 face masks to its surrounding commmunity.

Here’s a look at tracks that are helping out:

Atlanta Motor Speedway

The track in Hampton, Georgia, has announced an American Red Cross blood drive on May 4.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Tara Ballroom, located within the AMS Condo Building at 1500 Tara Place.

To ensure all participants have the opportunity to donate upon arrival, donations for the blood drive will be done by appointment only.

Red Cross employees have implemented additional precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.

To make an appointment use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Each donor will receive a discount coupon to the AMS Gift Shop and photos with the AMS pace car. To prepare to give blood, the Red Cross recommends donors eat iron-rich meals and drink plenty of water. A photo ID will also be needed upon arrival.

To donate please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “atlantaspeedway” and choose the donation time that works best for you.

Daytona International Speedway

AdventHealth will offer 500 or more drive-up COVID-19 tests at Daytona International Speedway starting at 9 a.m.  ET Friday.

The tests will be available to anyone who meets the criteria for testing, as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A doctor’s order in not required for testing.

Those who are symptomatic and wish to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to arrival. They will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured. The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup.

The drive-up testing location is accessed through Daytona International Speedway’s NASCAR Drive entrance at the intersection with ONE DAYTONA. The site will remain open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, or as long as testing supplies are available.

Results can be expected in approximately 2-3 days. Those tested will receive a text message with instructions on how to retrieve the results. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Is collecting non-perishable food in a white bus at the main entrance for Esther’s Heart, a local charity feeding children in need.

Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway in Virginia began hosting a COVID-19 test site on Wednesday.

The site will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12-4 p.m. ET.

Individuals to be tested must be a resident of Martinsville City, Henry County, or Patrick County.

They will not be admitted to the testing site unless it has received proper documentation from a physician.

Click here for more.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Scheduled to conduct a blood drive on April 11. Demand for it has resulted in it already being filled with donors.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Has donated nearly 800 ponchos to city of Loudon to use as PPE devices.

Talladega Superspeedway

The track in Alabama hosted a by-appointment blood drive on Wednesday.

It will also be a COVID-19 test site on Friday, according to The Anniston Star.

It will take place from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET. Testing is free and there are no restrictions based on county lines as long as patients meet the criteria for testing.

To qualify for testing, an individual must be symptomatic with fever, cough or shortness of breath; immunocompromised or have multiple chronic diseases; or over the age of 65, a health care worker or associated with a long-term health care facility.

Patients are required to have a phone number so staff members can contact them with their results, which will come from a state lab in about four days.

Texas Motor Speedway

The track in North Texas hosted a blood drive last week that collected 32 pints of blood from more than 30 donors, an amount that can help up to 96 patients.

Homestead-Miami Speedway

As a result of a $40,000 donation made because of its eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race a few weeks ago, the track was able to distribute food and supplies to 1,000 families in its community through Farm Share.

 

April 9 in NASCAR: Mark Martin gives Xfinity win to David Green

By Daniel McFadinApr 9, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The 1994 Goody’s 250 was in the bag for Mark Martin.

A caution had come out for an incident with five laps left in the April 9 Xfinity (Busch) Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, a result of an incident between Hermie Sadler and Robert Pressley.

Martin, trying to win from the pole, was the leader over series regular David Green, driver for Bobby Labonte Racing.

“I kept telling myself the last 20 laps, ‘Please Lord, let there not be a caution,'” Green told ESPN later. “Dang caution flew and I said, ‘Dang, we’re going to finish second.'”

Four laps later, Martin led the field across the start-finish line.

That’s when problems began for Martin.

“I don’t look at the flagman that often,” Green said in the following week’s issue of Winston Cup Scene. “But I happened to look at him this time.”

What Green saw was the white and yellow flag waving. There was one lap left.

But Martin, who had just led his 195th lap in the 250-lap event, thought the race was over.

His confusion was aided when third-place driver Tommy Houston pulled up beside his car to congratulate him.

As the field went through Turns 3-4, Martin pulled his No. 60 Winn-Dixie Ford onto the apron and drove to the garage and an intended destination of Victory Lane.

“I can’t believe anybody else would be that stupid,” Martin joked to ESPN afterward. “Stupidest thing I’ve ever done, there’s nothing else I can say. I thought the race was over.”

The rest of the field, with Green leading it, stayed on the track and took the checkered flag.

To be on the safe side, Green stayed on the track for one more lap to ensure he’d won his second career Xfinity race. Martin finished 11th.

“I hate it for (Martin),” Green said according to Winston Cup Scene. “But we’ve had a real good car the last three races and have been there with a chance to win a race, only to have cautions kill us. I guess it was just our day today.”

While it was his only win of the year, Green went on to claim the 1994 Xfinity championship.

Also on this date:

1961: Fred Lorenzen earned his first of 26 career Cup Series wins in a rain-shortened race at Martinsville Speedway, with only 149 of 500 laps completed. He won twice in his first five starts for Holman-Moody Racing.

1972: Bobby Allison led 445 of 500 laps and won at Bristol, beating Bobby Isaac by four laps.

1978: With a backup engine under the hood and after a spin on Lap 170, Benny Parsons went to victory lane over Darrell Waltrip at Darlington.

1989: Battling the flu, Rusty Wallace passed Greg Sacks with 63 laps to go and then beat Darrell Waltrip by .26 seconds to win at Bristol. Wallace made it to the end of a race that saw a track-record 20 cautions that slowed it for 98 of 500 laps.

1995: Dale Earnhardt led 227 of 400 laps and beat Jeff Gordon and Mark Martin for his fifth and final Cup victory at North Wilkesboro.