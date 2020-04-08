It’s WednesDale today on NBCSN starting at 1 p.m. ET

NBCSN’s Racing Week in America continues today with “WednesDale,” a day of Dale Earnhardt Jr.-themed content starting at 1 p.m. ET.
The day’s programming is highlighted at 8 p.m. ET by a broadcast of the July 2001 Pepsi 400 at Daytona International Speedway, where Earnhardt won in the Cup Series’ first visit to the track after his father was killed on the last lap of the Daytona 500 earlier in February.
It was the first of four points wins for Earnhardt at Daytona.
At 7 p.m. ET is the third round of NBC’s eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge, which will hold two heat races on a digital Myrtle Beach Speedway. Earnhardt will join current NASCAR drivers Timmy Hill, Myatt Snider, Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Preece and Landon Cassill.
“WednesDale” comes the day after Earnhardt was announced as a nominee for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Wednesday morning Earnhardt announced he had accepted an invitation to participate in Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge event at Michigan International Speedway.
|
COVERAGE
|
TIME (ET)
|
NETWORK
|
NASCAR – Talladega Superspeedway 2019
|
1 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
NASCAR – Chicagoland Speedway 2018
|
3 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Myrtle Beach
|
7 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
NASCAR – Daytona International Speedway, July 2001
|
8 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
NASCAR – Talladega Superspeedway 2017
|
10 p.m.
|
NBCSN
|
NASCAR – Martinsville Speedway 2005
|
12 a.m.
|
NBCSN
|
The Dale Jr. Download
|
2 a.m.
|
NBCSN