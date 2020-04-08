“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.
Earnhardt is scheduled to be on the show at noon ET. Petty and Jarrett are scheduled to appear at 12:50 p.m. ET today.
Today’s guests are:
12 p.m. – Dale Earnhardt Jr
12:15 p.m. – Al Michaels & Doc Emrick
12:30 p.m. – Golfer Justin Thomas
12:40 p.m. – Chris Simms
12:50 p.m. – Kyle Petty & Dale Jarrett
The hour-long show airs on weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN and streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
It’s WednesDale today on NBCSN starting at 1 p.m. ET
NBCSN’s Racing Week in America continues today with “WednesDale,” a day of Dale Earnhardt Jr.-themed content starting at 1 p.m. ET.
The day’s programming is highlighted at 8 p.m. ET by a broadcast of the July 2001 Pepsi 400 at Daytona International Speedway, where Earnhardt won in the Cup Series’ first visit to the track after his father was killed on the last lap of the Daytona 500 earlier in February.
It was the first of four points wins for Earnhardt at Daytona.
The NBC Sports analyst and newly minted NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee announced on Twitter Wednesday morning he has been formally invited to take part in Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge event, which will air at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Earnhardt joins his former Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson in participating in the challenge. Johnson competed in both the Watkins Glen and Barber races.
“I wouldn’t want to step on anybody’s toes, so I’m just waiting for an invite from (IndyCar president) Jay (Frye) or somebody,” Earnhardt said on Monday. “I’d love to do it. I think I’d love to get to know those guys.”
The last five laps of the 1979 Rebel 500 at Darlington Raceway were pretty wild.
The final dash of the April 8 race featured Richard Petty and a young Darrell Waltrip in the early stages of their year-long battle for the title (which Petty would claim).
Together, Waltrip (242 laps) and Petty (89) led 331 of the race’s 367 laps. But it came down to a five-lap shootout where they traded the lead almost 10 times, with each driver leading twice on the final lap.
Petty led at the white flag before Waltrip dove underneath him in Turn 1.
Petty pulled up to Waltrip’s left-side door for the length of the backstretch before he briefly pulled ahead entering Turn 3. That’s when Waltrip darted to the inside and rocketed to the lead and the win.
It was the second of seven wins for Waltrip that season.
“We touched several times,” Waltrip said afterward according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era.” “We knew the show was still going on. I’d wave at him or he’d wave at me. I never thought for once he’d wreck me. It was tight, but fair and square.”
The day also marked the end of one of the most historic pairings in NASCAR history.
After earning 42 wins together from 1972-79, Wood Brothers Racing and three-time champion David Pearson split up.
It came after a pit miscue that saw Pearson leave his pit box when the team had only changed two of the intended four tires. The left-side tires came off the car as Pearson reached the end of pit road.
Crew chief Leonard Wood later denied it was because of the pit incident.
“It was the climax of several small things,” Wood said according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing.”
Also on this date:
1951: The premier series put on two races on this day, in Mobile, Alabama, and in Gardena, California. The California race, at Carrell Speedway, was the first Grand National event held west of the Mississippi. It was won by Marshall Teague, who led all 200 laps on his way to securing his second of seven career wins (in 23 starts). He was a two-time winner on the Daytona Beach course.
1956: Tim Flock won his third race of the year, at North Wilkesboro, and then quit the team he was racing for, the Chrysler team owned by Carl Kiekhaefer he won a title for in 1955. Flock was replaced by Buck Baker. Flock would only win one more time that year while driving for Bill Stroppe and it would be his last of 39 career wins. Baker would win the next two races and 10 more after that on his way to his first of two championships.
Virtual Power Rankings: Timmy Hill, William Byron are 1-2
This week’s rankings will have to hold you for a little while: there’s no racing this weekend due to the Easter and Passover holidays.
This week’s rankings:
1. Timmy Hill (29 points): Three top-three finishes, including a win, has given him more notoriety than he has had at any time in his career.
2. William Byron (28 points): He built his career on a strong iRacing foundation and it’s clear he hasn’t lost his feel or touch. He’s led the most laps in the first three races, including a win at Bristol.
3. Denny Hamlin (22 points): Has one of the most realistic and expensive iRacing rigs. The defending Daytona 500 winner also won at virtual Homestead and was fourth at virtual Bristol.
4. Garrett Smithley (21 points): Has finished no lower than ninth in each of the first three virtual races.
5. Ryan Preece (17 points): Has finished no lower than eighth in the first three virtual races, including runner-up at Texas. That’s some mighty fine riding, cowboy.
6. John Hunter Nemechek (13 points): Has made it look easy at times with a runner-up and two top-10 finishes.
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr. (11 points): Junior is back, Junior is back. A longtime iRacing fan/participant, he’s off to a great start with a pair of top-10 finishes, including a runner-up at virtual Homestead.
8. Alex Bowman (7 points): Has two top-10 finishes in first three races. Also has had a number of entertaining posts on social media about his iRacing experience.
9. Kyle Busch (6 points): What’s up with Rowdy? Ranked ninth? To his credit, though, he’s picking up iRacing pretty fast and showing progress.
10. Matt DiBenedetto (5 points): Matty D. has one top five and another top-11 finish. Much like Busch, he’s showing promise.