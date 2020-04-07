Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series taking weekend off

By Dustin LongApr 7, 2020, 11:21 AM EDT
NASCAR confirmed that the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series will not race Easter Sunday, taking the weekend off. The series is scheduled to resume April 19 at a virtual Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR also confirmed there will be no Saturday event for Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck and regional series drivers as was done last weekend at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Last weekend’s Pro Invitational Series race at a virtual Bristol drew 1,179,000 viewers on Fox and FS1. The previous weekend’s race at a digital Texas drew 1,339,000 viewers, a record for an eSports event on TV. The first Pro Invitational Series race, which was from a virtual Homestead, drew 903,000 viewers.

 

Denny Hamlin to join Lunch Talk Live today on NBCSN

By NBC Sports StaffApr 7, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin will join Mike Tirico on today’s “Lunch Talk Live” on NBCSN. The show airs at noon ET.

Hamlin is scheduled to be on the show at 12:40 p.m. ET.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

Here is Tuesday’s guest list:

  • 12 p.m. – Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio
  • 12:15 p.m. – Rebecca Lowe & Kathryn Tappen
  • 12:30 p.m. – NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman
  • 12:40 p.m. – Denny Hamlin
  • 12:50 p.m. – NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres

The hour-long show will air weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN and stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. You can watch the stream here. Select content and interviews will additionally be hosted on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and social media platforms.

April 7 in NASCAR: Joey Logano earns overtime win vs Jeff Gordon

By Daniel McFadinApr 7, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Joey Logano had a rough go of it in the first five full-time years of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

From 2009-13, the Connecticut native earned only three wins, with two years separating his first and second wins with Joe Gibbs Racing.

His third win came in 2013 in his first season with Team Penske.

Logano finally started hitting his stride on April 7, 2014 at Texas Motor Speedway.

After having led 107 laps, the race came down to an overtime finish with Logano restarting third behind Jeff Gordon. Logano was on four new tires while Gordon was on two new tires.

Gordon led the first lap of overtime, but Logano was side-by-side with him as they took the white flag.

By the time they reached Turn 1, the lead was Logano’s.

One lap later, Logano had his fourth career win. He was the seventh different winner through seven races.

Two races later Logano would claim career win No. 5 at Richmond Raceway. He’d end the year with five wins and would be part of the first Championship 4 in Miami.

Also on this date:

1957: Fireball Roberts led a 1-2-3-4 sweep by Peter DePaolo’s team in a 100-mile race at North Wilkesboro. Roberts won over Paul Goldsmith, Ralph Moody and Marvin Panch. It was the first of three wins in a row for Roberts.

1966: Ford began a boycott of the Cup Series by its factory teams over regulations on its OHC engine. The boycott lasted until August after a race at Atlanta.

1974: David Pearson won the Rebel 450 at Darlington over Bobby Allison. Similar to many races that year, the race distance was cut by 50 miles due to the national energy crisis. Ironically, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era,” Pearson led the final 11 laps and had to coast across the finish line after running out of fuel.

1991: Michael Waltrip led 208 of 367 laps at Darlington before a 37.4-second pit stop due to a jammed air hose relegated him to an eventual third-place finish, according to “NASCAR: A Complete History.” Ricky Rudd wound up with the win over Davey Allison.

Virtual racing or real, sponsorships matter, Dale Jr. says

By Dustin LongApr 7, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Bubba Wallace’s sudden departure from Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series race and his sponsor’s reaction provides a reminder that even though virtual racing — “a video game” as Wallace called it in a tweet — doesn’t seem to have consequences, it can.

It’s something Dale Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged on a NBC Sports teleconference with reporters promoting this week’s Racing Week in America and the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge on NBCSN.

Wallace was upset after an incident with Clint Bowyer early in Sunday’s race at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway and quit the event, which was broadcast on Fox and FS1.

Viewership totals weren’t available Monday for the virtual Bristol race but the previous week’s race at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway drew 1.3 million viewers, a record for an eSports event on TV).

After the incident with Bowyer in the virtual Bristol race, Wallace said on his Twitch stream: “You all have a good one. That’s it. That’s why I don’t take this (expletive) serious. Peace out.”

Blue-Emu, which sponsored Wallace’s car in the virtual race, expressed its disappointment with Wallace’s decision, tweeting: “(Good to know) where you stand. Bye bye Bubba. We’re interested in drivers, not quitters.”

Ben Blessing, executive vice president of Blue-Emu, told The Action Network: “We aren’t sponsoring Bubba anymore. Can you imagine if he did that in real life on a track?”

Earnhardt was asked on Monday’s call with reporters about the the balance between fun and business with virtual racing in light of Wallace’s situation.

“All of the race teams are trying everything they can to keep their sponsors and keep their employees,” Earnhardt said. “Keeping their sponsors allows them to keep their employees. I think as a racer, I think of someone who is participating, competing in these events online, it’s an opportunity for you to get engagement for the fans. Obviously, they’re going to enjoy the content and the race, but it’s also an opportunity for you to get your sponsors and partners, who are getting nothing right now, on TV, which lends to social engagement, either promoting the race or after the race talking about it. It’s not as good as the real thing, there is not the at-track engagement or activation, but it’s really the only thing we’ve got going.”

Such engagement was noted by car owner Rick Ware in an interview Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Ware anticipated his team would lose $600,000 – $800,000 in sponsorship with no races taking place.

“There are two things that are happening,” Ware told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Some of our sponsorship revolves around just the social media, the amount of TV time, the way sponsors leverage it. Some of it is they are regional or franchise companies, so they bring in a handful of people and use it as an opportunity to do some light hospitality, meet and greets, promote sales, etc.”

Rick Ware Racing, seeking to leverage Garrett Smithley‘s iRacing success, announced last week that GunBroker.com would sponsor Smithley in the next five eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series events, starting with last weekend’s race at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, and be offered the primary sponsorship for the July 5 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt also is using his virtual car in the Pro Invitational Series for JR Motorsports sponsors until racing returns.

“When I go and get on there, for example for (virtual) Texas we ran the Hellmann’s car and when we run the Sunday race at Richmond, I’m going to run another JRM initiative. It’s basically kind of appease and make those partners feel some value, which in turn helps our employees, helps us keep our employees.

“I told (sister) Kelley (Earnhardt Miller), when we don’t have an initiative that we can do or use at JRM, I’m just going to run that FilterTime car, but if we can, or if there is any opportunity for us to run anything else to help Hellmann’s or any of our other partners, I want to be doing that. I want to do anything I can to help us maintain our employees.

“I think as a driver that’s how you have to approach it. You’re going to be on (iRacing). You’re going to be doing it. Your team wants you to be there. Your partners want you to be there. Enjoy it. Have fun with it. Obviously don’t let it get under your skin if you get wrecked. Video games have a real good way of doing that.

“I’ve seen a lot of friendships get lost either playing Madden or racing online. If you’re going there and doing that, have fun and enjoy it. But also remember that you also have to maintain some professionalism because there are some other things bigger than what’s happening in that room on that sim rig. There are implications beyond what you are doing on sim racing.”

William Byron, Kyle Busch advance to Short Track title race

By Dustin LongApr 6, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
William Byron and Kyle Busch both advanced to Thursday’s championship race of the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge at a virtual Rockingham on Monday night.

Byron won both 35-lap races around the track that hosted Cup races from 1965-2004. Busch earned a Peacock Provisional from NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte to Thursday’s championship race at Martinsville Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Monday’s two races were contested by six drivers: Byron, Busch, Parker Kligerman, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick.

Byron already earned his way into the championship race by winning the first heat, but he used a bump-and-run move in Turn 3 on the last lap to get by Kligerman and win the second heat.

“I had to do my Intimidator impression,” Byron said on the NBCSN broadcast.

In the opening heat, Byron started from the pole and led all 35 laps. Reddick and Dillon, Richard Childress Racing teammates, made contact while racing for fourth on Lap 6. Dillon slid but regained control. They also would made contact in the second heat when Dillon bounced off the wall and hit Reddick’s car.

Monday’s race also featured audio from drivers talking to each other during the races. At one point in the second heat, Busch began doing play by play of the racing action in front and then was asked what was the angriest he had been in an actual race. Without missing a beat, Wallace said: “Watkins Glen” to laughter.

RACE 1 RESULTS

  1. William Byron
  2. Parker Kligerman
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Tyler Reddick
  5. Austin Dillon
  6. Bubba Wallace

RACE 2 RESULTS

  1. William Byron
  2. Parker Kligerman
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Bubba Wallace
  5. Austin Dillon
  6. Tyler Reddick

The NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge continues at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBCSN. Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson will race at a virtual Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.