Virtual racing or real, sponsorships matter, Dale Jr. says

By Dustin LongApr 7, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Bubba Wallace’s sudden departure from Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series race and his sponsor’s reaction provides a reminder that even though virtual racing — “a video game” as Wallace called it in a tweet — doesn’t seem to have consequences, it can.

It’s something Dale Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged on a NBC Sports teleconference with reporters promoting this week’s Racing Week in America and the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge on NBCSN.

Wallace was upset after an incident with Clint Bowyer early in Sunday’s race at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway and quit the event, which was broadcast on Fox and FS1.

Viewership totals weren’t available Monday for the virtual Bristol race but the previous week’s race at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway drew 1.3 million viewers, a record for an eSports event on TV).

After the incident with Bowyer in the virtual Bristol race, Wallace said on his Twitch stream: “You all have a good one. That’s it. That’s why I don’t take this (expletive) serious. Peace out.”

Blue-Em, which sponsored Wallace’s car in the virtual race, expressed its disappointment with Wallace’s decision, tweeting: “(Good to know) where you stand. Bye bye Bubba. We’re interested in drivers, not quitters.”

Ben Blessing, executive vice president of Blue-Emu, told The Action Network: “We aren’t sponsoring Bubba anymore. Can you imagine if he did that in real life on a track?”

Earnhardt was asked on Monday’s call with reporters about the the balance between fun and business with virtual racing in light of Wallace’s situation.

“All of the race teams are trying everything they can to keep their sponsors and keep their employees,” Earnhardt said. “Keeping their sponsors allows them to keep their employees. I think as a racer, I think of someone who is participating, competing in these events online, it’s an opportunity for you to get engagement for the fans. Obviously, they’re going to enjoy the content and the race, but it’s also an opportunity for you to get your sponsors and partners, who are getting nothing right now, on TV, which lends to social engagement, either promoting the race or after the race talking about it. It’s not as good as the real thing, there is not the at-track engagement or activation, but it’s really the only thing we’ve got going.”

Such engagement was noted by car owner Rick Ware in an interview Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Ware anticipated his team would lose $600,000 – $800,000 in sponsorship with no races taking place.

“There are two things that are happening,” Ware told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Some of our sponsorship revolves around just the social media, the amount of TV time, the way sponsors leverage it. Some of it is they are regional or franchise companies, so they bring in a handful of people and use it as an opportunity to do some light hospitality, meet and greets, promote sales, etc.”

Rick Ware Racing, seeking to leverage Garrett Smithley‘s iRacing success, announced last week that GunBroker.com would sponsor Smithley in the next five eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series events, starting with last weekend’s race at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, and be offered the primary sponsorship for the July 5 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt also is using his virtual car in the Pro Invitational Series for JR Motorsports sponsors until racing returns.

“When I go and get on there, for example for (virtual) Texas we ran the Hellmann’s car and when we run the Sunday race at Richmond, I’m going to run another JRM initiative. It’s basically kind of appease and make those partners feel some value, which in turn helps our employees, helps us keep our employees.

“I told (sister) Kelley (Earnhardt Miller), when we don’t have an initiative that we can do or use at JRM, I’m just going to run that FilterTime car, but if we can, or if there is any opportunity for us to run anything else to help Hellmann’s or any of our other partners, I want to be doing that. I want to do anything I can to help us maintain our employees.

“I think as a driver that’s how you have to approach it. You’re going to be on (iRacing). You’re going to be doing it. Your team wants you to be there. Your partners want you to be there. Enjoy it. Have fun with it. Obviously don’t let it get under your skin if you get wrecked. Video games have a real good way of doing that.

“I’ve seen a lot of friendships get lost either playing Madden or racing online. If you’re going there and doing that, have fun and enjoy it. But also remember that you also have to maintain some professionalism because there are some other things bigger than what’s happening in that room on that sim rig. There are implications beyond what you are doing on sim racing.”

William Byron, Kyle Busch advance to Short Track title race

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 6, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
William Byron and Kyle Busch both advanced to Thursday’s championship race of the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge at a virtual Rockingham on Monday night.

Byron won both 35-lap races around the track that hosted Cup races from 1965-2004. Busch earned a Peacock Provisional from NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte to Thursday’s championship race at Martinsville Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Monday’s two races were contested by six drivers: Byron, Busch, Parker Kligerman, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick.

Byron already earned his way into the championship race by winning the first heat, but he used a bump-and-run move in Turn 3 on the last lap to get by Kligerman and win the second heat.

“I had to do my Intimidator impression,” Byron said on the NBCSN broadcast.

In the opening heat, Byron started from the pole and led all 35 laps. Reddick and Dillon, Richard Childress Racing teammates, made contact while racing for fourth on Lap 6. Dillon slid but regained control. They also would made contact in the second heat when Dillon bounced off the wall and hit Reddick’s car.

Monday’s race also featured audio from drivers talking to each other during the races. At one point in the second heat, Busch began doing play by play of the racing action in front and then was asked what was the angriest he had been in an actual race. Without missing a beat, Wallace said: “Watkins Glen” to laughter.

RACE 1 RESULTS

  1. William Byron
  2. Parker Kligerman
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Tyler Reddick
  5. Austin Dillon
  6. Bubba Wallace

RACE 2 RESULTS

  1. William Byron
  2. Parker Kligerman
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Bubba Wallace
  5. Austin Dillon
  6. Tyler Reddick

The NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge continues at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBCSN. Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson will race at a virtual Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge debuts at 7 pm ET on NBCSN

By Dustin LongApr 6, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
A highlight of Racing Week in America on NBCSN is the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge, which debuts at 7 p.m. ET Monday.

From Monday-Wednesday, six different drivers will compete in two timed races in Cup Series cars at an iconic track at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The top two finishers from each night will advance to the championship race Thursday at the virtual Martinsville Speedway on NBCSN.

Monday night’s races will be at a virtual Rockingham Speedway and can be streamed here.

Tuesday night’s races will be at a virtual Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

Wednesday night’s races will be at a virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Thursday night’s championship race will be at a virtual Martinsville Speedway.

Here is the driver lineup for each night:

Monday at Rockingham Speedway: Kyle Busch, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Parker Kligerman, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.

Tuesday at Lucas Oil Raceway: Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

Wednesday at Myrtle Beach Speedway: Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedetto, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Timmy Hill, Ryan Preece and Myatt Snider.

One of the fun items about virtual racing is that the drivers get to talk to each other throughout the event and talk a little trash.

“One of the things that the NBC element will have is more conversations among the drivers,” Earnhardt said. “We’re communicating as we’re racing.”

Said Kligerman: “You add in the talk among the drivers and it’s always funny. … We’re a chatty bunch if you give us the option. I think that’s going to very entertaining.”

 

Mayhem Monday kicks off NBCSN’s Racing Week in America

By NBC Sports StaffApr 6, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
Get ready for wild action today as NBCSN begins Racing Week in America with “Mayhem Monday,” a collection of past races that feature some of the most intense battles across NASCAR, IndyCar, Supercross and American Flat Track.

Among the races on today’s schedule: The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race that saw Kyle Busch win in overtime and Chase Elliott confront Denny Hamlin for costing him the victory. Two years earlier at Martinsville, Jeff Gordon earned his final win after Matt Kenseth put his feud with Joey Logano to rest.

“Mayhem Monday” also has the 2015 INDYCAR race from Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, which produced a record 80 lead changes before Graham Rahal won.

The day begins with the 2019 Bristol Cup playoff race that saw 23 lead changes, eight cautions and Denny Hamlin pass Matt DiBenedetto late to win. You can catch the action online here.

 

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK
NASCAR – Bristol Motor Speedway 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN
INDYCAR – Auto Club Speedway 2015 3 p.m. NBCSN
NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Rockingham 7 p.m. NBCSN
NASCAR – Martinsville Speedway 2017 8 p.m. NBCSN
NASCAR – Martinsville Speedway 2015 10 p.m. NBCSN
Supercross – Anaheim #2 2020 12 a.m. NBCSN
American Flat Track – Buffalo Chip TT 2019 2 a.m. NBCSN

Dale Jr. to join Mike Tirico today on new NBCSN daily sports talk show

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffApr 6, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among the guests on “Lunch Talk Live,” the new sports talk show that airs at noon ET today on NBCSN.

Mike Tirico will host the hour-long daily show that will feature discussions among current and former athletes, prominent sports figures, NBC Sports commentators and other prominent voices in sports and media.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

“In these challenging times, we are all missing sports and the people who make sports memories,” Tirico said. “Hopefully, we can bring a midday connection with some of them to help fill the void.”

Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer & President of Production, said: “We’re excited to bring viewers fresh programming every day with unique, topical conversations from prominent individuals in all corners of sports. This will be a daily lunch date to share sports and stories we miss during these unique times.”

The hour-long show will air weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN and stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports. You can watch the stream here. Select content and interviews will additionally be hosted on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Here is Monday’s guest list:

Noon: NBC PGA golfer analyst Justin Leonard and NBC Sports’ Peter King

12:15 p.m.: NBC Sports broadcasters Cris Collinsworth and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

12:30 p.m.: Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski

12:40 p.m.: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

12:50 p.m.: NBC Sports broadcasters Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte

Follow the show on Twitter at: @LunchTalkNBCSN

 