Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

William Byron, Kyle Busch advance to Short Track title race

By Dustin LongApr 6, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

William Byron and Kyle Busch both advanced to Thursday’s championship race of the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge at a virtual Rockingham on Monday night.

Byron won both 35-lap races around the track that hosted Cup races from 1965-2004. Busch earned a Peacock Provisional from NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte to Thursday’s championship race at Martinsville Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Monday’s two races were contested by six drivers: Byron, Busch, Parker Kligerman, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick.

Byron already earned his way into the championship race by winning the first heat, but he used a bump-and-run move in Turn 3 on the last lap to get by Kligerman and win the second heat.

“I had to do my Intimidator impression,” Byron said on the NBCSN broadcast.

In the opening heat, Byron started from the pole and led all 35 laps. Reddick and Dillon, Richard Childress Racing teammates, made contact while racing for fourth on Lap 6. Dillon slid but regained control. They also would made contact in the second heat when Dillon bounced off the wall and hit Reddick’s car.

Monday’s race also featured audio from drivers talking to each other during the races. At one point in the second heat, Busch began doing play by play of the racing action in front and then was asked what was the angriest he had been in an actual race. Without missing a beat, Wallace said: “Watkins Glen” to laughter.

RACE 1 RESULTS

  1. William Byron
  2. Parker Kligerman
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Tyler Reddick
  5. Austin Dillon
  6. Bubba Wallace

RACE 2 RESULTS

  1. William Byron
  2. Parker Kligerman
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Bubba Wallace
  5. Austin Dillon
  6. Tyler Reddick

The NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge continues at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday on NBCSN. Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson will race at a virtual Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge debuts at 7 pm ET on NBCSN

By Dustin LongApr 6, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A highlight of Racing Week in America on NBCSN is the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge, which debuts at 7 p.m. ET Monday.

From Monday-Wednesday, six different drivers will compete in two timed races in Cup Series cars at an iconic track at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The top two finishers from each night will advance to the championship race Thursday at the virtual Martinsville Speedway on NBCSN.

Monday night’s races will be at a virtual Rockingham Speedway and can be streamed here.

Tuesday night’s races will be at a virtual Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

Wednesday night’s races will be at a virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Thursday night’s championship race will be at a virtual Martinsville Speedway.

Here is the driver lineup for each night:

Monday at Rockingham Speedway: Kyle Busch, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Parker Kligerman, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.

Tuesday at Lucas Oil Raceway: Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

Wednesday at Myrtle Beach Speedway: Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedetto, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Timmy Hill, Ryan Preece and Myatt Snider.

One of the fun items about virtual racing is that the drivers get to talk to each other throughout the event and talk a little trash.

“One of the things that the NBC element will have is more conversations among the drivers,” Earnhardt said. “We’re communicating as we’re racing.”

Said Kligerman: “You add in the talk among the drivers and it’s always funny. … We’re a chatty bunch if you give us the option. I think that’s going to very entertaining.”

 

Mayhem Monday kicks off NBCSN’s Racing Week in America

By NBC Sports StaffApr 6, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Get ready for wild action today as NBCSN begins Racing Week in America with “Mayhem Monday,” a collection of past races that feature some of the most intense battles across NASCAR, IndyCar, Supercross and American Flat Track.

Among the races on today’s schedule: The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race that saw Kyle Busch win in overtime and Chase Elliott confront Denny Hamlin for costing him the victory. Two years earlier at Martinsville, Jeff Gordon earned his final win after Matt Kenseth put his feud with Joey Logano to rest.

“Mayhem Monday” also has the 2015 INDYCAR race from Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, which produced a record 80 lead changes before Graham Rahal won.

The day begins with the 2019 Bristol Cup playoff race that saw 23 lead changes, eight cautions and Denny Hamlin pass Matt DiBenedetto late to win. You can catch the action online here.

 

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK
NASCAR – Bristol Motor Speedway 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN
INDYCAR – Auto Club Speedway 2015 3 p.m. NBCSN
NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Rockingham 7 p.m. NBCSN
NASCAR – Martinsville Speedway 2017 8 p.m. NBCSN
NASCAR – Martinsville Speedway 2015 10 p.m. NBCSN
Supercross – Anaheim #2 2020 12 a.m. NBCSN
American Flat Track – Buffalo Chip TT 2019 2 a.m. NBCSN

Dale Jr. to join Mike Tirico today on new NBCSN daily sports talk show

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffApr 6, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among the guests on “Lunch Talk Live,” the new sports talk show that airs at noon ET today on NBCSN.

Mike Tirico will host the hour-long daily show that will feature discussions among current and former athletes, prominent sports figures, NBC Sports commentators and other prominent voices in sports and media.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

“In these challenging times, we are all missing sports and the people who make sports memories,” Tirico said. “Hopefully, we can bring a midday connection with some of them to help fill the void.”

Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer & President of Production, said: “We’re excited to bring viewers fresh programming every day with unique, topical conversations from prominent individuals in all corners of sports. This will be a daily lunch date to share sports and stories we miss during these unique times.”

The hour-long show will air weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN and stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports. You can watch the stream here. Select content and interviews will additionally be hosted on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Here is Monday’s guest list:

Noon: NBC PGA golfer analyst Justin Leonard and NBC Sports’ Peter King

12:15 p.m.: NBC Sports broadcasters Cris Collinsworth and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

12:30 p.m.: Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski

12:40 p.m.: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

12:50 p.m.: NBC Sports broadcasters Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte

Follow the show on Twitter at: @LunchTalkNBCSN

 

April 6 in NASCAR: Dale Jr. makes it four in a row at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinApr 6, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Restrictor plates and Earnhardts.

It was a combination that defined NASCAR at superspeedways for more than two decades and it arguably reached its peak in the early 2000s.

That’s when Dale Earnhardt Inc., through the efforts of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Michael Waltrip, won 11 combined points races at Daytona and Talladega from 2001-04.

That reign included four consecutive wins by Earnhardt at Talladega, the track his father won at a record 10 times.

The four-race streak began with the fall 2001 race and ended on April 6, 2003 in the Aaron’s 499.

You could also call it “The One With the Yellow Line Rule Controversy.”

The controversy occurred with five laps to go as Matt Kenseth and Jimmie Johnson fought for the lead with Earnhardt behind.

As the field approached Turn 3, Earnhardt moved to Kenseth’s inside. Kenseth’s car then swooped down in an apparent attempt to fend him off at the same moment Earnhardt took his No. 8 Chevrolet down beneath the yellow line at the bottom of the track.

NASCAR’s rules make it illegal to advance your position on superspeedways by passing below the yellow line, unless the car is forced down there.

Earnhardt’s maneuver gave him the lead and after NASCAR did not penalize him, the eventual victory.

“This was a judgment call very obviously,” late NASCAR spokesman Jim Hunter said after the race. “There is no question that (Earnhardt) went below the yellow line. … He already had passed (Kenseth).”

“I ran (below the line) to keep from running into him,” Earnhardt said after the race. “By that time, I was already past him.”

The yellow line rule reared its head again in 2019 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was penalized for violating it in the Busch Clash at Daytona.

Also on this date:

1952: Dick Rathman won at Martinsville to score his first of 13 career Cup Series wins.

1975: Richard Petty beat Cale Yarborough at North Wilkesboro by three laps to score his fourth win in the first seven races of the season.

1985: Dale Earnhardt won at Bristol after losing his power steering 100 laps into the race. He passed Ricky Rudd with 18 laps to go and went on to claim his third career Bristol victory.

1986: Rusty Wallace scored his first career Cup Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway after leading 174 of 500 laps. Wallace beat Ricky Rudd by 10.69 seconds. Wallace was the 11th different winner in 11 Cup Series races dating back to the end of the 1985 season.

1997: Jeff Burton scored his first career Cup Series win in the inaugural race held at Texas Motor Speedway.