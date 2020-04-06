Winners and losers from virtual Bristol

WINNERS

William Byron — A week after Timmy Hill used a bump and run to get by and win at virtual Texas, Byron came back to win at virtual Bristol. Said Byron of the difference in his emotions from Texas to Bristol: “When the race is going, I think anybody would be dumb to tell you that they don’t take it seriously because it’s a race, but it took me probably an hour after the (Texas) race to really cool off and realize that I was just racing on the computer and I could get over it. No, I didn’t really think about Timmy all week. He actually sent me a message on Twitter on Thursday, and I was like, hey, it’s all good.”

John Hunter Nemechek — After finishing eighth at Texas last weekend, he won his heat race and finished second in the feature Sunday at Bristol.

Timmy Hill — His third-place finish at Bristol makes him the only driver to finish in the top five in each of the first three events of the Pro Invitational Series. He was third at Homestead, won Texas and was third at Bristol.

Kyle Busch — While he finished 18th at Bristol, Busch posted the fastest lap of the race, showing his progress in iRacing from the last few weeks.

LOSERS

Daniel Suarez — He was parked for the second week in a row. He was parked last week at Texas for attempting to crash Ty Dillon. He was parked Sunday for retaliating against Kyle Larson.

Kyle Larson — He was parked for spinning Daniel Suarez after an incident between the two.

Bubba Wallace — After he was involved in an early incident, he quit the race and then caught flack on social media from a sponsor and others.