Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among the guests on “Lunch Talk Live,” the new sports talk show that airs at noon ET today on NBCSN.
Mike Tirico will host the hour-long daily show that will feature discussions among current and former athletes, prominent sports figures, NBC Sports commentators and other prominent voices in sports and media.
“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.
“In these challenging times, we are all missing sports and the people who make sports memories,” Tirico said. “Hopefully, we can bring a midday connection with some of them to help fill the void.”
Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer & President of Production, said: “We’re excited to bring viewers fresh programming every day with unique, topical conversations from prominent individuals in all corners of sports. This will be a daily lunch date to share sports and stories we miss during these unique times.”
The hour-long show will air weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN and stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports. You can watch the stream here. Select content and interviews will additionally be hosted on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and social media platforms.
Here is Monday’s guest list:
Noon: PGA golfer Justin Leonard and NBC Sports’ Peter King
12:15 p.m.: NBC Sports broadcasters Cris Collinsworth and Dale Earnhardt Jr.
12:30 p.m.: Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski
12:40 p.m.: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson
12:50 p.m.: NBC Sports broadcasters Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte
Follow the show on Twitter at: @LunchTalkNBCSN