Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

April 6 in NASCAR: Dale Jr. makes it four in a row at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinApr 6, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Restrictor plates and Earnhardts.

It was a combination that defined NASCAR at superspeedways for more than two decades and it arguably reached its peak in the early 2000s.

That’s when Dale Earnhardt Inc., through the efforts of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Michael Waltrip, won 11 combined points races at Daytona and Talladega from 2001-04.

That reign included four consecutive wins by Earnhardt at Talladega, the track his father won at a record 10 times.

The four-race streak began with the fall 2001 race and ended on April 6, 2003 in the Aaron’s 499.

You could also call it “The One With the Yellow Line Rule Controversy.”

The controversy occurred with five laps to go as Matt Kenseth and Jimmie Johnson fought for the lead with Earnhardt behind.

As the field approached Turn 3, Earnhardt moved to Kenseth’s inside. Kenseth’s car then swooped down in an apparent attempt to fend him off at the same moment Earnhardt took his No. 8 Chevrolet down beneath the yellow line at the bottom of the track.

NASCAR’s rules make it illegal to advance your position on superspeedways by passing below the yellow line, unless the car is forced down there.

Earnhardt’s maneuver gave him the lead and after NASCAR did not penalize him, the eventual victory.

“This was a judgment call very obviously,” late NASCAR spokesman Jim Hunter said after the race. “There is no question that (Earnhardt) went below the yellow line. … He already had passed (Kenseth).”

“I ran (below the line) to keep from running into him,” Earnhardt said after the race. “By that time, I was already past him.”

The yellow line rule reared its head again in 2019 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was penalized for violating it in the Busch Clash at Daytona.

Also on this date:

1952: Dick Rathman won at Martinsville to score his first of 13 career Cup Series wins.

1975: Richard Petty beat Cale Yarborough at North Wilkesboro by three laps to score his fourth win in the first seven races of the season.

1985: Dale Earnhardt won at Bristol after losing his power steering 100 laps into the race. He passed Ricky Rudd with 18 laps to go and went on to claim his third career Bristol victory.

1986: Rusty Wallace scored his first career Cup Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway after leading 174 of 500 laps. Wallace beat Ricky Rudd by 10.69 seconds. Wallace was the 11th different winner in 11 Cup Series races dating back to the end of the 1985 season.

1997: Jeff Burton scored his first career Cup Series win in the inaugural race held at Texas Motor Speedway.

Dale Jr. to join Mike Tirico today on new NBCSN daily sports talk show

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffApr 6, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among the guests on “Lunch Talk Live,” the new sports talk show that airs at noon ET today on NBCSN.

Mike Tirico will host the hour-long daily show that will feature discussions among current and former athletes, prominent sports figures, NBC Sports commentators and other prominent voices in sports and media.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

“In these challenging times, we are all missing sports and the people who make sports memories,” Tirico said. “Hopefully, we can bring a midday connection with some of them to help fill the void.”

Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer & President of Production, said: “We’re excited to bring viewers fresh programming every day with unique, topical conversations from prominent individuals in all corners of sports. This will be a daily lunch date to share sports and stories we miss during these unique times.”

The hour-long show will air weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN and stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports. You can watch the stream here. Select content and interviews will additionally be hosted on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Here is Monday’s guest list:

Noon: PGA golfer Justin Leonard and NBC Sports’ Peter King

12:15 p.m.: NBC Sports broadcasters Cris Collinsworth and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

12:30 p.m.: Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski

12:40 p.m.: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

12:50 p.m.: NBC Sports broadcasters Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte

Follow the show on Twitter at: @LunchTalkNBCSN

 

Winners and losers from virtual Bristol

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 6, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WINNERS

William Byron A week after Timmy Hill used a bump and run to get by and win at virtual Texas, Byron came back to win at virtual Bristol. Said Byron of the difference in his emotions from Texas to Bristol: “When the race is going, I think anybody would be dumb to tell you that they don’t take it seriously because it’s a race, but it took me probably an hour after the (Texas) race to really cool off and realize that I was just racing on the computer and I could get over it. No, I didn’t really think about Timmy all week. He actually sent me a message on Twitter on Thursday, and I was like, hey, it’s all good.”

John Hunter NemechekAfter finishing eighth at Texas last weekend, he won his heat race and finished second in the feature Sunday at Bristol.

Timmy Hill — His third-place finish at Bristol makes him the only driver to finish in the top five in each of the first three events of the Pro Invitational Series. He was third at Homestead, won Texas and was third at Bristol.

Kyle BuschWhile he finished 18th at Bristol, Busch posted the fastest lap of the race, showing his progress in iRacing from the last few weeks.

 

LOSERS

Daniel SuarezHe was parked for the second week in a row. He was parked last week at Texas for attempting to crash Ty Dillon. He was parked Sunday for retaliating against Kyle Larson.

Kyle Larson — He was parked for spinning Daniel Suarez after an incident between the two.

Bubba Wallace After he was involved in an early incident, he quit the race and then caught flack on social media from a sponsor and others.

What drivers said after race at virtual Bristol

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 5, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

William Byron — Winner:

 

Timmy Hill — Finished 3rd:

 

Denny Hamlin — Finished 4th:

 

Matt DiBenedetto — Finished 5th:

 

Parker Kligerman — Finished 7th:

 

Tyler Reddick — Finished 8th:

 

Garrett Smithley — Finished 9th:

Michael McDowell — Finished 10th:

 

Clint Bowyer — Finished 11th: “I’m worn out. I’m sweaty. I’m frustrated. I’m mad. But, man, it was still a lot of fun. Bristol is a very challenging racetrack, as it is in real life. I can’t wait to get back on a bigger track and, more importantly, back in real life. Bristol is such a fun track, such a fun weekend. I had people texting me all week saying what they would be doing at that particular moment. Cool track… not so cool virtually.”

 

Christopher Bell — Finished 12th:

 

Alex Bowman — Finished 14th:

 

Austin Dillon — Finished 15th:

 

Joey Logano — Finished 17th:

 

Kurt Busch — Finished 19th:

 

Jimmie Johnson — Finished 21st:

 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. — Finished 22nd:

 

Brad Keselowski — Finished 24th:

 

Ryan Blaney — Finished 26th:

 

Daniel Suarez — Finished 27th:

Chase Elliott — Finished 30th:

 

Erik Jones — Finished 31st:

 

Bubba Wallace — Finished 32nd:

Results from Pro Invitational iRacing event at virtual Bristol

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 5, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

William Byron has led the most laps in each of the first three races and this time he went on to win, capturing the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race at a digital Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second and was followed by Timmy Hill, Denny Hamlin and Matt DiBenedetto.

Click here for feature race results

There were two heat races before Sunday’s feature event.

Byron won the first heat and was followed by Christopher Bell, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell.

Click here for Heat 1 race results

John Hunter Nemechek won the second heat race. He was followed by Ryan Preece, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson  and Timmy Hill.

Click here for Heat race 2 results

 

 