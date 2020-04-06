NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge debuts at 7 pm ET on NBCSN

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

A highlight of Racing Week in America on NBCSN is the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge, which debuts at 7 p.m. ET Monday.

From Monday-Wednesday, six different drivers will compete in two timed races in Cup Series cars at an iconic track at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The top two finishers from each night will advance to the championship race Thursday at the virtual Martinsville Speedway on NBCSN.

Monday night’s races will be at a virtual Rockingham Speedway and can be streamed here.

Tuesday night’s races will be at a virtual Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

Wednesday night’s races will be at a virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Thursday night’s championship race will be at a virtual Martinsville Speedway.

Here is the driver lineup for each night:

Monday at Rockingham Speedway: Kyle Busch, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Parker Kligerman, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace.

Tuesday at Lucas Oil Raceway: Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

Wednesday at Myrtle Beach Speedway: Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedetto, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Timmy Hill, Ryan Preece and Myatt Snider.

One of the fun items about virtual racing is that the drivers get to talk to each other throughout the event and talk a little trash.

“One of the things that the NBC element will have is more conversations among the drivers,” Earnhardt said. “We’re communicating as we’re racing.”

Said Kligerman: “You add in the talk among the drivers and it’s always funny. … We’re a chatty bunch if you give us the option. I think that’s going to very entertaining.”