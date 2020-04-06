Mayhem Monday kicks off NBCSN’s Racing Week in America

Get ready for wild action today as NBCSN begins Racing Week in America with “Mayhem Monday,” a collection of past races that feature some of the most intense battles across NASCAR, IndyCar, Supercross and American Flat Track.
Among the races on today’s schedule: The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race that saw Kyle Busch win in overtime and Chase Elliott confront Denny Hamlin for costing him the victory. Two years earlier at Martinsville, Jeff Gordon earned his final win after Matt Kenseth put his feud with Joey Logano to rest.
“Mayhem Monday” also has the 2015 INDYCAR race from Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, which produced a record 80 lead changes before Graham Rahal won.
The day begins with the 2019 Bristol Cup playoff race that saw 23 lead changes, eight cautions and Denny Hamlin pass Matt DiBenedetto late to win. You can catch the action online here.
|COVERAGE
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|NASCAR – Bristol Motor Speedway 2019
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|INDYCAR – Auto Club Speedway 2015
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Rockingham
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR – Martinsville Speedway 2017
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR – Martinsville Speedway 2015
|10 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Supercross – Anaheim #2 2020
|12 a.m.
|NBCSN
|American Flat Track – Buffalo Chip TT 2019
|2 a.m.
|NBCSN