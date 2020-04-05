What drivers said after race at virtual Bristol

William Byron — Winner:
Hear from your #ProInvitationalSeries winner @BMSupdates! 👇@WilliamByron | @AxaltaRacing pic.twitter.com/zE3OZx9cU4
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 5, 2020
Timmy Hill — Finished 3rd:
3 for 3 on top 3 finishes! Found myself bouncing off a lot of the competition but still had such a great time! Congrats to @WilliamByron on the win! Thank you to @RoofClaimUS, @PitBossGrills, @AzulanaTequila, and @BradshawBourbon for the support! pic.twitter.com/Q2VkKSpJAG
— Timmy Hill (@TimmyHillRacer) April 5, 2020
Denny Hamlin — Finished 4th:
Damn.. finally made it to the front and ran out of laps. Gotta work on qualifying
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) April 5, 2020
Matt DiBenedetto — Finished 5th:
P5 in the REESE/@DrawTiteHitches Mustang today! I’ll take it especially with only one hour of practice total all week 😂 that was fun pic.twitter.com/FZRT9HxFYi
— Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) April 5, 2020
Parker Kligerman — Finished 7th:
That was an interesting one. I messed up Q and that basically set the tone for the race and all the eCrashing.
But there was one shining moment. pic.twitter.com/xxDw4FlgBK
— Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) April 5, 2020
Tyler Reddick — Finished 8th:
Came home p8 today in the @alscoinc Chevrolet. pic.twitter.com/EEOr6RPYca
— Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) April 5, 2020
Garrett Smithley — Finished 9th:
Well that was interesting.Up and down day.Wrecked early,then rode till we got up to 3rd,made a few mistakes and ended up p-9.Definitely the toughest race for sure but still had a good day!Thanks @GunBroker @RickWareRacing @techlunchpaild @VictoryLaneOil @TrophyTractor #SorryDale pic.twitter.com/BnXRTW1xVO
— Garrett Smithley (@GarrettSmithley) April 5, 2020
Michael McDowell — Finished 10th:
Another good iRacing day for @Mc_Driver as he finished 10th today at the virtual @BMSupdates. pic.twitter.com/6kLgeIDyxi
— Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) April 5, 2020
Clint Bowyer — Finished 11th: “I’m worn out. I’m sweaty. I’m frustrated. I’m mad. But, man, it was still a lot of fun. Bristol is a very challenging racetrack, as it is in real life. I can’t wait to get back on a bigger track and, more importantly, back in real life. Bristol is such a fun track, such a fun weekend. I had people texting me all week saying what they would be doing at that particular moment. Cool track… not so cool virtually.”
Christopher Bell — Finished 12th:
Had a fast @procoretech Camry in the early going @BMSupdates. Not sure we had anything for @WilliamByron but top-3 speed for sure.
Cant catch a break to finish one of these @iRacing @NASCAR #ProSeriesInvitational events.
Can’t wait to get to @BMSupdates for real!#TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/WUNtvkBu9F
— Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) April 5, 2020
Alex Bowman — Finished 14th:
Man that was fun, I had so much fun!! Did you guys have fun? pic.twitter.com/ZlBqRjbM1Y
— Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) April 5, 2020
Austin Dillon — Finished 15th:
Finally finished 1 this 💩 is frustrating. Thanks to all my helpers including @WhitneyDillon @breynolds_66 @anthonyalfredo and @Benesch12. #ProInvitationalSeries @DowRacing
— Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) April 5, 2020
Joey Logano — Finished 17th:
I don’t think my @AutoTrader_com @FordPerformance looked this clean at the end of the race, but virtual @BMSupdates is in the books. Finished P17 pic.twitter.com/AVp990Eedi
— Joey Logano (@joeylogano) April 5, 2020
Kurt Busch — Finished 19th:
Thanks for joining in today everybody! Here’s a video of my rig I forgot to put out earlier. Great chatting with you guys on Instagram live before the race. Still more work to be done in the simulator! P19 @bmssupdates pic.twitter.com/BD9KBMQX5o
— Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) April 5, 2020
Jimmie Johnson — Finished 21st:
This is amazing, I had no idea. https://t.co/5PqxwzJFqS
— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 5, 2020
Dale Earnhardt Jr. — Finished 22nd:
Today’s @iRacing event at Bristol was a fun one. Went south after I sped on pit road. Still enjoyed myself and appreciate the opportunity to be a part of it. Ready for the next one.
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 5, 2020
Brad Keselowski — Finished 24th:
Mine too.
Came up on @AlexBowman88 with no clue he was there from my spotter.
Sorry Alex https://t.co/9ON6fbFAev
— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 5, 2020
Ryan Blaney — Finished 26th:
Well I ran out of backup cars. The ole 8 minute repair clock with 15 to go didn’t let us finish. Highly unfortunate end to a hard working day for us. 😛 I actually had fun today.
— Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) April 5, 2020
Daniel Suarez — Finished 27th:
I was waiting for @iRacing to get him disqualified like i was last weekend in 5 seconds, but they never did… and by the way our “racing incident” was him pushing me to the apron… if this was real life my amigo would get his but kicked 🍑🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/2Lyj7Xf53j
— Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) April 5, 2020
Chase Elliott — Finished 30th:
This is the @BMSupdates footwork update during my day ending wreck 👎🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ll96O3YbvQ
— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) April 5, 2020
Erik Jones — Finished 31st:
Turning my focus to the next one.#TeamSTANLEY #TeamTOYOTA pic.twitter.com/xIGHewyn2o
— Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) April 5, 2020
Bubba Wallace — Finished 32nd:
I mean #RAGEQUIT 😂😂 https://t.co/GWtyiMClBf
— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 5, 2020