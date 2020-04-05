Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

What drivers said after race at virtual Bristol

By Dustin LongApr 5, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT
William Byron — Winner:

 

Timmy Hill — Finished 3rd:

 

Denny Hamlin — Finished 4th:

 

Matt DiBenedetto — Finished 5th:

 

Parker Kligerman — Finished 7th:

 

Tyler Reddick — Finished 8th:

 

Garrett Smithley — Finished 9th:

Michael McDowell — Finished 10th:

 

Clint Bowyer — Finished 11th: “I’m worn out. I’m sweaty. I’m frustrated. I’m mad. But, man, it was still a lot of fun. Bristol is a very challenging racetrack, as it is in real life. I can’t wait to get back on a bigger track and, more importantly, back in real life. Bristol is such a fun track, such a fun weekend. I had people texting me all week saying what they would be doing at that particular moment. Cool track… not so cool virtually.”

 

Christopher Bell — Finished 12th:

 

Alex Bowman — Finished 14th:

 

Austin Dillon — Finished 15th:

 

Joey Logano — Finished 17th:

 

Kurt Busch — Finished 19th:

 

Jimmie Johnson — Finished 21st:

 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. — Finished 22nd:

 

Brad Keselowski — Finished 24th:

 

Ryan Blaney — Finished 26th:

 

Daniel Suarez — Finished 27th:

Chase Elliott — Finished 30th:

 

Erik Jones — Finished 31st:

 

Bubba Wallace — Finished 32nd:

Results from Pro Invitational iRacing event at virtual Bristol

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 5, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
William Byron has led the most laps in each of the first three races and this time he went on to win, capturing the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race at a digital Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second and was followed by Timmy Hill, Denny Hamlin and Matt DiBenedetto.

There were two heat races before Sunday’s feature event.

Byron won the first heat and was followed by Christopher Bell, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell.

John Hunter Nemechek won the second heat race. He was followed by Ryan Preece, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson  and Timmy Hill.

William Byron wins Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Bristol

Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 5, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
William Byron, who had led the most laps in the first two events but hadn’t won, avoided problems this time to win Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series event at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Byron led 114 of the 150-lap race in an event that featured 12 cautions for 66 laps.

John Hunter Nemechek placed second and was followed by Timmy Hill, Denny Hamiln and Matt DiBenedetto. Hill, who won last weekend’s race at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway, is the only driver to finish in top five in each of the first three events.

Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez were both parked for wrecking each other after an incident. It’s the second race in a row that Suarez has been parked. He was parked last week for attempting to wreck Ty Dillon.

Frustration was evident throughout the event and Jimmie Johnson said on the  Fox broadcast that “guys are not holding back.”

 

NASCAR’s top 5 moments from Bristol Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinApr 5, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
It’s Bristol weekend, baby!

Sort of.

There’s no NASCAR action in “Thunder Valley” today, aside from the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series.

But we’re here to continue our weekly look at memorable moments from each track that the NASCAR Cup Series would have visited if not for the race’s postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If there’s one track that’s produced its share of memorable moments, it’s Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here are the five most memorable moments from Bristol.

 1. Intimidator vs Ice Man, Part II (1999)

History doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme.

Same track. Same drivers. Same lap.

Slightly different outcomes.

Like four years earlier, the 1999 night race at Bristol came down to Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Terry Labonte.

Like in 1995, Labonte led at the white flag.

Unlike 1995, Labonte didn’t make it back to the checkered flag, thanks to Earnhardt’s attempt to “rattle” Labonte’s “cage.”

 

 2. Intimidator vs Ice Man, Part 1 (1995)

Earlier this year, Erik Jones and his team re-created a Victory Lane photo of Labonte and his team from 1995.

Why?

Because the noses of both their cars were demolished and in Victory Lane.

Jones’ car was damaged in a wreck-filled Busch Clash at Daytona.

Labonte’s car received its damage courtesy of Earnhardt’s attempt to pass him for the lead coming to the checkered flag at Bristol.

Labonte slid across the finish line and plowed into the outside wall.

At least Labonte has a win to smile about.

 

 3. Jeff Gordon ends winless streak (2002)

Time for some more rhyming.

In 1997, Jeff Gordon performed a bump-and-run on Rusty Wallace coming to the checkered flag and won the spring race at Bristol.

Five years later, in nearly the same spot, Gordon moved Wallace out of the way to take the lead with three laps to go in the Bristol night race.

Wallace was unable to get back to Gordon, who went on to win his first race of the year, ending what was at the time the longest winless streak of his career at 31 races.

 

 4. Elliott Sadler sends Wood Brothers back to victory lane (2001)

Eighty races is a long time.

That’s how long it took for Elliott Sadler to earn his first career NASCAR Cup Series win.

Sadler did it on March 25, 2001, driving for the oldest team in NASCAR: Wood Brothers Racing.

After starting 38th in a backup car due to a wreck in practice, Sadler led the final 70 laps and beat John Andretti.

Sadler’s win over Andretti, who was piloting Richard Petty’s No. 43 car, was the Wood Brother’s first Cup win since 1993.

There also was some late-race drama. On the final lap, Jeff Gordon spun Tony Stewart in the last turn while trying to pass him on the inside.

Stewart wasn’t having it. Once they were on pit road, Stewart retaliated by turning Gordon’s car.

 

 5) Matt DiBenedetto‘s Big Night (2019)

How often does the a crowd yell the loudest for the team that came in second?

Not often.

But it happened last year after the Bristol night race as many fans stuck around to voice their approval for Matt DiBenedetto.

DiBenedetto, who had spent the majority of his career with underfunded race teams, finished second to Denny Hamlin.

That was after DiBenedetto, driving Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Toyota, led a race-high 93 laps, only to be passed by Hamlin with 12 laps to go. DiBenedetto suffered minor damage when he made contact with Ryan Newman, which helped Hamlin catch and pass DiBenedetto.

A few weeks later, DiBenedetto’s performance and perseverance would be rewarded when he was announced as the new driver for the Wood Brothers.

April 5 in NASCAR history: Jeff Gordon finally breaks through in Texas

By Daniel McFadinApr 5, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
From its start, Texas Motor Speedway was a cruel mistress to Jeff Gordon.

After it opened in 1997, Gordon was involved in wrecks in the first four races at the 1.5-mile track, scoring DNFs in 1998 and 1999.

Then the track teased him.

In the 12 races held from 2001-08, Gordon earned five top 10s, including two runner-up finishes.

By the time 2009 rolled around, the man who had won everything the Cup Series had to offer had won everywhere but Texas and Homestead.

What better way to end an overall 47-race winless streak than winning in your 17th try at Texas?

That’s what Gordon did on April 5, as he started second and led 105 of 334 laps, including the last 28.

“You guys got me a win at Texas, I love you!” Gordon exclaimed to his team over his radio in the midst of performing burnouts on the front and backstretch.

“How ironic is this?” Gordon told Fox in Victory Lane. “We go on this (winless) streak and we end it here at Texas, a place that had eluded us for so long. … We’ve never had a car like this at Texas.”

The win was Gordon’s 10th and final victory with Steve Letarte as his crew chief. The No. 24 team wouldn’t win again in 2009 and 2010 or ever again at Texas with Gordon as the driver. The house that Eddie Gossage built would be the site of a couple low points for Gordon in the second half of his career.

Also on this date:

1953: Dick Passwater only led three laps in his 20 career Cup Series starts. Those three laps delivered him a win at the old Charlotte Speedway. Passwater came out on top after he assumed the lead from Pop McGinnis and held off Gober Sosebee for the victory. Passwater would only compete in 10 more races before returning home to Indianapolis. After his owner, Frank Arford, died while trying to qualifying for a race, Passwater made his last start in a self-owned car, finishing ninth in the Southern 500.

1964: Fred Lorenzen wins for the third straight time in the spring race at Atlanta in an event that saw only 10 of the race’s 39 cars finish.

1981: Richard Petty beats Bobby Allison to score his 15th career win at North Wilkesboro. It was Petty’s first win since 1969 without cousin Dale Inman as crew chief. Inman left after they won the Daytona 500 in February to work with Dale Earnhardt on Rod Osterland’s team.

1986: Morgan Shepherd leads 110 of 200 laps to win the Xfinity race at Bristol. It was his second straight win. Shepherd made 14 Xfinity starts in 1986. He had eight DNFs. In the six races he finished, he won four and placed second and eighth in the others.

1992: Alan Kulwicki wins his second straight Bristol race, leading 282 laps from the pole and beating Dale Jarrett and Ken Schrader. It was Kulwicki’s fourth career win and the first of two victories he would earn in his championship campaign. The win also snapped Bill Elliott’s four-race win streak.

1997: Mark Martin won the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.