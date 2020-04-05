Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR’s top 5 moments from Bristol Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinApr 5, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
It’s Bristol weekend, baby!

Sort of.

There’s no NASCAR action in “Thunder Valley” today, aside from the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series.

But we’re here to continue our weekly look at memorable moments from each track that the NASCAR Cup Series would have visited if not for the race’s postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If there’s one track that’s produced its share of memorable moments, it’s Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here are the five most memorable moments from Bristol.

 1. Intimidator vs Ice Man, Part II (1999)

History doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme.

Same track. Same drivers. Same lap.

Slightly different outcomes.

Like four years earlier, the 1999 night race at Bristol came down to Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Terry Labonte.

Like in 1995, Labonte led at the white flag.

Unlike 1995, Labonte didn’t make it back to the checkered flag, thanks to Earnhardt’s attempt to “rattle” Labonte’s “cage.”

 

 2. Intimidator vs Ice Man, Part 1 (1995)

Earlier this year, Erik Jones and his team re-created a Victory Lane photo of Labonte and his team from 1995.

Why?

Because the noses of both their cars were demolished and in Victory Lane.

Jones’ car was damaged in a wreck-filled Busch Clash at Daytona.

Labonte’s car received its damage courtesy of Earnhardt’s attempt to pass him for the lead coming to the checkered flag at Bristol.

Labonte slid across the finish line and plowed into the outside wall.

At least Labonte has a win to smile about.

 

 3. Jeff Gordon ends winless streak (2002)

Time for some more rhyming.

In 1997, Jeff Gordon performed a bump-and-run on Rusty Wallace coming to the checkered flag and won the spring race at Bristol.

Five years later, in nearly the same spot, Gordon moved Wallace out of the way to take the lead with three laps to go in the Bristol night race.

Wallace was unable to get back to Gordon, who went on to win his first race of the year, ending what was at the time the longest winless streak of his career at 31 races.

 

 4. Elliott Sadler sends Wood Brothers back to victory lane (2001)

Eighty races is a long time.

That’s how long it took for Elliott Sadler to earn his first career NASCAR Cup Series win.

Sadler did it on March 25, 2001, driving for the oldest team in NASCAR: Wood Brothers Racing.

After starting 38th in a backup car due to a wreck in practice, Sadler led the final 70 laps and beat John Andretti.

Sadler’s win over Andretti, who was piloting Richard Petty’s No. 43 car, was the Wood Brother’s first Cup win since 1993.

There also was some late-race drama. On the final lap, Jeff Gordon spun Tony Stewart in the last turn while trying to pass him on the inside.

Stewart wasn’t having it. Once they were on pit road, Stewart retaliated by turning Gordon’s car.

 

 5) Matt DiBenedetto‘s Big Night (2019)

How often does the a crowd yell the loudest for the team that came in second?

Not often.

But it happened last year after the Bristol night race as many fans stuck around to voice their approval for Matt DiBenedetto.

DiBenedetto, who had spent the majority of his career with underfunded race teams, finished second to Denny Hamlin.

That was after DiBenedetto, driving Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Toyota, led a race-high 93 laps, only to be passed by Hamlin with 12 laps to go. DiBenedetto suffered minor damage when he made contact with Ryan Newman, which helped Hamlin catch and pass DiBenedetto.

A few weeks later, DiBenedetto’s performance and perseverance would be rewarded when he was announced as the new driver for the Wood Brothers.

April 5 in NASCAR history: Jeff Gordon finally breaks through in Texas

By Daniel McFadinApr 5, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
From its start, Texas Motor Speedway was a cruel mistress to Jeff Gordon.

After it opened in 1997, Gordon was involved in wrecks in the first four races at the 1.5-mile track, scoring DNFs in 1998 and 1999.

Then the track teased him.

In the 12 races held from 2001-08, Gordon earned five top 10s, including two runner-up finishes.

By the time 2009 rolled around, the man who had won everything the Cup Series had to offer had won everywhere but Texas and Homestead.

What better way to end an overall 47-race winless streak than winning in your 17th try at Texas?

That’s what Gordon did on April 5, as he started second and led 105 of 334 laps, including the last 28.

“You guys got me a win at Texas, I love you!” Gordon exclaimed to his team over his radio in the midst of performing burnouts on the front and backstretch.

“How ironic is this?” Gordon told Fox in Victory Lane. “We go on this (winless) streak and we end it here at Texas, a place that had eluded us for so long. … We’ve never had a car like this at Texas.”

The win was Gordon’s 10th and final victory with Steve Letarte as his crew chief. The No. 24 team wouldn’t win again in 2009 and 2010 or ever again at Texas with Gordon as the driver. The house that Eddie Gossage built would be the site of a couple low points for Gordon in the second half of his career.

Also on this date:

1953: Dick Passwater only led three laps in his 20 career Cup Series starts. Those three laps delivered him a win at the old Charlotte Speedway. Passwater came out on top after he assumed the lead from Pop McGinnis and held off Gober Sosebee for the victory. Passwater would only compete in 10 more races before returning home to Indianapolis. After his owner, Frank Arford, died while trying to qualifying for a race, Passwater made his last start in a self-owned car, finishing ninth in the Southern 500.

1964: Fred Lorenzen wins for the third straight time in the spring race at Atlanta in an event that saw only 10 of the race’s 39 cars finish.

1981: Richard Petty beats Bobby Allison to score his 15th career win at North Wilkesboro. It was Petty’s first win since 1969 without cousin Dale Inman as crew chief. Inman left after they won the Daytona 500 in February to work with Dale Earnhardt on Rod Osterland’s team.

1986: Morgan Shepherd leads 110 of 200 laps to win the Xfinity race at Bristol. It was his second straight win. Shepherd made 14 Xfinity starts in 1986. He had eight DNFs. In the six races he finished, he won four and placed second and eighth in the others.

1992: Alan Kulwicki wins his second straight Bristol race, leading 282 laps from the pole and beating Dale Jarrett and Ken Schrader. It was Kulwicki’s fourth career win and the first of two victories he would earn in his championship campaign. The win also snapped Bill Elliott’s four-race win streak.

1997: Mark Martin won the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Today’s iRacing Cup race at virtual Bristol: Start time and more

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 5, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Round three of the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series takes place today with competitors racing at a virtual BristolMotor Speedway.

Timmy Hill won last weekend’s race at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway. The viewership set a record for an eSports event on TV.

Here is the information on today’s virtual race:

(All times are Eastern)

DIGNITARIES: Co-grand marshals are Fox Sports analyst and Wrestlemania host Rob Gronkowski and WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley. Singer/actress Rita Wilson will perform the National Anthem. Darrell and Stevie Waltrip will give the invocation.

FORMAT: One hour of practice begins at noon. Qualifying begins at 1:05 p.m. to set the lineups for both heat races. First heat is scheduled to begin at 1:08 p.m. Second heat is scheduled to begin at about 1:30 p.m. All drivers will transfer to the feature race. Heat race results will set the lineup for the feature race.

FEATURE RACE: Scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

DISTANCE: The Food City Showdown is 150 laps (79.95 miles) around the virtual .533-mile oval.

TV/RADIO: FOX and FS1 will televise the virtual race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. The race also can be seen on the Fox Sports App.

RULES: Since it is an exhibition race, drivers will get two full resets in their heat race and the feature race to repair damage. No cautions in the heat races. The cars have fixed setups. There will up to three attempts at a green/white/checkered finish.

CUP DRIVERS SCHEDULED TO COMPETE: Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Ross Chastain, Chase  Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Matt DiBenedetto, Joey Logano, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Michael McDowell, Ryan Preece, John Hunter Nemechek, Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Garrett Smithley, Timmy Hill, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell.

ALSO RACING: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bobby Labonte, Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill.

WHAT DRIVERS ARE SAYING: 

Kyle Busch: “I’ve learned a little bit about (iRacing) but, overall, I felt like we were pretty good at Homestead coming from the back and picking off a few guys and passing some cars. Then the crashes would happen and I would never be able to slow up or check up quick enough. These cars online here, they bounce off the wall way faster than they do in real life, so trying to judge how they ricochet and what is going to happen is hard to do. Last week at Texas, we got caught up in that first wreck. I think being able to qualify up front and get some track position – that would be nice to start with and seems important. I’m sure it’s even more important at a place like Bristol, so we’ll see if we can get a good finish this weekend with our M&M’S Messages Camry.”

Clint Bowyer: “There are certain guys that when you get on the sim in any given week, whether it’s the day or the evening, that you look for because you know that they’ve got experience and track time and seat time in the sim and on iRacing. Parker Kligerman, Garrett Smithley, Timmy Hill, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Dale Earnhardt Jr. – these are all guys that have a ton of experience. When they get on the racetrack, trust me, you need to get out there with them and learn as much as you can, follow them and everything else. You’ll see my Smithfield Ford Mustang behind them so I can figure out how to eventually get in front of them.”

Matt DiBenedetto: “Bristol is my best track in real life. But iRacing has a different feel to it. It takes a lot of practice to get more comfortable with it and to have the precision you need.”

Austin Dillon: “I’m really looking forward to racing at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend because the real Bristol Motor Speedway is always a fun time for racers. It’s going to be interesting racing in the virtual race. I think it’s going to be a wreck-fest because it’s really hard to race on the track virtually. We’ve all been practicing a lot but it will be interesting to see what happens. … I’m really excited to compete in this race for Dow and plan to have some fun with it.”

Erik Jones: “Bristol should be good. It’s one of my favorite tracks in real life that we get to go to each year. It’s probably going to be a lot different than the last two weeks. It’ll be interesting to see where the preferred grove is with it being split between the top and the bottom in real life racing, so not sure what it’s going to be like in iRacing. We’ll see how it goes. Hopefully we can run a little better than last week. I have more time this week to practice before the race now that I’m getting a little settled in to my house. Hopefully I can get on there, get some laps down and can go up front and contend for the win this week.”

Michael McDowell: “I think that this weekend’s Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Bristol Motor Speedway is going to require a lot of concentration and stamina. Some people might think that just because this is a virtual race, that it will be relatively easy to compete in. However, the fact of the matter is that it still takes a lot of focus to be able to push your car to its limits, while trying your best not to crash with 35 other cars all around you. Thankfully, to help me stay alert and on my game, I have CELSIUS Fitness Drinks coming on board this weekend. Not only will they be a primary sponsor of my virtual No. 34 Ford Mustang, but they have also been my go-to fitness drink for a long time. I drink a CELSIUS before every workout and on every race morning. Their drinks taste great and provide me with the energy that I need to perform any task.”

John Hunter Nemechek: “Bristol is already such a challenging track for us in person and it will be interesting to see what it’s like in a virtual race. The preferred line at Bristol tends to move around as the race goes on, and as we’ve seen over the last two weeks of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, anything can happen. That said, I’m feeling pretty good about our No. 38 Ford Mustang. I’m also really glad we are able to have our partners at YANMAR America with us on the car this weekend. I was just gutted for them after not being able to race at Atlanta. They’re such a great group of people and I’m thankful for their outpouring of support for Front Row Motorsports since last year. I’m excited that we get to have them ‘along for the ride’ this weekend and look forward to the day when we can see the No. 38 YANMAR Ford Mustang on track in person, too.”

Tyler Reddick: “So far, I’ve noticed that if you can run right next to the wall the track is really fast. … It’s going to be interesting to see what happens at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday. I love the track and have had a lot of success there in the past so I’m looking forward to the race.”

Logan Seavey wins Saturday Night Thunder at virtual Bristol

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 4, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT
Logan Seavey overcame an early incident and passed Chase Cabre for the lead with 13 laps to go in the 150-lap race to win the Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

The race was run with ARCA Menards Series cars. The event was open to NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers.

Seavey, who plans to run a full-time USAC sprint car and midget schedule while looking for a NASCAR ride, advanced to the feature by finishing second in his heat race.

Cabre, who will run a full ARCA Menards Series schedule when racing returns, finished second. Alex Labbe, a driver in the Pinty’s Series, was third. Anthony Alfredo finished fourth. Kyle Weatherman completed the top five.

The event featured three heat races that transferred four drivers each to the feature. The two last chance qualifying races transferred six drivers each to the feature.

Two drivers who advanced through the last chance qualifying race finished in the top 10 in the feature. Joey Gase was ninth in the feature. Jeb Burton placed 10th in the feature.

RESULTS

FEATURE RACE

  1. Logan Seavey
  2. Chase Cabre
  3. Alex Labbe
  4. Anthony Alfredo
  5. Kyle Weatherman
  6. Ty Majeski
  7. Justin Allgaier
  8. Blake Koch
  9. Joey Gase
  10. Jeb Burton
  11. Justin Haley
  12. Stewart Friesen
  13. Landon Huffman
  14. Myatt Snider
  15. Jesse Iwuji
  16. Will Rodgers
  17. Kaz Grala
  18. Brandon Brown
  19. Chandler Smith
  20. Josh Bilicki
  21. Ryan Truex
  22. Derek Kraus
  23. Ruben Garcia Jr.
  24. Harrison Burton

 

HEAT RACES

Top four advanced to feature

HEAT 1

  1. Blake Koch
  2. Logan Seavey
  3. Chase Cabre
  4. Kaz Grala
  5. Derek Kraus
  6. Landon Huffman
  7. Ryan Truex
  8. Christian Eckes
  9. Joey Gase
  10. Tyler Ankrum
  11. JJ Yeley
  12. Stewart Friesen
  13. Trevor Bayne

HEAT 2

  1. Kyle Weatherman
  2. Alex Labbe
  3. Josh Bilicki
  4. Jesse Iwuji
  5. Bayley Currey
  6. Brandon Brown
  7. Spencer Boyd
  8. Ryan Ellis
  9. Chandler Smith
  10. Brennan Poole
  11. Sam Mayer
  12. Michael Annett
  13. Jeb Burton

HEAT 3

  1. Anthony Alfredo
  2. Will Rodgers
  3. Justin Allgaier
  4. Ty Majeski
  5. Matt Mills
  6. Scott Stenzel
  7. Stephen Leicht
  8. Ruben Garcia Jr.
  9. Joe Graf Jr.
  10. Justin Haley
  11. Myatt Snider
  12. Harrison Burton

LAST CHANCE QUALIFYING RACES

LAST CHANCE QUALIFYING RACE 1

Top 6 advance to feature

  1. Derek Kraus
  2. Ryan Truex
  3. Brandon Brown
  4. Joey Gase
  5. Jeb Burton
  6. Myatt Snider
  7. JJ Yeley
  8. Stephen Leicht
  9. Matt Mills
  10. Joe Graf Jr.
  11. Ryan Ellis
  12. Sam Mayer

LAST CHANCE QUALIFYING RACE 2

  1.  Landon Huffman
  2. Ruben Garcia Jr.
  3. Justin Haley
  4. Harrison Burton
  5. Stewart Friesen
  6. Chandler Smith
  7. Spencer Boyd
  8. Bayley Currey
  9. Christian Eckes
  10. Scott Stenzel
  11. Tyler Ankrum
  12. Michael Annett
  13. Trevor Bayne

NASCAR, sports executives join President Donald Trump on call

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 4, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT
President Donald Trump held a conference call with sports league executives Saturday afternoon that included NASCAR President Steve Phelps and IndyCar’s Roger Penske.

They were joined on the call by the commissioners of the NFL, NBA and NHL, among others. All sports have been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a news briefing Saturday, President Trump, who gave the command to start this year’s Daytona 500, was asked about the call and hopes of having fans back in arenas later this summer.

“I wants fans back in the arenas,” President Trump said. “Whenever we’re ready and as soon as we can, obviously. The fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out on the golf courses and breath nice clean beautiful air.

“I can’t tell you a date, but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later. We’re not going to have to have separation for the rest of our times on the planet. We need it for this period of time. Eventually, people are going to be able to occupy those seats in arenas next to each other like we have for all of my life and all of your life.”

President Trump was asked about his contingency plans after not committing to packing arenas and stadiums by August. President Trump replied: “I’m not committing to it. I’m not committing to it. We’re going to see where we are. That would be great if we could. We’re going to be back to good health soon, in my opinion.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked about the possibility of sports hosting events and fans by August or September.

“Look, I’m not here to second guess anybody, but I am here to say this, our decision on that basis, at least here in the state of  California, will be determined by the facts, will be determined  by the health experts, will be determined by our capacity to meet this moment, bend the curve and have the appropriate community surveillance and testing to confidently determine whether or not that’s appropriate and right now I’m just focused on the immediate, but that’s not something I anticipate happening in the next few months.”

 

 