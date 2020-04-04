Fans will get an additional night of iRacing involving NASCAR competitors with the Saturday Night Thunder event at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

The event will be run with digital ARCA Menards Series cars. The event is open to Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA drivers.

Today’s event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

FORMAT: Two-lap, single-car qualifying will set heat race grids. There are scheduled to be four 20-lap heats. The top four from each heat will transfer to the feature. There is scheduled to be two 20-lap last chance qualifying races. The top two from each last chance qualifying race will transfer to the feature.

FEATURE RACE: The feature is scheduled to have 20 cars and be 150 laps. Drivers are allowed one reset to repair crash damage. No one will transfer to Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race. There also will be up to three attempts at a green/white/checkered finish.

RULES: Drivers are allowed one reset in the heat races. There will be no cautions in the heat races. There will be no cautions in the two last chance qualifying races.

ONLINE: Watch at eNASCAR.com/live.

DRIVERS SCHEDULED TO COMPETE (Subject to change): Alex Labbe, Anthony Alfredo, Brennan Poole, Chandler Smith, Chase Cabre, Christian Eckes, Harrison Burton, Jeb Burton, Jesse Iwuji, Joey Gase, Justin Allgaier, Justin Haley, Kaz Grala, Kyle Weatherman, Landon Huffman, Logan Seavey, Michael Annett, Myatt Snider, Ryan Ellis, Ryan Truex, Sam Mayer, Scott Stenzel, Sheldon Creed, Spencer Boyd, Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, Michael Annett, Matt Mills, Stephen Leicht, Ruben Garcia, Stewart Friesen, Will Rodgers, Blake Koch, Brandon Brown, JJ Yeley, Bayley Currey