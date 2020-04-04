Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

April 4 in NASCAR history: Rusty Wallace honors Alan Kulwicki after Bristol win

By Daniel McFadinApr 4, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
On April 4, 1993, Rusty Wallace had a typical Rusty Wallace day on the high-banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Team Penske driver started from the pole and led 376 of 500 laps around the short track before winning over Dale Earnhardt and Kyle Petty. It was his fourth of nine career wins he’d earn at Bristol.

But what Wallace did right after taking the checkered flag was a reminder that it was not a typical weekend.

After his cool down lap, Wallace turned his No. 2 Pontiac around and drove the opposite way around the half-mile track. It was the “Polish Victory Lap,” the winning trademark of 1992 Cup champion Alan Kulwicki.

On April 1, Kulwicki and three others were killed in a plane crash as they traveled to Tennessee for that weekend’s races.

A fellow Midwest native, Wallace had competed against Kulwicki in the American Speed Association before they arrived in NASCAR.

Wallace’s win came a year after Kulwicki claimed one of his two career Bristol wins.

In Victory Lane, Wallace barely mentioned his performance in the race, using the moment to highlight Kulwicki.

“It’s almost tearful, I tell you I wanted to win this race so bad,” Wallace told ESPN. “I was so mad when Alan got killed there. … When I took that thing, I looped that baby around, I did the Alan Kulwicki Victory Lap and I was so prideful.”

Also on this date:

1976: Cale Yarborough beat Richard Petty by a lap at North Wilkesboro. It could have been two laps if Yarborough didn’t have to pit to have a banner that blew off a camper removed from the front of his car.

1982: Dale Earnhardt ended a 39-race winless streak with a victory at Darlington. It was the first of his three wins in the No. 15 Ford owned by Bud Moore.

2004: Elliott Sadler eared his second Cup Series win in a side-by-side finish with Kasey Kahne at Texas Motor Speedway. Kahne had led 148 laps but was beat by .028 seconds.

Garrett Smithley lands sponsor for iRacing events, Brickyard 400

By Daniel McFadinApr 3, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT
Following his top-five finishes in the first two NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series events, Garrett Smithley has landed a new sponsor that could transition into real life.

Rick Ware Racing announced Friday that GunBroker.com will sponsor Smithley in the next five Pro Invitational races before potentially sponsoring Smithley in the real life Brickyard 400, which is currently scheduled for July 5 but could have its date changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I am excited to have GunBroker.com on board my No. 51 entry,” Smithley said in a press release. “I have been iRacing for several years, and I’m glad that NASCAR, iRacing and Fox Sports have given the drivers, teams and sponsors the opportunity to continue to race, during this difficult time.”

GunBroker.com is an online marketplace where buyers can shop for new and used guns, ammunition, and accessories.

“iRacing is great racing and wonderful entertainment in these difficult times.” Steve Urvan, CEO of GunBroker.com, said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with our long-time friend Rick Ware and up-and-coming driver Garrett Smithley and look forward to seeing them both in victory lane.”

The website has been a sponsor in NASCAR before, sponsoring entries in the Truck Series in 162 races since 2007, 13 races in the Xfinity Series since 2004 and twice in the Cup Series in 2011 and 2013.

“We’re thrilled to have GunBroker.com back on board with Rick Ware Racing,” Rick Ware said in a press release. “Garrett is a fantastic young race car driver and has recently been given the opportunity to showcase his talent in the iRacing Series. Having GunBroker.com come back on board not only for the iRacing events, but as a potential primary for other Cup events is a huge opportunity, especially during this difficult time.”

Sunday’s race at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway begins at 1 p.m. ET on Fox and FS1.

Has virtual racing given Jimmie Johnson a head start on IndyCar?

Jimmie Johnson
By Bruce MartinApr 3, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
NTT IndyCar Series driver Graham Rahal believes Jimmie Johnson will be competing in a limited number of IndyCar races next season once his full-time NASCAR Cup career concludes at the end of this season.

Johnson joins the full field of NTT IndyCar Series drivers for the second week in a row Saturday at virtual Barber Motorsports Park.

“I think it’s been great to have Jimmie cross over,” Rahal said Friday in answering a question posed by NBCSports.com. “I think Jimmie is a tremendous guy who is so well-respected in our sport. To have him come and race at Watkins Glen last week was big. He will be better at Barber than Watkins because he practiced a lot. Jimmie was on the sim a ton. He was expecting to test there in April with Robbie Wickens’ team (Arrow McLaren SP). I know he spent a ton of time on the sim.”

Click here for the full story on MotorSports Talk.

NASCAR Pinty’s Series postpones season opener

By Daniel McFadinApr 3, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT
NASCAR’s Pinty’s Series released a statement Friday announcing the postponement of its season-opening race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.

The race, scheduled for May 17, is the latest postponement by NASCAR related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement follows.

“Following discussions with medical experts and provincial and federal officials, NASCAR will postpone the Pinty’s Series season opening race at CTMP. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The Canadian series’ race would have happened eight days after the next scheduled Cup Series race, May 9 at Martinsville Speedway. That race is in doubt because of a Virginia Stay at Home order that lasts through June 10. NASCAR has yet to announce a revised schedule for 2020.

NASCAR’s PEAK Mexico Series has already had its season postponed.

 

NASCAR addresses company layoffs; staff reductions at Iowa Speedway

By Nate RyanApr 3, 2020, 1:10 PM EDT
NASCAR has addressed companywide layoffs that were announced Friday and significantly will impact the staffing of one racetrack.

As part of the restructuring, NASCAR has moved to a “centralized” model at Iowa Speedway, meaning the majority of its staff has been dismissed.

The track will retain president David Hyatt and a small staff in operating its races this year. The staff at Kansas Speedway, which is about four hours away from the 0.8-mile oval, will assist the operation of Iowa Speedway. NASCAR hasn’t finalized its 2021 schedule, but the track’s potential races next year also wouldn’t be expected to be affected as of now.

“Iowa Speedway looks forward to running our 2020 race event schedule and delivering another exciting season of racing,” Hyatt said in a statement to NBCSports.com. “With assistance from the Kansas Speedway staff, we remain committed to providing an unforgettable race day experience and great entertainment value for our fans.”

NASCAR wouldn’t comment on how many employees lost their jobs Friday in layoffs that affected every department in its organization. The personnel changes had been planned after the absorption of International Speedway Corp. last October that brought a dozen tracks under the NASCAR umbrella.

Following the (ISC) merger, NASCAR began evolving its operations and we remain committed to this process during these unprecedented times to ensure the long-term health of our sport,” NASCAR said in a statement to NBCSports.com. “Like other businesses, we are working to get through this economic impact and position ourselves for success upon our return to racing.”

A spokesman said NASCAR was offering programs and resources to help employees who were affected with finding new jobs.

NASCAR already had announced across-the-board pay cuts last week (25 percent for executives, 20 percent for other employees) as it deals with the shutdown from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The next race on its schedule is May 9 at Martinsville Speedway, which seems in doubt because of a Virginia Stay at Home order. NASCAR has yet to announce a revised schedule for 2020.