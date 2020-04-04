Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Logan Seavey wins Saturday Night Thunder at virtual Bristol

By Dustin LongApr 4, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT
Logan Seavey overcame an early incident and passed Chase Cabre for the lead with 13 laps to go in the 150-lap race to win the Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

The race was run with ARCA Menards Series cars. The event was open to NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers.

Seavey, who plans to run a full-time USAC sprint car and midget schedule while looking for a NASCAR ride, advanced to the feature by finishing second in his heat race.

Cabre, who will run a full ARCA Menards Series schedule when racing returns, finished second. Alex Labbe, a driver in the Pinty’s Series, was third. Anthony Alfredo finished fourth. Kyle Weatherman completed the top five.

The event featured three heat races that transferred four drivers each to the feature. The two last chance qualifying races transferred six drivers each to the feature.

Two drivers who advanced through the last chance qualifying race finished in the top 10 in the feature. Joey Gase was ninth in the feature. Jeb Burton placed 10th in the feature.

RESULTS

FEATURE RACE

  1. Logan Seavey
  2. Chase Cabre
  3. Alex Labbe
  4. Anthony Alfredo
  5. Kyle Weatherman
  6. Ty Majeski
  7. Justin Allgaier
  8. Blake Koch
  9. Joey Gase
  10. Jeb Burton
  11. Justin Haley
  12. Stewart Friesen
  13. Landon Huffman
  14. Myatt Snider
  15. Jesse Iwuji
  16. Will Rodgers
  17. Kaz Grala
  18. Brandon Brown
  19. Chandler Smith
  20. Josh Bilicki
  21. Ryan Truex
  22. Derek Kraus
  23. Ruben Garcia Jr.
  24. Harrison Burton

 

HEAT RACES

Top four advanced to feature

HEAT 1

  1. Blake Koch
  2. Logan Seavey
  3. Chase Cabre
  4. Kaz Grala
  5. Derek Kraus
  6. Landon Huffman
  7. Ryan Truex
  8. Christian Eckes
  9. Joey Gase
  10. Tyler Ankrum
  11. JJ Yeley
  12. Stewart Friesen
  13. Trevor Bayne

HEAT 2

  1. Kyle Weatherman
  2. Alex Labbe
  3. Josh Bilicki
  4. Jesse Iwuji
  5. Bayley Currey
  6. Brandon Brown
  7. Spencer Boyd
  8. Ryan Ellis
  9. Chandler Smith
  10. Brennan Poole
  11. Sam Mayer
  12. Michael Annett
  13. Jeb Burton

HEAT 3

  1. Anthony Alfredo
  2. Will Rodgers
  3. Justin Allgaier
  4. Ty Majeski
  5. Matt Mills
  6. Scott Stenzel
  7. Stephen Leicht
  8. Ruben Garcia Jr.
  9. Joe Graf Jr.
  10. Justin Haley
  11. Myatt Snider
  12. Harrison Burton

LAST CHANCE QUALIFYING RACES

LAST CHANCE QUALIFYING RACE 1

Top 6 advance to feature

  1. Derek Kraus
  2. Ryan Truex
  3. Brandon Brown
  4. Joey Gase
  5. Jeb Burton
  6. Myatt Snider
  7. JJ Yeley
  8. Stephen Leicht
  9. Matt Mills
  10. Joe Graf Jr.
  11. Ryan Ellis
  12. Sam Mayer

LAST CHANCE QUALIFYING RACE 2

  1.  Landon Huffman
  2. Ruben Garcia Jr.
  3. Justin Haley
  4. Harrison Burton
  5. Stewart Friesen
  6. Chandler Smith
  7. Spencer Boyd
  8. Bayley Currey
  9. Christian Eckes
  10. Scott Stenzel
  11. Tyler Ankrum
  12. Michael Annett
  13. Trevor Bayne

NASCAR, sports executives join President Donald Trump on call

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 4, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT
President Donald Trump held a conference call with sports league executives Saturday afternoon that included NASCAR President Steve Phelps and IndyCar’s Roger Penske.

They were joined on the call by the commissioners of the NFL, NBA and NHL, among others. All sports have been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a news briefing Saturday, President Trump, who gave the command to start this year’s Daytona 500, was asked about the call and hopes of having fans back in arenas later this summer.

“I wants fans back in the arenas,” President Trump said. “Whenever we’re ready and as soon as we can, obviously. The fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out on the golf courses and breath nice clean beautiful air.

“I can’t tell you a date, but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later. We’re not going to have to have separation for the rest of our times on the planet. We need it for this period of time. Eventually, people are going to be able to occupy those seats in arenas next to each other like we have for all of my life and all of your life.”

President Trump was asked about his contingency plans after not committing to packing arenas and stadiums by August. President Trump replied: “I’m not committing to it. I’m not committing to it. We’re going to see where we are. That would be great if we could. We’re going to be back to good health soon, in my opinion.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked about the possibility of sports hosting events and fans by August or September.

“Look, I’m not here to second guess anybody, but I am here to say this, our decision on that basis, at least here in the state of  California, will be determined by the facts, will be determined  by the health experts, will be determined by our capacity to meet this moment, bend the curve and have the appropriate community surveillance and testing to confidently determine whether or not that’s appropriate and right now I’m just focused on the immediate, but that’s not something I anticipate happening in the next few months.”

 

 

Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event: Start time and more

Photo: NASCAR
By Dustin LongApr 4, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Fans will get an additional night of iRacing involving NASCAR competitors with the Saturday Night Thunder event at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

The event will be run with digital ARCA Menards Series cars. The event is open to Xfinity, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA drivers.

Today’s event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

FORMAT: Two-lap, single-car qualifying will set heat race grids. There are scheduled to be four 20-lap heats. The top four from each heat will transfer to the feature. There is scheduled to be two 20-lap last chance qualifying races. The top two from each last chance qualifying race will transfer to the feature.

FEATURE RACE: The feature is scheduled to have 20 cars and be 150 laps. Drivers are allowed one reset to repair crash damage. No one will transfer to Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race. There also will be up to three attempts at a green/white/checkered finish.

RULES: Drivers are allowed one reset in the heat races. There will be no cautions in the heat races. There will be no cautions in the two last chance qualifying races.

ONLINE: Watch at eNASCAR.com/live.

DRIVERS SCHEDULED TO COMPETE (Subject to change): Alex Labbe, Anthony Alfredo, Brennan Poole, Chandler Smith, Chase Cabre, Christian Eckes, Harrison Burton, Jeb Burton, Jesse Iwuji, Joey Gase, Justin Allgaier, Justin Haley, Kaz Grala, Kyle Weatherman, Landon Huffman, Logan Seavey, Michael Annett, Myatt Snider, Ryan Ellis, Ryan Truex, Sam Mayer, Scott Stenzel, Sheldon Creed, Spencer Boyd, Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, Michael Annett, Matt Mills, Stephen Leicht, Ruben Garcia, Stewart Friesen, Will Rodgers, Blake Koch, Brandon Brown, JJ Yeley, Bayley Currey

 

April 4 in NASCAR history: Rusty Wallace honors Alan Kulwicki after Bristol win

By Daniel McFadinApr 4, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
On April 4, 1993, Rusty Wallace had a typical Rusty Wallace day on the high-banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Team Penske driver started from the pole and led 376 of 500 laps around the short track before winning over Dale Earnhardt and Kyle Petty. It was his fourth of nine career wins he’d earn at Bristol.

But what Wallace did right after taking the checkered flag was a reminder that it was not a typical weekend.

After his cool down lap, Wallace turned his No. 2 Pontiac around and drove the opposite way around the half-mile track. It was the “Polish Victory Lap,” the winning trademark of 1992 Cup champion Alan Kulwicki.

On April 1, Kulwicki and three others were killed in a plane crash as they traveled to Tennessee for that weekend’s races.

A fellow Midwest native, Wallace had competed against Kulwicki in the American Speed Association before they arrived in NASCAR.

Wallace’s win came a year after Kulwicki claimed one of his two career Bristol wins.

In Victory Lane, Wallace barely mentioned his performance in the race, using the moment to highlight Kulwicki.

“It’s almost tearful, I tell you I wanted to win this race so bad,” Wallace told ESPN. “I was so mad when Alan got killed there. … When I took that thing, I looped that baby around, I did the Alan Kulwicki Victory Lap and I was so prideful.”

Also on this date:

1976: Cale Yarborough beat Richard Petty by a lap at North Wilkesboro. It could have been two laps if Yarborough didn’t have to pit to have a banner that blew off a camper removed from the front of his car.

1982: Dale Earnhardt ended a 39-race winless streak with a victory at Darlington. It was the first of his three wins in the No. 15 Ford owned by Bud Moore.

2004: Elliott Sadler eared his second Cup Series win in a side-by-side finish with Kasey Kahne at Texas Motor Speedway. Kahne had led 148 laps but was beat by .028 seconds.

Garrett Smithley lands sponsor for iRacing events, Brickyard 400

Garrett Smithley
GunBroker.com
By Daniel McFadinApr 3, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT
Following his top-five finishes in the first two NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series events, Garrett Smithley has landed a new sponsor that could transition into real life.

Rick Ware Racing announced Friday that GunBroker.com will sponsor Smithley in the next five Pro Invitational races before potentially sponsoring Smithley in the real life Brickyard 400, which is currently scheduled for July 5 but could have its date changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I am excited to have GunBroker.com on board my No. 51 entry,” Smithley said in a press release. “I have been iRacing for several years, and I’m glad that NASCAR, iRacing and Fox Sports have given the drivers, teams and sponsors the opportunity to continue to race, during this difficult time.”

GunBroker.com is an online marketplace where buyers can shop for new and used guns, ammunition, and accessories.

“iRacing is great racing and wonderful entertainment in these difficult times.” Steve Urvan, CEO of GunBroker.com, said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with our long-time friend Rick Ware and up-and-coming driver Garrett Smithley and look forward to seeing them both in victory lane.”

The website has been a sponsor in NASCAR before, sponsoring entries in the Truck Series in 162 races since 2007, 13 races in the Xfinity Series since 2004 and twice in the Cup Series in 2011 and 2013.

“We’re thrilled to have GunBroker.com back on board with Rick Ware Racing,” Rick Ware said in a press release. “Garrett is a fantastic young race car driver and has recently been given the opportunity to showcase his talent in the iRacing Series. Having GunBroker.com come back on board not only for the iRacing events, but as a potential primary for other Cup events is a huge opportunity, especially during this difficult time.”

Sunday’s race at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway begins at 1 p.m. ET on Fox and FS1.