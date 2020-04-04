Logan Seavey wins Saturday Night Thunder at virtual Bristol

Logan Seavey overcame an early incident and passed Chase Cabre for the lead with 13 laps to go in the 150-lap race to win the Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.
The race was run with ARCA Menards Series cars. The event was open to NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, Pinty’s Series, Whelen Euro Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers.
Seavey, who plans to run a full-time USAC sprint car and midget schedule while looking for a NASCAR ride, advanced to the feature by finishing second in his heat race.
Cabre, who will run a full ARCA Menards Series schedule when racing returns, finished second. Alex Labbe, a driver in the Pinty’s Series, was third. Anthony Alfredo finished fourth. Kyle Weatherman completed the top five.
The event featured three heat races that transferred four drivers each to the feature. The two last chance qualifying races transferred six drivers each to the feature.
Two drivers who advanced through the last chance qualifying race finished in the top 10 in the feature. Joey Gase was ninth in the feature. Jeb Burton placed 10th in the feature.
RESULTS
FEATURE RACE
- Logan Seavey
- Chase Cabre
- Alex Labbe
- Anthony Alfredo
- Kyle Weatherman
- Ty Majeski
- Justin Allgaier
- Blake Koch
- Joey Gase
- Jeb Burton
- Justin Haley
- Stewart Friesen
- Landon Huffman
- Myatt Snider
- Jesse Iwuji
- Will Rodgers
- Kaz Grala
- Brandon Brown
- Chandler Smith
- Josh Bilicki
- Ryan Truex
- Derek Kraus
- Ruben Garcia Jr.
- Harrison Burton
HEAT RACES
Top four advanced to feature
HEAT 1
- Blake Koch
- Logan Seavey
- Chase Cabre
- Kaz Grala
- Derek Kraus
- Landon Huffman
- Ryan Truex
- Christian Eckes
- Joey Gase
- Tyler Ankrum
- JJ Yeley
- Stewart Friesen
- Trevor Bayne
HEAT 2
- Kyle Weatherman
- Alex Labbe
- Josh Bilicki
- Jesse Iwuji
- Bayley Currey
- Brandon Brown
- Spencer Boyd
- Ryan Ellis
- Chandler Smith
- Brennan Poole
- Sam Mayer
- Michael Annett
- Jeb Burton
HEAT 3
- Anthony Alfredo
- Will Rodgers
- Justin Allgaier
- Ty Majeski
- Matt Mills
- Scott Stenzel
- Stephen Leicht
- Ruben Garcia Jr.
- Joe Graf Jr.
- Justin Haley
- Myatt Snider
- Harrison Burton
LAST CHANCE QUALIFYING RACES
LAST CHANCE QUALIFYING RACE 1
Top 6 advance to feature
- Derek Kraus
- Ryan Truex
- Brandon Brown
- Joey Gase
- Jeb Burton
- Myatt Snider
- JJ Yeley
- Stephen Leicht
- Matt Mills
- Joe Graf Jr.
- Ryan Ellis
- Sam Mayer
LAST CHANCE QUALIFYING RACE 2
- Landon Huffman
- Ruben Garcia Jr.
- Justin Haley
- Harrison Burton
- Stewart Friesen
- Chandler Smith
- Spencer Boyd
- Bayley Currey
- Christian Eckes
- Scott Stenzel
- Tyler Ankrum
- Michael Annett
- Trevor Bayne