There once was a time in NASCAR when no matter how bad the crash, drivers raced back to the finish line to take the caution flag.
It was during this time, on April 3, 1977, that Darrell Waltrip won in a crazy finish at Darlington Raceway.
There were seven laps left in the Dixie 500 on this day and Waltrip was in fourth behind David Pearson, Bobby Allison and Richard Petty.
Allison was driving in relief of his brother Donnie and had managed to bring his No. 1 car back from being a lap down. And with seven laps to go, Allison passed Pearson for the lead on the backstretch.
That’s when chaos broke out exiting Turn 4 as J.D. McDuffie and Dick Brooks wrecked.
Debris from the wreck cut both ride-side tires on Allison’s car as Pearson backed off to avoid the carnage and Petty slowly navigated the mayhem.
Waltrip took the opposite approach and hammered the gas.
“I saw the wreck and knew it would take a long time to clean it up,” Waltrip said afterward according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era.” “I let it all hang out running back to the caution. I knew it was my only chance to win.”
Waltrip’s No. 88 car went from fourth to first in half a straightaway as he narrowly beat Allison to the line to take the caution flag first and assume the lead.
The race never resumed and Waltrip took the checkered flag.
In victory lane, Waltrip was told by ABC that NASCAR was withholding its winner declaration until it could look at pictures of the finish.
“I got one right here and I know I’m right,” Waltrip told ABC as he pointed to his head. “I beat him to the line (by) well over a car length. I know I did.”
It wound up being Waltrip’s fourth Cup win and his first on a speedway.
Also on this date:
1960: The Cup Series held its last of four races, held over nine years, at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. John Rostek won in what was his second of six career starts. The race also featured Ron Hornaday Sr. in one of his 17 Cup Series starts. NASCAR’s premier series wouldn’t return to Arizona until the inaugural event held at Phoenix Raceway in 1988.
1966: David Pearson won a Cup race at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway. It was the first of four races – including events at Columbia (S.C.) Speedway, Greenville-Pickens (S.C) Speedway and Bowman Gray (N.C) Stadium – that were held over eight days that Pearson swept.
1969: Bobby Isaac won at Columbia (S.C) Speedway, the first of three races held over six days he swept.
As Landon Cassill streamed his practice laps Tuesday night on a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, he explained how he entered the corners. After he finished, he showed video of William Byron entering the corners the same way by letting the car turn naturally on the banking before he moved the wheel.
It was a discussion Cassill might have had with his crew chief or another driver at a race track, but with sports paused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this was a discussion he shared with anyone watching his Twitch page.
As NASCAR transitions to iRacing, some drivers are streaming their practices, practice races and eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series events on Twitch, Instagram or elsewhere. Twitch, the world’s leading live streaming platform for games, allows fans to watch and chat with the person competing. On a driver’s Twitch stream, the viewer will see the driver’s in-car camera view with an insert box in the lower portion showing the driver.
Although he’s viewed others on Twitch, it wasn’t until last weekend that Cassill created a page for fans to watch him compete. He said he had about 5,000 unique viewers during his fourth-place run in last weekend’s iRacing event at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway. Garrett Smithley, who finished third in that race, has been streaming races on Twitch since 2017 and saidhe had about 2,800 viewers at any one time on his Twitch page during last weekend’s race.
Watching a driver’s livestream on Twitch, Instagram or anywhere else, allows fans to see a competitor in action and eavesdrop on conversations they have with their spotter, crew chief or other drivers. It’s like listening to a team’s radio channel during a race but this includes everything a driver says, not just what they say after they push the talk button in their car. And you can see the driver without their helmet.
It was during last weekend’s race when those watching Smithley’s Twitch heard him tell his spotter to text Timmy Hill’s spotter to suggest they work together. Smithley didn’t want to broadcast it over the audio channel all drivers are connected to in iRacing. So this was a way to do it without his competitors knowing.
#NASCAR … It's a virtual world. Garrett Smithley wants to pass along a message to Timmy Hill so Smithley asks his spotter to text Timmy's spotter with the message
Smithley knows the impact being on Twitch can have. He’s seen the crossover at tracks with younger fans.
“Even when I was doing it very, very casually and whenever I had some time in 2017 and 2018 … I found going to the real race track when I was racing full-time in the Xfinity Series, people would come to me, kids, very young, say middle school age and younger, they’d be like ‘Hey we love watching your stream,’ “ Smithley told NBC Sports. “I was like, ‘Wow, this is actually getting into a new (fan) reach.’
“Now, doing the iRacing stuff, it’s opened up doors and I can start that back up and grow that. It’s just a way for me to connect to the fans.”
Smithley has a screen set up where he can see questions or comments from those watching his stream. That’s mainly for when he’s running practice or competing in races other than the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race.
“It’s a really, really good opportunity for fans to come and engage and get a lot more insight on what we’re doing,” he said.
For those who watched Cassill’s Twitch on Monday, they would have seen him testing with seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson at the digital Bristol track and hearing their conversations.
“We practiced for a couple of hours at Bristol,” Cassill told NBC Sports. “Everything he said and everything I said was recorded and it was live-streamed and we had viewers. It was a great content. It was a lot of fun. I think we looked at data and talked about our driving styles at Bristol.”
After last weekend’s race, Cassill still had his livestream going when Dale Earnhardt Jr. started talking to him about the event. Fans watching got to hear two drivers discussing the race. For those who missed it, Cassill had the video segment clipped and posted on social media.
Jr dropped into the Twitch stream to chat (Download?) today’s race. We figured this was the virtual version of having beers by the hauler after a rip around the track, thanks @DaleJr! pic.twitter.com/P58ZEjnvIz
Cassill’s way of examining his driving style compared to Byron’s earlier this week was a benefit for those watching on Cassill’s stream.
“Breaking down the corner and what William was doing, what I saw him doing, what I wanted to replicate, his line, his steering wheel angle, all those things, if I weren’t streaming I still would have been doing those things and maybe have even been saying those things out loud to myself,” Cassill said.
“It kind of goes back to the summary of why I’m Twitch streaming, hey, this is content. I think that those types of clips can be repurposed to evergreen content that live on Youtube and can give people professional lessons on how to drive race cars on iRacing from a driver who does it in the physical world.”
2. iRacing sponsorships
Garrett Smithley and virtual Texas winner Timmy Hill are the only two drivers to score top-five finishes in each of the first two eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series events heading into Sunday’s race at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.
With last weekend’s racing drawing 1.3 million viewers on Fox and FS1 — that’s more than the viewership for the Xfinity races this season at Auto Club Speedway (993,000 viewers) and Phoenix (1.192 million) — some drivers and teams are looking to add sponsors for these races.
Smithley said he and Rick Ware Racing have been looking to leverage his success and added attention on TV for sponsorship.
“Rick is working on some different things, and I’m working on some different things to try to grow it and add more value to the real racing,” Smithley said. “We’re absolutely trying to leverage it. It’s so new, so we’re trying to figure out the space. I’ve reached out to several different people in the eSports world to try to figure out the scope of things and how to add better value in this situation. That’s been going well. Just learning a whole lot about the industry.
“The biggest thing is to try to get back real racing, but I hope we can continue doing some some type of eSports thing with NASCAR and all the drivers in some capacity because I think it brings out a different demographic, and I think it brings out a little different excitement.”
Michael McDowell announced Thursday that energy drink Celsius would sponsor his Front Row Motorsports car for Sunday’s race.
3. Staying busy
Each morning the 35-plus Team Penske pit crew members receive an email from Jonathan Rowan, the organization’s director of sports performance.
The email details the day’s home workout plan as they wait for the chance to return to the race shop and for the sport to resume.
Trent Cherry asked Rowan to develop a program to keep the pit crew members active during this break.
It will be at least two months between races. The last Cup race was March 8 and every Cup race up to May 9 at Martinsville has been postponed at this time.
Cherry isn’t worried about any skills slipping for the pit crew members during the break. Instead, he’s focused on another key area.
“Michael Jordan when he comes back from the offseason, he doesn’t forget how to shoot a jump shot,” Cherry told NBC Sports. “He also might not be completely game ready. I think there’s two separate things.
“I don’t think our guys will forget what they do or have done. It’s my job … to get them back in the groove. We left the first four weeks, we won two races (with Joey Logano). I felt like our pit crews were some of the best ones on pit road. My job is to try to maintain that when we come back. Part of that is just knocking the rust off once we get the OK to go back to work but it also means everybody focused on staying in shape.”
With NASCAR stating it intends to reschedule every postponed race before the playoffs begin Sept. 6 at Darlington, it likely means back-to-back races on some weekends and midweek races. It could lead to a few weeks with few days between races.
Cherry, a former tire changer, says his crews would look forward to such a schedule.
“I’m a big believer in if the guys go to the track fresh, they’re going to perform at the their best,” he said. “Our job as a coaching staff is to figure out what is enough to get them ready and what’s also enough to keep them fresh. Our guys have done a great job of responding to that.
“I would love to be able to pit Sunday, pit Wednesday, pit Sunday. Our guys like competing. Competing is winning races and being able to help the company out. I think our guys will really look forward to that.”
4. Potential help for teams
Today marks the first day businesses, which have 500 or fewer employees, can apply for the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program.
The $350 billion relief program is part of the government’s $2 trillion economic support package. With most race teams under the 500-employee cap, this program, should they chose to apply, could provide some financial aid while teams wait to return to racing next month at the earliest.
The relief program provides small business with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs, including benefits. The funds are provided in the form of loans that will be fully forgiven when used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. Loan forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels.
Next week will feature the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge and Racing Week in America on NBCSN.
The NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge features six different drivers competing in two races each Monday-Wednesday with the winners advancing to Thursday’s championship race at a virtual Martinsville Speedway. Full details are here.
The Monday race will be held at a virtual Rockingham Speedway and include Kyle Busch and William Byron.
The Tuesday race will be held at a virtual Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis and includes Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.
The Wednesday race will be held at a virtual Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) Speedway and includes Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Timmy Hill.
Those races will be from 7-8 p.m. ET each night. The races are a part of Racing Week in America, which will feature memorable NASCAR, IndyCar and IMSA races, among other series, from the past two decades aired by NBC Sports.
NASCAR announced Thursday that the debut of the Next Gen will be pushed back to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The car was scheduled to have debuted with the 2021 Daytona 500.
NASCAR issued a statement from John Probst, senior vice president of racing innovation:
“Due to challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, the debut of the Next Gen car will be delayed until 2022. The decision was made in collaboration with the OEMs and team owners. We will continue to develop the Next Gen car, and a revised testing timeline will be shared when more information is available.”
The Next Gen car has been viewed as a long-term cost-savings measure for teams and will include common parts from vendors. With vendor work halted by stay-at-home orders, the timeline of getting vehicles to teams by July became an issue. Also, with NASCAR intending to run all the races this season, it would put an extra burden on teams to compete and test and prepare the new car for next year.
Beginning April 6, NBC Sports will present Racing Week in America on NBCSN, providing racing fans with a chance to relive the most thrilling motorsports moments from the past two decades on NBC and NBCSN.
Featuring races from NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Supercross and other series, Racing Week in America will have a specific theme for each day, starting with “Mayhem Monday” on April 6. NBC Sports will air 12 hours of motorsports coverage (1 p.m.-3 a.m. ET) Monday-Thursday and seven hours (8 p.m.-3 a.m. ET) on Friday-Saturday. Sunday’s coverage airs 2-4 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m.-3 a.m. ET. Below is each day’s highlighted content throughout the week:
Monday, April 6: “Mayhem Monday”
Tuesday, April 7: “Twists and Turns Tuesday”
Wednesday, April 8: “WednesDale”
Thursday, April 9: “Best at the Brickyard”
Friday, April 10: “Daytona Speed Day”
Saturday, April 11: “Championship Saturday”
Sunday, April 12: “Sunday Funday”
Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
“Mayhem Monday” will feature some of the most intense battles across NASCAR, INDYCAR, Supercross, and American Flat Track, including two classics from Martinsville Speedway. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race saw Kyle Busch win in overtime and Chase Elliott confront Denny Hamlin for costing him the victory. Two years earlier at Martinsville, Jeff Gordon earned his final win after Matt Kenseth put his feud with Joey Logano to rest. “Mayhem Monday” also has the 2015 INDYCAR race from Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, which produced a record 80 lead changes before Graham Rahal finally won out.
COVERAGE
TIME (ET)
NETWORK
NASCAR – Bristol Motor Speedway 2019
1 p.m.
NBCSN
INDYCAR – Auto Club Speedway 2015
3 p.m.
NBCSN
NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Rockingham
7 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR – Martinsville Speedway 2017
8 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR – Martinsville Speedway 2015
10 p.m.
NBCSN
Supercross – Anaheim #2 2020
12 a.m.
NBCSN
American Flat Track – Buffalo Chip TT 2019
2 a.m.
NBCSN
TUESDAY, APRIL 7 – TWISTS AND TURNS TUESDAY
From city streets to massive dirt jumps, NBCSN will showcase the best twists and turns that motorsports have to offer starting Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET. “Twists and Turns Tuesday” includes the NASCAR Cup Series’ thrilling first race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL; a return to INDYCAR Victory Lane for NBC Sports’ own James Hinchcliffe at iconic Long Beach; and the closest finish in Supercross history from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
COVERAGE
TIME (ET)
NETWORK
IMSA – Long Beach 2019
1 p.m.
NBCSN
INDYCAR – Long Beach 2017
3 p.m.
NBCSN
NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Lucas Oil Raceway
7 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR – Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL 2018
8 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR – Watkins Glen 2017
10 p.m.
NBCSN
Supercross – Arlington 2019
12 a.m.
NBCSN
Monster Jam World Finals 2019
2 a.m.
NBCSN
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 – WEDNESDALE
NBC Sports presents a full day dedicated to motorsports icon and NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt. Jr. From his emotional victory at Daytona in 2001 to making “Slide Job!” go viral in his broadcasting debut at Chicago in 2018, fans will see highlights from his memorable career, as well as an episode of his popular podcast/TV show, The Dale Jr. Download.
COVERAGE
TIME (ET)
NETWORK
NASCAR – Talladega Superspeedway 2019
1 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR – Chicagoland Speedway 2018
3 p.m.
NBCSN
NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Myrtle Beach
7 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR – Daytona International Speedway, July 2001
8 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR – Talladega Superspeedway 2017
10 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR – Martinsville Speedway 2005
12 a.m.
NBCSN
The Dale Jr. Download
2 a.m.
NBCSN
THURSDAY, APRIL 9 – BEST AT THE BRICKYARD
Thursday takes a look back on NBC Sports’ exciting history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, highlighted by Simon Pagenaud’s win last May in NBC Sports’ first-ever Indianapolis 500 broadcast. Also included are emotional Brickyard 400 wins for Indiana native Tony Stewart and transplant Jeff Gordon, and Drive Like Andretti, NBC Sports’ captivating documentary on the life and times of racing icon Mario Andretti.
COVERAGE
TIME (ET)
NETWORK
INDYCAR – Grand Prix of Indianapolis 2019
1 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR – 2005 Brickyard 400
3 p.m.
NBCSN
NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge Championship – Martinsville
7 p.m.
NBCSN
INDYCAR – 103rd Indianapolis 500 (2019)
8 p.m.
NBCSN
Drive Like Andretti
11 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR – 2004 Brickyard 400
12 a.m.
NBCSN
100th Indy 500 Special
2 a.m.
NBCSN
FRIDAY, APRIL 10 – DAYTONA SPEED DAY
Whether they’re on two or four wheels, legends are made at Daytona International Speedway. On Friday, NBCSN focuses on ‘The World Center of Racing’ with exciting races from NASCAR and Supercross, plus highlights from this year’s 24 Hours of Daytona – better known as the Rolex 24.
EVENT
TIME (ET)
NETWORK
NASCAR – 2004 Daytona 500
8 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR – Daytona International Speedway, July 2001
10 p.m.
NBCSN
2020 Daytona Supercross
12 a.m.
NBCSN
IMSA – 2020 Rolex 24
2 a.m.
NBCSN
SATURDAY, APRIL 11 – CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY
It’s what every driver works for. On Saturday, NBCSN gives fans some of the best championship moments, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The day’s schedule includes Jimmie Johnson claiming his record-tying 7th NASCAR Cup Series title in 2016; Kurt Busch’s stirring rally to become the first champion of the NASCAR Playoff era in 2004; and Scott Dixon’s triumph over Juan Pablo Montoya by the slimmest of margins to win the 2015 INDYCAR crown.
EVENT
TIME (ET)
NETWORK
NASCAR Cup Series Championship – Miami 2016
8 p.m.
NBCSN
INDYCAR Championship – Sonoma 2015
10 p.m.
NBCSN
NASCAR Cup Series Championship – Miami 2004
12 a.m.
NBCSN
American Flat Track – Meadowlands 2018
2 a.m.
NBCSN
SUNDAY, APRIL 12 – SUNDAY FUNDAY
Above all else, racing is fun – and that’s what the final day of Racing Week in America is about. “Sunday Funday” has the incredible 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race from Talladega (won by Ryan Blaney over Ryan Newman by .007 of a second), as well as INDYCAR’s Texas thriller from 2016, where four drivers – Graham Rahal, James Hinchcliffe, Tony Kanaan and Simon Pagenaud – went wheel-to-wheel in a pulse-pounding dash to the checkered flag.
Reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch, three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. are among the headliners in the NASCAR America presents the NBC eSports Short Track Challenge.
The week-long event begins at 7 p.m. ET on Monday on NBCSN.
From Monday-Wednesday, six different drivers will compete in two timed races in Cup Series cars at an iconic track at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The top two finishers from each night will advance to the championship race at the virtual Martinsville Speedway on NBCSN.
Monday night’s races will be at a virtual Rockingham Speedway
Tuesday night’s races will be at a virtual Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.
Wednesday night’s races will be at a virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway.
Thursday night’s championship race will be at a virtual Martinsville Speedway.
“We’re proud to continue our successful collaboration with iRacing and NASCAR, which began last year, to produce the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge,” said Jeff Behnke, vice president, production, NASCAR on NBC and NBCSN. “Thanks to all the drivers from the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series for joining in what should be four consecutive nights of entertainment and fun for all the great race fans and viewers.”
“Of all of the events we’ve been putting together for real-world pros, the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge should be one of the most fun,” said Steve Myers, iRacing executive producer. “So many of the top drivers in NASCAR have honed their skills on both local short tracks and iRacing, and combining the two for a virtual week-long showdown should deliver plenty of excitement. We can’t wait to see who takes the checkered flag and bragging rights!”
This marks the latest collaboration between NBC Sports and iRacing, which began in 2019 when NBC Sports telecast the first-ever eNASCAR live event on television. NBC Sports and iRacing teamed up to present the 2019 eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Championship in a two-hour event live on NBCSN last October. Earlier this year, it was announced that six races of the 2020 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series Playoffs will air live on NBCSN later this fall.
NBC Sports NASCAR commentators Rick Allen and Steve Letarte will call the action, including interviews with drivers during the races. Jeff Burton and Marty Snider will host the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge via Zoom.