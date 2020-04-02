NBC Sports’ Racing Week in America begins April 6

Beginning April 6, NBC Sports will present Racing Week in America on NBCSN, providing racing fans with a chance to relive the most thrilling motorsports moments from the past two decades on NBC and NBCSN.

Featuring races from NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Supercross and other series, Racing Week in America will have a specific theme for each day, starting with “Mayhem Monday” on April 6. NBC Sports will air 12 hours of motorsports coverage (1 p.m.-3 a.m. ET) Monday-Thursday and seven hours (8 p.m.-3 a.m. ET) on Friday-Saturday. Sunday’s coverage airs 2-4 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m.-3 a.m. ET. Below is each day’s highlighted content throughout the week:

Monday, April 6 : “Mayhem Monday”

Tuesday, April 7: “Twists and Turns Tuesday”

Wednesday, April 8: “WednesDale”

Thursday, April 9: “Best at the Brickyard”

Friday, April 10: “Daytona Speed Day”

Saturday, April 11: “Championship Saturday”

Sunday, April 12: “Sunday Funday”

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

In addition, NASCAR America will present the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge from Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin headline a group of 18 drivers competing at virtual versions of iconic race tracks across America.

MONDAY, APRIL 6 – MAYHEM MONDAY

“Mayhem Monday” will feature some of the most intense battles across NASCAR, INDYCAR, Supercross, and American Flat Track, including two classics from Martinsville Speedway. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race saw Kyle Busch win in overtime and Chase Elliott confront Denny Hamlin for costing him the victory. Two years earlier at Martinsville, Jeff Gordon earned his final win after Matt Kenseth put his feud with Joey Logano to rest. “Mayhem Monday” also has the 2015 INDYCAR race from Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, which produced a record 80 lead changes before Graham Rahal finally won out.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR – Bristol Motor Speedway 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR – Auto Club Speedway 2015 3 p.m. NBCSN NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Rockingham 7 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR – Martinsville Speedway 2017 8 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR – Martinsville Speedway 2015 10 p.m. NBCSN Supercross – Anaheim #2 2020 12 a.m. NBCSN American Flat Track – Buffalo Chip TT 2019 2 a.m. NBCSN

TUESDAY, APRIL 7 – TWISTS AND TURNS TUESDAY

From city streets to massive dirt jumps, NBCSN will showcase the best twists and turns that motorsports have to offer starting Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET. “Twists and Turns Tuesday” includes the NASCAR Cup Series’ thrilling first race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL; a return to INDYCAR Victory Lane for NBC Sports’ own James Hinchcliffe at iconic Long Beach; and the closest finish in Supercross history from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK IMSA – Long Beach 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR – Long Beach 2017 3 p.m. NBCSN NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Lucas Oil Raceway 7 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR – Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL 2018 8 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR – Watkins Glen 2017 10 p.m. NBCSN Supercross – Arlington 2019 12 a.m. NBCSN Monster Jam World Finals 2019 2 a.m. NBCSN

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 – WEDNESDALE

NBC Sports presents a full day dedicated to motorsports icon and NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt. Jr. From his emotional victory at Daytona in 2001 to making “Slide Job!” go viral in his broadcasting debut at Chicago in 2018, fans will see highlights from his memorable career, as well as an episode of his popular podcast/TV show, The Dale Jr. Download.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR – Talladega Superspeedway 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR – Chicagoland Speedway 2018 3 p.m. NBCSN NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Myrtle Beach 7 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR – Daytona International Speedway, July 2001 8 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR – Talladega Superspeedway 2017 10 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR – Martinsville Speedway 2005 12 a.m. NBCSN The Dale Jr. Download 2 a.m. NBCSN

THURSDAY, APRIL 9 – BEST AT THE BRICKYARD

Thursday takes a look back on NBC Sports’ exciting history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, highlighted by Simon Pagenaud’s win last May in NBC Sports’ first-ever Indianapolis 500 broadcast. Also included are emotional Brickyard 400 wins for Indiana native Tony Stewart and transplant Jeff Gordon, and Drive Like Andretti, NBC Sports’ captivating documentary on the life and times of racing icon Mario Andretti.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK INDYCAR – Grand Prix of Indianapolis 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR – 2005 Brickyard 400 3 p.m. NBCSN NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge Championship – Martinsville 7 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR – 103rd Indianapolis 500 (2019) 8 p.m. NBCSN Drive Like Andretti 11 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR – 2004 Brickyard 400 12 a.m. NBCSN 100th Indy 500 Special 2 a.m. NBCSN

FRIDAY, APRIL 10 – DAYTONA SPEED DAY

Whether they’re on two or four wheels, legends are made at Daytona International Speedway. On Friday, NBCSN focuses on ‘The World Center of Racing’ with exciting races from NASCAR and Supercross, plus highlights from this year’s 24 Hours of Daytona – better known as the Rolex 24.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR – 2004 Daytona 500 8 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR – Daytona International Speedway, July 2001 10 p.m. NBCSN 2020 Daytona Supercross 12 a.m. NBCSN IMSA – 2020 Rolex 24 2 a.m. NBCSN

SATURDAY, APRIL 11 – CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

It’s what every driver works for. On Saturday, NBCSN gives fans some of the best championship moments, starting at 8 p.m. ET. The day’s schedule includes Jimmie Johnson claiming his record-tying 7th NASCAR Cup Series title in 2016; Kurt Busch’s stirring rally to become the first champion of the NASCAR Playoff era in 2004; and Scott Dixon’s triumph over Juan Pablo Montoya by the slimmest of margins to win the 2015 INDYCAR crown.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR Cup Series Championship – Miami 2016 8 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR Championship – Sonoma 2015 10 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Championship – Miami 2004 12 a.m. NBCSN American Flat Track – Meadowlands 2018 2 a.m. NBCSN

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 – SUNDAY FUNDAY

Above all else, racing is fun – and that’s what the final day of Racing Week in America is about. “Sunday Funday” has the incredible 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race from Talladega (won by Ryan Blaney over Ryan Newman by .007 of a second), as well as INDYCAR’s Texas thriller from 2016, where four drivers – Graham Rahal, James Hinchcliffe, Tony Kanaan and Simon Pagenaud – went wheel-to-wheel in a pulse-pounding dash to the checkered flag.