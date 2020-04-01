Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kevin Harvick, Tony Kanaan discuss IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader

By Nate RyanApr 1, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT
Over a 22-year IndyCar career featuring its share of adversity, Tony Kanaan has learned to embrace trying to find the positives in a negative situation.

He believes NASCAR and IndyCar will find a tiny silver lining from the novel coronavirus pandemic. The series will race on the same day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course in a July 4 doubleheader, which he believes sends a message of unity he’d like to see from the world during this dark period.

“It’s time to send that message (of unity),” Kanaan told “Happy Hours” hosts Kevin Harvick and Matt Yocum in a Wednesday afternoon interview on SiriusXM’s NASCAR Channel. “If we don’t come out of this situation as better people, globally, in every way, shape or form … it’s just being kind to people. Hopefully, we’ll be sending the right messages, doing radio shows together, doing live on Instagram together, doing races together.”

How NASCAR and racing community are helping in COVID-19 fight

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 1, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT
Given the emphasis on safety in racing, NASCAR and several other motorsports entities are increasingly pivoting to focus on safety in other areas to help out during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest emphasis is on personal protective equipment for health care workers as well as things such as respirators for those infected with coronavirus.

According to a report by The Associated Press, here are what several groups across NASCAR and other motorsports series are doing:

* NASCAR’s Research and Technology Center in Concord, North Carolina has shifted from building parts and working on the Next Gen car to producing face shields.

According to the AP report, NASCAR has a team of eight engineers volunteering their time to keep five 3D printers operating nearly 18 hours per day to produce protective face shields for health care workers. The largest printer is capable of producing three shields every 2 ½ hours.

“That’s the one we try to keep running almost nonstop,” Eric Jacuzzi, senior director of NASCAR’s aerodynamics and vehicle performance, told the AP. “You are sitting around watching the news and you think, ‘We just put this big, beautiful new machine in, let’s see what we can do and use it for something good.’”

NASCAR is donating all shields it produces to health care facilities and workers. It is also working with North Carolina State University as consultants to help hospitals with their own 3D printers to produce personal protective equipment, according to the AP report.

* Ford is embarking this week on a project to build as many as 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days, according to the AP. The company has also lent a team of engineers and is providing facilities and equipment to help 3M build respirators.

Todd Hoevener, Ford Director of Technology, Strategy and Planning, told SiriusXM NASCAR on the “Happy Hours” program Wednesday afternoon, “This week we are ramping up to be able to ship one million (face shields) by the end of the week.”

* Chevrolet’s parent company, General Motors, is working with Ventic Life Systems to produce more than 50,000 face masks daily, as well as is ramping up production to build 10,000 ventilators per month, according to the AP.

* Toyota is also producing face shields and working to manufacturer ventilators, as well, according to the AP.

* NASCAR Cup driver Brad Keselowski’s company, Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, is using 3D printers and CNC machines to build face shields.

* Roush Fenway Racing has donated 1.5 cases of N95 masks to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and donated shields and safety glasses elsewhere. The team told the AP it is producing aerosol boxes that “protect medical professionals as they treat COVID-19 patients.” In addition, parent company Roush Industries is working on developing other personal protective equipment.

* Hendrick Motorsports has redirected some of its manufacturing resources to produce face shields for healthcare workers. Other NASCAR teams that have donated masks or other supplies include Team Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and JR Motorsports.

* IMSA team CORE Autosport told the AP it has produced and sold several thousand face masks for health care professionals.

* Technique Inc., which produces chassis kits for NASCAR teams, has repurposed its Jackson, Michigan factory – just a few miles from Michigan International Speedway – and expects to increase production to 20,000 face shields by the end of this week, according to the AP.

* The largest team in NHRA drag racing, Don Schumacher Racing, is using its two 3D printers non-stop to build headbands that attach to face shields, the AP reported.

Bristol adding Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event for non-Cup drivers

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 1, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
More NASCAR racers are jumping into the iRacing pool starting this weekend at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sunday’s Food City Showdown (1 p.m. ET on FOX and FS1) will continue to feature current and former NASCAR Cup drivers. There will be will two heat races to set the lineup for that afternoon’s main event. Those heat races will be televised by FOX, FS1 and the Fox Sports App.

Being added to the weekend menu is a Saturday night race – Saturday Night Thunder – that will feature drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, as well as the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and ARCA.

All drivers in Saturday night’s event – which will be streamed on eNASCAR.com – will compete in ARCA Menards Series cars. The format will be true short track racing with multiple heat races leading up to the evening’s main event.

No drivers from Saturday night’s race will advance to Sunday’s action.

‘No blood, sweat or tears’ in iRacing, but there still are tempers

By Daniel McFadinApr 1, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
It was going to happen at some point.

With four laps left to the scheduled distance in Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series event on a virtual Texas Motor Speedway, Timmy Hill performed a bump-and-run on William Byron that led to Hill’s win in the race.

It left Byron, an experienced iRacing driver like Hill, “pissed off” for about three hours after the event. Through the first two events of the Pro Invitational, Byron had led the most laps in both and failed to win.

“I was so mad,” Byron said on this week’s episode of the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast. “Everyone was like, ‘You’re taking it too serious!’ I’m like, ‘Everybody’s taking it serious, we’re racing.’ After about three hours of sitting on the couch, I was ‘Ok, I’m fine now.’ We’ll see what happens.”

Adding to Hill’s winning move, one that even temporarily angered a competitor, was the race that it preceded: Bristol Motor Speedway (1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox and FS1).

Yes, the next digital track the Pro Invitational iRacing Series will visit is the half-mile track in “Thunder Valley.”

The track that, in real life, caused Ward Burton to throw his heel guards at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s car in 2002.

The track that saw Tony Stewart heave his helmet in anger at Matt Kenseth’s car in 2012.

That Bristol.

With all that in mind, could fans see Byron attempt to execute some revenge against Hill, like Daniel Suarez tried to do against Ty Dillon last weekend?

“The damage model would kill my front end just like it would at Watkins Glen (where Byron tried to retaliate against Kyle Busch last year),” Byron said on “Door Bumper Clear.” “So I’m going to avoid that. I also got a little advice, don’t do it so obvious that (you) do it like Suarez did, where they kick you out of the race. I got to be careful about it. If (Hill’s) holding me up, I guess we’ll take care of it, I don’t know, we’ll see. He always races good.”

After his win, Hill said “(Byron will) probably still be mad probably for the next coming weeks. Even though this is iRacing, it is virtual, the feelings are real.”

Bubba Wallace thinks the tempers of drivers will “for sure” flare up as the digital series continues and competition ramps up.

“At the end of the day, we’re all competitors,” Wallace said Tuesday in a teleconference. “It’s funny, I can sit there and try to become third perspective for a second while I’m driving, and be like ‘Man, we’re taking it super serious’. But at the end of the day, I hope the next time we interact with somebody in real life, that’s not going to carry over. It would be like ‘Hey man, you wrecked me on iRacing’. But it’s like, ‘Cool bro, you had a reset button. Did you get hurt? Did it cost you any money?’. No, so at the end of the day, it’s a video game and there’s no blood, sweat or tears.”

Wallace did acknowledge that those who compete on iRacing “do put a lot of time into it” and that to have “somebody wreck you out or cost you a race is frustrating.”

While there might not be “blood, sweat or tears” in an iRacing event held on the high-banks of Bristol, Wallace explained it will have its share of challenges for competitors.

“Bristol is going to be tough,” Wallace said. “You can kind of get away with it in real life … you hit the wall, you’re cutting a tire quick. But (in iRacing), it depends on where you hit with the car, it really affects your performance pretty bad. So, it’s going to be tough. There are going to be a lot of close quarters racing. The guys on the bottom may have a little bit of an advantage because it’s so easy to get in contact. … There’s definitely going to have to be a lot of give and take.”

April 1 in NASCAR history: Dale Earnhardt tames Bristol for 1st Cup win

By Daniel McFadinApr 1, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Dale Earnhardt wasn’t joking around on April Fool’s Day in 1979.

At the age of 27, the future seven-time Cup champion bested the likes of Bobby Allison, Darrell Waltrip and Richard Petty to score his first career Cup Series win, in the Southeastern 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt, driving the No. 2 car for Rod Osterlund, led 164 laps and the final 25 to get the win.

It was the first of two Cup wins for Osterlund’s team and it came in Earnhardt’s 16th career start.

“I’ll probably believe it in the morning,” Earnhardt said according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era,” which says 26,000 were in attendance for the race. “This is a bigger thrill than my first ever racing victory. … It was against top caliber drivers. It wasn’t some dirt track back home.”

Earnhardt, who would be named Rookie of the Year in 1979, would go on to win the race again the next year and claim nine total Cup victories at Bristol. He’d win in consecutive Bristol starts three times in his career.

Also on this date:

1973: After a spirited mid-race battle between David Pearson and Cale Yarborough at Atlanta, Yarborough lost seven laps to the leaders due to heating problems. Pearson went on to win over Bobby Isaac by two laps for his second consecutive win. He’d win his next three starts.

1984: Darrell Waltrip scored his seventh straight win at Bristol Motor Speedway with a victory over Terry Labonte and Ron Bouchard. It was the eighth straight Bristol win for team owner Junior Johnson.

1990: Dale Earnhardt edges Mark Martin by a couple of car lengths to win at Darlington. On Lap 212, a multi-car wreck occurred that involved Neil Bonnett. Bonnett suffered injuries, including a concussion, that would keep him out of a Cup car until a 1993 race at Talladega.

1993: Just days after competing in a Cup race at Darlington, defending champion Alan Kulwicki was killed along with three others in a plane crash as they traveled to Bristol, Tennessee for that weekend’s race. Kulwicki was 38.

2007: Jimmie Johnson edged teammate Jeff Gordon by half a car length to win at Martinsville. It was Johnson’s third win in the first six races of the year.