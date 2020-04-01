Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

April 1 in NASCAR history: Dale Earnhardt tames Bristol for 1st Cup win

By Daniel McFadinApr 1, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Dale Earnhardt wasn’t joking around on April Fool’s Day in 1979.

At the age of 27, the future seven-time Cup champion bested the likes of Bobby Allison, Darrell Waltrip and Richard Petty to score his first career Cup Series win, in the Southeastern 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt, driving the No. 2 car for Rod Osterlund, led 164 laps and the final 25 to get the win.

It was the first of two Cup wins for Osterlund’s team and it came in Earnhardt’s 16th career start.

“I’ll probably believe it in the morning,” Earnhardt said according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era,” which says 26,000 were in attendance for the race. “This is a bigger thrill than my first ever racing victory. … It was against top caliber drivers. It wasn’t some dirt track back home.”

Earnhardt, who would be named Rookie of the Year in 1979, would go on to win the race again the next year and claim nine total Cup victories at Bristol. He’d win in consecutive Bristol starts three times in his career.

Also on this date:

1973: After a spirited mid-race battle between David Pearson and Cale Yarborough at Atlanta, Yarborough lost seven laps to the leaders due to heating problems. Pearson went on to win over Bobby Isaac by two laps for his second consecutive win. He’d win his next three starts.

1984: Darrell Waltrip scored his seventh straight win at Bristol Motor Speedway with a victory over Terry Labonte and Ron Bouchard. It was the eighth straight Bristol win for team owner Junior Johnson.

1990: Dale Earnhardt edges Mark Martin by a couple of car lengths to win at Darlington. On Lap 212, a multi-car wreck occurred that involved Neil Bonnett. Bonnett suffered injuries, including a concussion, that would keep him out of a Cup car until a 1993 race at Talladega.

1993: Just days after competing in a Cup race at Darlington, defending champion Alan Kulwicki was killed along with three others in a plane crash as they traveled to Bristol, Tennessee for that weekend’s race. Kulwicki was 38.

2007: Jimmie Johnson edged teammate Jeff Gordon by half a car length to win at Martinsville. It was Johnson’s third win in the first six races of the year.

There’s ‘no blood, sweat or tears’ in iRacing, but there’s still tempers

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 1, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It was going to happen at some point.

With four laps left to the scheduled distance in Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series event on a virtual Texas Motor Speedway, Timmy Hill performed a bump-and-run on William Byron that led to Hill’s win in the race.

It left Byron, an experienced iRacing driver like Hill, “pissed off” for about three hours after the event. Through the first two events of the Pro Invitational, Byron had led the most laps in both and failed to win.

“I was so mad,” Byron said on this week’s episode of the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast. “Everyone was like, ‘You’re taking it too serious!’ I’m like, ‘Everybody’s taking it serious, we’re racing.’ After about three hours of sitting on the couch, I was ‘Ok, I’m fine now.’ We’ll see what happens.”

Adding to Hill’s winning move, one that even temporarily angered a competitor, was the race that it preceded: Bristol Motor Speedway (1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox and FS1).

Yes, the next digital track the Pro Invitational iRacing Series will visit is the half-mile track in “Thunder Valley.”

The track that, in real life, caused Ward Burton to throw his heel guards at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s car in 2002.

The track that saw Tony Stewart heave his helmet in anger at Matt Kenseth’s car in 2012.

That Bristol.

With all that in mind, could fans see Byron attempt to execute some revenge against Hill, like Daniel Suarez tried to do against Ty Dillon last weekend?

“The damage model would kill my front end just like it would at Watkins Glen (where Byron tried to retaliate against Kyle Busch last year),” Byron said on “Door Bumper Clear.” “So I’m going to avoid that. I also got a little advice, don’t do it so obvious that (you) do it like Suarez did, where they kick you out of the race. I got to be careful about it. If (Hill’s) holding me up, I guess we’ll take care of it, I don’t know, we’ll see. He always races good.”

After his win, Hill said “(Byron will) probably still be mad probably for the next coming weeks. Even though this is iRacing, it is virtual, the feelings are real.”

Bubba Wallace thinks the tempers of drivers will “for sure” flare up as the digital series continues and competition ramps up.

“At the end of the day, we’re all competitors,” Wallace said Tuesday in a teleconference. “It’s funny, I can sit there and try to become third perspective for a second while I’m driving, and be like ‘Man, we’re taking it super serious’. But at the end of the day, I hope the next time we interact with somebody in real life, that’s not going to carry over. It would be like ‘Hey man, you wrecked me on iRacing’. But it’s like, ‘Cool bro, you had a reset button. Did you get hurt? Did it cost you any money?’. No, so at the end of the day, it’s a video game and there’s no blood, sweat or tears.”

Wallace did acknowledge that those who compete on iRacing “do put a lot of time into it” and that to have “somebody wreck you out or cost you a race is frustrating.”

While there might not be “blood, sweat or tears” in an iRacing event held on the high-banks of Bristol, Wallace explained it will have its share of challenges for competitors.

“Bristol is going to be tough,” Wallace said. “You can kind of get away with it in real life … you hit the wall, you’re cutting a tire quick. But (in iRacing), it depends on where you hit with the car, it really affects your performance pretty bad. So, it’s going to be tough. There are going to be a lot of close quarters racing. The guys on the bottom may have a little bit of an advantage because it’s so easy to get in contact. … There’s definitely going to have to be a lot of give and take.”

Ryan Luza wins NASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at Bristol

Screenshot
By Daniel McFadinMar 31, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Luza won Tuesday night’s NASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race held on a digital Bristol Motor Speedway.

Luza, who competes for Williams ESports, claimed the win in a three-lap overtime finish over Garrett Lowe and Zack Novak.

Then event was slowed by five cautions in the last 48 laps of regulation, with the last one occurring with four laps left and forcing the overtime finish.

Luza is the first repeat winner of the season after winning consecutive events.

“We just had an amazing long-run car,” Luza said. “I had a pit stop malfunction on the first pit stop after we got to third on the first run. I was pretty upset. But we got another long run and we came flying through the field after about 30 laps. … I think we pretty much had the field covered on the long run there.”

The series’ next race is scheduled for April 14 on a digital Richmond Raceway.

Results

  1. Ryan Luza (Williams eSports)
  2. Garrett Lowe (Wood Brothers Racing)
  3. Zack Novak (Richmond Raceway eSports)
  4. Michael Conti (JR Motorsports)
  5. Bobby Zalenski (Virtual Racing School)
  6. Brad Davies (JR Motorsports)
  7. Alex McCollum (G2 eSports)
  8. Michael Guest (Team Dillon eSports)
  9. Caine Cook (Renegades eSports)
  10. Justin Bolton (Stewart-Haas eSports
  11. Bob Bryant (Kyle Larson Racing eSports)
  12. Keegan Leahy (Denny Hamlin Racing)
  13. Nick Ottinger (William Byron eSports)
  14. Jake Nichols (Mode Motorsports)
  15. Ray Alfalla (Virtual Racing School)
  16. Christian Challiner (JTG Daugherty Racing)
  17. Graham Bowlin (Joe Gibbs Racing)
  18. Steve Sheehan (Kyle Larson Racing)
  19. Matt Bussa (Williams Esports
  20. Kollin Keister (Roush Fenway Racing)
  21. Logan Clampitt (Burton Kligerman eSports)
  22. Michael Guariglia (Jim Beaver eSports)
  23. Chris Shearburn (Letarte eSports)
  24. Jarl Teien (G2 eSports)
  25. Phil Diaz (Mode Motorsports)
  26. Brian Schoenburg (Clint Bowyer Racing)
  27. Casey Kirwan (Denny Hamlin Racing)
  28. John Gorlinsky (William Byron eSports)
  29. Ashton Crowder (Burton Kligerman eSports)
  30. Brandon Kettelle (Clint Bowyer Racing)
  31. Malik Ray (Joe Gibbs Racing)
  32. Jimmy Mullis (Richmond Raceway eSports)
  33. Chris Overland (Wood Brothers Racing)
  34. Santiago Tirres (Letarte eSports)
  35. Corey Vincent (Renegades)
  36. Dylan Duval (Stewart-Haas eSports)
  37. Jeremy Allen (JTG Daugherty Racing)
  38. Eric Smith (Jim Beaver eSports)
  39. Nathan Lyon (Roush Fenway Racing)
  40. Blake Reynolds (Dillon eSports)

 

Joey Logano Foundation establishes $1 million COVID-19 fund

Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 31, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Joey Logano Foundation has established a $1 million COVID-19 response and recovery fund in partnership with Elevation Church, the foundation announced Tuesday.

The funding will address a variety of needs, including educational equity and access, medical supplies, food distribution and financial shortages throughout the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area and communities across the United States. Elevation Church is based in the Charlotte suburb of Matthews, North Carolina, and has locations in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida and Canada.

“I’ve been blessed to have the ability to help others with our platform and for the past few weeks, the Joey Logano Foundation has been able to help in multiple ways on a local level,” Logano said in a statement. “However, (wife) Brittany and I knew we could do more and felt a huge calling to give on a larger capacity at a statewide and national level.

“Partnering up with Elevation Outreach couldn’t have been a better fit. At a blistering pace, Elevation Outreach and the Joey Logano Foundation have been able to create a $1,000,000 COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, which will help provide funding and necessary supplies for organizations in need during this scary time. Part of JLF’s mission is to inspire others to live a life of generosity and our hope is that this Response and Recovery fund is a catalyst for others to be inspired to give back during this pandemic.”

For more information, contact foundation@joeylogano.com or outreach@elevationchurch.org.

NASCAR Texas event tops TV record for eSports event

Photo: NASCAR
By Dustin LongMar 31, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last weekend’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series event from a virtual Texas Motor Speedway, drew 1.3 million viewers, breaking the record for eSports TV viewership set bv the previous week’s race.

The data is according to Nielsen Sports.

Last weekend’s event from the digital Texas Motor Speedway, won by Timmy Hill, was broadcast on FOX and FS1. Not all FOX markets aired the race.

The previous record for eSports viewership on TV was 903,000 for the March 22 race from a digital Homestead-Miami Speedway that Denny Hamlin won and aired on FS1. The Texas viewership was 1,339,000.

The next event in the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series takes place at 1 p.m. ET Sunday from a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will be broadcast on FOX, FS1 and the Fox Sports App.

 