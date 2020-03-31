Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ryan Luza won Tuesday night’s NASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race held on a digital Bristol Motor Speedway.

Luza, who competes for Williams ESports, claimed the win in a three-lap overtime finish over Garrett Lowe and Zack Novak.

Then event was slowed by five cautions in the last 48 laps of regulation, with the last one occurring with four laps left and forcing the overtime finish.

Luza is the first repeat winner of the season after winning consecutive events.

The series’ next race is scheduled for April 14 on a digital Richmond Raceway.