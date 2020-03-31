Ryan Luza won Tuesday night’s NASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race held on a digital Bristol Motor Speedway.
Luza, who competes for Williams ESports, claimed the win in a three-lap overtime finish over Garrett Lowe and Zack Novak.
Then event was slowed by five cautions in the last 48 laps of regulation, with the last one occurring with four laps left and forcing the overtime finish.
Luza is the first repeat winner of the season after winning consecutive events.
The series’ next race is scheduled for April 14 on a digital Richmond Raceway.
The Joey Logano Foundation has established a $1 million COVID-19 response and recovery fund in partnership with Elevation Church, the foundation announced Tuesday.
The funding will address a variety of needs, including educational equity and access, medical supplies, food distribution and financial shortages throughout the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area and communities across the United States. Elevation Church is based in the Charlotte suburb of Matthews, North Carolina, and has locations in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida and Canada.
“I’ve been blessed to have the ability to help others with our platform and for the past few weeks, the Joey Logano Foundation has been able to help in multiple ways on a local level,” Logano said in a statement. “However, (wife) Brittany and I knew we could do more and felt a huge calling to give on a larger capacity at a statewide and national level.
“Partnering up with Elevation Outreach couldn’t have been a better fit. At a blistering pace, Elevation Outreach and the Joey Logano Foundation have been able to create a $1,000,000 COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, which will help provide funding and necessary supplies for organizations in need during this scary time. Part of JLF’s mission is to inspire others to live a life of generosity and our hope is that this Response and Recovery fund is a catalyst for others to be inspired to give back during this pandemic.”
For more information, contact foundation@joeylogano.com or outreach@elevationchurch.org.
Last weekend’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series event from a virtual Texas Motor Speedway, drew 1.3 million viewers, breaking the record for eSports TV viewership set bv the previous week’s race.
The data is according to Nielsen Sports.
Last weekend’s event from the digital Texas Motor Speedway, won by Timmy Hill, was broadcast on FOX and FS1. Not all FOX markets aired the race.
The previous record for eSports viewership on TV was 903,000 for the March 22 race from a digital Homestead-Miami Speedway that Denny Hamlin won and aired on FS1. The Texas viewership was 1,339,000.
The next event in the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series takes place at 1 p.m. ET Sunday from a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will be broadcast on FOX, FS1 and the Fox Sports App.
With NASCAR racing postponed through early May at this point, drivers are spending their time on their iRacing simulators.
The eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series continues this weekend with drivers competing at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday. Denny Hamlin won the opening race at a digital Homestead-Miami Speedway. Timmy Hill won last weekend’s race at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway.
Here’s a look at the various sim rigs drivers are using.
It’s one thing to switch teams at the end of the season and even during the season but in March? Just barely a few races into the season?
Fireball Roberts began the 1963 Grand National season with Banjo Matthews, running five races with Matthews before switching to Holman-Moody Racing before the Southeastern 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 31, 1963.
With his new team, Roberts went out and won the 500-lap race, finishing ahead of Fred Lorenzen, the only other driver to run every lap. Junior Johnson was third, finishing three laps behind the leaders. Richard Petty was fourth, five laps behind Roberts. Only 12 of the 35 cars that started were running at the end.
Roberts went on to win three more times for Holman-Moody that season. He ran nine races with the team in 1964 before dying from injuries he suffered in the 1964 World 600.
Also on this date:
1957: Buck Baker won at Asheville-Weaverville Speedway in Asheville, North Carolina. He led the final 96 laps in the 200-lap race and was the only driver to complete the full distance. Runner-up Speedy Thompson finished a lap behind.
1996: Jeff Gordon won the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year. He would go on to win the track’s spring race four consecutive seasons.