Photo: NASCAR

Timmy Hill wins eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race at Texas

By Dustin LongMar 29, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

Timmy Hill used a bump-and-run to take the lead from William Byron late and held off the field in an overtime restart to win the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race Sunday at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Ryan Preece finished second and was followed by Garrett Smithley, Landon Cassill and Alex Bowman. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sixth.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” the 27-year-old Hill said. “That last lap is one I’ll definitely remember for a while.”

Byron, who led a race-high 80 laps in the 130-lap race, was at the point when a bump from Hill moved Byron  up the track on Lap 121. Hill took the lead and withstood a challenge from the field after an overtime restart to win.

The victory was Hill’s 674th in 1677 career iRacing starts. Hill, who said he spent about four hours a day preparing for Sunday’s race, finished third in last weekend’s race at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. He and Smithley are the only two drivers to score top-five finishes in each of the first two races in the Pro Invitational Series. Smithley was fifth last weekend.

What drivers said after iRacing race at virtual Texas

Photo: NASCAR
By Dustin LongMar 29, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Timmy Hill — Winner: I definitely rank (the win) up there (among career achievements). The reason being is just because the platform is being televised on FOX, having essentially the entire NASCAR audience tuning in. I’ve won a lot of iRacing races. It’s neat to win on there. It’s really neat to win against your competitors that you race each and every Sunday.  … For me personally, what I’ll gain from this is recognition. For us, it’s hard to get that recognition because of the level of competition that we are in real life.  We’re doing our best. Frankly, we just don’t have the money, the dollars, to compete at a high level.  Every once in a while we’ll get a big sponsor and you’ll see us exceed normal expectations for us, like at Daytona where we had a really good Daytona 500 car, really good Xfinity car.  We finished third in the Xfinity race, made the Daytona 500. Every once in a while we’ll get that big payday and we can really reinvest in our race team. But most weekends we got to kind of do the best we can with the dollars we have. This win will hopefully gain some recognition and attract more sponsors for us maybe in the real world when we get back racing because they know Timmy Hill from iRacing.”

Clint Bowyer — Finished 11th: “Today was all about survival, guys. I needed a redo for my Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang because I got together with (Greg) Biffle, ‘The Biff’, off of (Turn) two. I guess we were three-wide. I didn’t realize we were three-wide. My spotter Jeff Gordon, I had to fire him halfway through the race and moved to Larry McReynolds. Larry said nothing when we were three-wide and I wrecked and collected a bunch of them. But again, a great time was had by all. Timmy Hill, big win for him and his brand. It’s going to be a lot of fun to compete in this over the next few weeks. But, man we are all in this together! Looking forward to next week.”

Results from eNASCAR iRacing race at virtual Texas

Photo: NASCAR
By Dustin LongMar 29, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Timmy Hill survived an overtime restart to win Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Ryan Preece was second, followed by Garrett Smithley, Landon Cassill and Alex Bowman.

Denny Hamlin, who won last weekend’s race at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, finished 24th. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who finished second to Hamlin last weekend, placed sixth Sunday.

Alex Labbe wins eNASCAR Pro Invitational Qualifier

Photo: iRacing/NASCAR
By Dustin LongMar 29, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Alex Labbe, who competes in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, won the eNASCAR Pro Invitational qualifier from a virtual Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday morning.

Labbe won by passing Anthony Alfredo for the lead on the last lap. Alfredo finished second. Ty Majeski, who started on the pole, finished third. Ruben Garcia Jr. finished fourth.

The top four advanced to today’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway (1 p.m ET on FOX, FS1 and Fox Sports App) That race features a 35-car field.

This is the second weekend in a row that Majeski and Alfredo each qualified for the main event through a qualifying race.

With no cautions, qualifying was critical for those who advanced. All four who advanced started in the top six. Labbe started second, Alfredo started fifth and Garcia started sixth.

  1. Alex Labbe
  2. Anthony Alfredo
  3. Ty Majeski
  4. Ruben Garcia Jr.
  5. Jeb Burton
  6. Derek Kraus
  7. Brennan Poole
  8. Kaz Grala
  9. Stewart Friesen
  10. Joe Graf Jr.
  11. Todd Gilliland
  12. Jesse Iwuji
  13. Brandon Brown
  14. Spencer Boyd
  15. Chase Briscoe
  16. JJ Yeley
  17. Chandler Smith
  18. Justin Haley
  19. Myatt Snider
  20. Tyler Ankrum
  21. Justin Allgaier
  22. Trevor Bayne
  23. Austin Cindric
  24. Joey Gase
  25. Sam Mayer
  26. Ryan Truex
  27. Harrison Burton
  28. Ryan Ellis
  29. Scott Stenzel
  30. Christian Eckes
  31. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  32. Kyle Weatherman

NASCAR’s top 5 moments from Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMar 29, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Today would have seen the Cup Series take to the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway just outside Fort Worth. The race would have been the 39th Cup Series event at the track since it opened in 1997.

Like last weekend with Homestead-Miami Speedway, we’re taking a trip down memory lane to look at five of the most memorable NASCAR moments seen at the track.

Here’s our list:

 

 1) Jeff Gordon gets in a fight, Part II (2014)

“He’s just a dipshit!”

Jeff Gordon gave the NASCAR world whiplash after the Texas playoff race six years ago.

First, he got in a Kevin Harvick-induced scuffle with Brad Keselowski and their respective crew members on pit road. Then he cursed on live television to show he was really mad with Keselowski for making contact with him on a late-race restart and cutting down a tire while battling at the front.

As you’ll see later, Gordon’s temper is just bigger in Texas.

 

2) Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins a Cup race (2000)

You know what’s better than winning your first career Xfinity Series race at a track in 1998?

Winning your first career Cup race at that same track two years later.

Good things happened to Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Texas Motor Speedway early in his career. On April 2, 2000, Earnhardt took his No. 8 Budweiser to victory lane, earning his first Cup victory in his 12th career start. He led 106 of 334 laps and beat Jeff Burton, who also got his first Cup win at Texas three years before.

 

3) Kyle Busch gets parked (2011)

What happens when you intentionally wreck a competitor under caution?

You get “parked” by NASCAR for the rest of the weekend.

That’s the position Kyle Busch found himself in after he did just that to Ron Hornaday Jr. in a Truck Series race.

After Hornaday and Busch made contact in the middle of a three-wide pass, both of them got into the outside wall, causing the caution. As they entered Turn 3, Busch began roughing up the back of Hornaday’s truck, causing Hornaday to be turned nose first into the outside wall.

When the green flag dropped on that weekend’s Cup race, Michael McDowell was driving Busch’s No. 18 car and Busch’s bank account had $50,000 less in it.

 

4) Elliott Sadler crosses the finish line first … barely (2004)

When Elliott Sadler won his first Cup race in 2001, he did it for the historic Wood Brothers Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sadler would have to wait three years for another visit to victory lane, but he made it count.

Now with Robert Yates Racing, Sadler dueled with Kasey Kahne for the win in Texas’ spring race, and edged Kahne by .028 seconds in a side-by-side finish.

Sadler would only have to wait 18 races for his third – and final – Cup win, at Auto Club Speedway.

 

5) Jeff Gordon gets in a fight, Part I (2010)

It’s been a decade, but yes, Jeff Gordon got into two scuffles at Texas Motor Speedway during his career.

While under caution for a Martin Truex Jr. incident on Lap 191, Gordon was involved in a wreck with another Jeff by the name of Burton.

Burton’s car turned left into Gordon’s rear bumper. The contact sent both cars into the wall at the exit of Turn 2.

Gordon was not pleased, going after Burton and having to be separated by safety workers before it got out of hand.

Burton later took full responsibility for the accident.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin won that day, completing a sweep of that year’s Texas races. During the race, Hamlin’s main competition for the championship, Jimmie Johnson, got a new pit crew after multiple slow pit stops. His team swapped crews with Gordon’s. The move came with two races left in the season.

Mike Ford, Hamlin’s crew chief, called the switch a “desperation move.

“They just took their team out of it,” Ford said. “This is more about trying to win a championship for (Hendrick Motorsports) and not (Johnson’s) team.”

Two weeks later, Johnson won his fifth consecutive title.