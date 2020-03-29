Timmy Hill — Winner: I definitely rank (the win) up there (among career achievements). The reason being is just because the platform is being televised on FOX, having essentially the entire NASCAR audience tuning in. I’ve won a lot of iRacing races. It’s neat to win on there. It’s really neat to win against your competitors that you race each and every Sunday. … For me personally, what I’ll gain from this is recognition. For us, it’s hard to get that recognition because of the level of competition that we are in real life. We’re doing our best. Frankly, we just don’t have the money, the dollars, to compete at a high level. Every once in a while we’ll get a big sponsor and you’ll see us exceed normal expectations for us, like at Daytona where we had a really good Daytona 500 car, really good Xfinity car. We finished third in the Xfinity race, made the Daytona 500. Every once in a while we’ll get that big payday and we can really reinvest in our race team. But most weekends we got to kind of do the best we can with the dollars we have. This win will hopefully gain some recognition and attract more sponsors for us maybe in the real world when we get back racing because they know Timmy Hill from iRacing.”

Ryan Preece — Finished 2nd:

The moment I needed all the @cottonelle 🧻 https://t.co/04GVvxnGIF — Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) March 29, 2020

Garrett Smithley — Finished 3rd:

P-3! Getting closer. Man I wish that last caution didn’t come out. Think we had something for him but, great race though. Congrats to @TimmyHillRacer and great job again to @iRacing and @NASCARONFOX. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!! @VictoryLaneOil #eNASCAR #eSports #iRacing pic.twitter.com/D4jqOFZksL — Garrett Smithley (@GarrettSmithley) March 29, 2020

Alex Bowman — Finished 5th:

Holy smokes top 5 I’m breaking out the cheap tequila tonight 🤘🏼 — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) March 29, 2020

Dale Earnhardt Jr. — Finished 6th:

Good fun today racing the @Hellmanns car @TXMotorSpeedway on @iRacing. Goofed up and hit fence, but a lot of luck got us p6. We had a @Twitch stream up of our crew cam on https://t.co/HnrVS3mJl6 Also new Dale Jr Download podcast first of the week @DirtyMoMedia.

📷@lclampitt44 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 29, 2020

William Byron — Finished 7th:

Led most laps, got moved outa the way. We’ll get him back next time! Thanks @AxaltaRacing @Hendrick24Team — William Byron (@WilliamByron) March 29, 2020

John Hunter Nemechek — Finished 8th:

Kurt Busch — Finished 10th:

Clint Bowyer — Finished 11th: “Today was all about survival, guys. I needed a redo for my Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang because I got together with (Greg) Biffle, ‘The Biff’, off of (Turn) two. I guess we were three-wide. I didn’t realize we were three-wide. My spotter Jeff Gordon, I had to fire him halfway through the race and moved to Larry McReynolds. Larry said nothing when we were three-wide and I wrecked and collected a bunch of them. But again, a great time was had by all. Timmy Hill, big win for him and his brand. It’s going to be a lot of fun to compete in this over the next few weeks. But, man we are all in this together! Looking forward to next week.”

Parker Kligerman — Finished 12th:

Hope that was a good show! Seemed like it from my POV. Was fun running up front all day #ProInvitationalseries Hate what happened w/ @JHNemechek but looks like we got netcode stuck together Thanks @NASCAR @iRacing for making this happen!@Valvoline | @BurtKligEsports pic.twitter.com/umoMILbmSt — Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) March 29, 2020

Bobby Labonte — Finished 13th:

Jumped in my virtual airplane & made home to enjoy the rest of the afternoon on my back porch 😂 hope you enjoyed @TXMotorSpeedway as much as I did. @BassProShops TOYOTA #camry was fast, happy with the 13th place finish #ProInvitationalSeries thanks to the fans for watching @FS1 pic.twitter.com/StH4lNIYXX — Bobby Labonte (@Bobby_Labonte) March 29, 2020

Michael McDowell — Finished 14th:

PR: McDowell takes the checkered flag P14 in today’s #ProInvitationalSeries race at virtual @TXMotorSpeedway. pic.twitter.com/S4nmqRvF3Z — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) March 29, 2020

Kyle Busch — Finished 17th:

Jimmie Johnson — Finished 19th:

Hear @JimmieJohnson’s take on his iRacing career thus far in the Ally 48 machine! #DoItRight pic.twitter.com/WAUIpKbkUp — Ally Racing (@allyracing) March 29, 2020

Chase Elliott — Finished 20th:

Got turned around with some slow cars. No caution. Used the repair, but our day is basically done 👎🏼 pic.twitter.com/5CWdT39RAL — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) March 29, 2020

Erik Jones — Finished 21st:

Bubba Wallace — Finished 25th:

Shoutout to the 1700+ viewers today on the twitch channel! Y'all made it fun! This Thursday we will be live again with Rd 2 of the 43 crew challenge on Nintendo switch! Enjoy the day🤘🏾 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) March 29, 2020

Alex Labbe — Finished 26th:

Man that was a blast, thanks @iRacing and @NASCAR for putting this event together!! Didn’t get the ending we were hoping for but we made our way to the front from a poor 32nd place in qualifying. Will try my best to be back next week @BMSupdates 💪🏼 — Alex Labbe (@AlexLabbe36) March 29, 2020

Austin Dillon — Finished 29th:

Man qualified 8th in the @BassProShops @TeamChevy. I vote for no quick repair. I saved it and they didn’t throw cautions. Still could have missed the last wreck. Thankful for @iRacing its fun. — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) March 29, 2020

Ty Majeski — Finished 30th:

Great show all around for @iracing and @NASCAR! Started shotgun on the field and made our way to 6th or 7th. Thought we had a shot to race with those guys for the win and made a mistake and sped during the green flag pitstops. All around I had a ton of fun! Thank you @CMRroofing! — Ty Majeski (@TyMajeski) March 29, 2020

Ruben Garcia Jr. — Finished 31st:

Well… I had a blast running with the cup guys. Thanks @NASCAR for the opportunity. We had a top 10 finish until 3 laps to go, after contact with the 43. But now I can say I ran up front on the cup series 😂 pic.twitter.com/YQa32muomm — Rubén García Jr. (@rubengarcia4) March 29, 2020

Greg Biffle — Finished 32nd:

Glad we’re both ok!! Too Bad I accidentally used my one reset the pit stop before or I’d been right there with you @ClintBowyer I had fun in my first @iRacing live race ever!! @roushfenway @Castrol @SimCraft @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Ysr4PbsC2b — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) March 29, 2020

Daniel Suarez — Finished 33rd:

Anthony Alfredo — Finished 35th: