The qualifying race for Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series event at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway will be streamed on enascar.com/live, NASCAR announced.
The qualifier features Xfinity, Truck and regional series drivers looking to advance to the eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series race that will be at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox, FS1 and the Fox Sports App. At this time, four drivers from the qualifier will advance. That number could change depending on any late additions or drops to the race featuring Cup drivers.
The qualifier is scheduled to take place at 11:02 a.m. ET and have 34 drivers battling for those four transfer spots.
The qualifier will be 30 laps at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway. The race will have no cautions.
Practice begins at 10:30 a.m. ET. Qualifying begins at 10:55 a.m., lasting five minutes, followed by the race.
Last week, six drivers advanced from the qualifier to the main event. They were: Anthony Alfredo, Justin Allgaier, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Ty Majeski and Ryan Truex.
Drivers scheduled to compete in Sunday’s qualifier at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway are (with car number):
02 – Spencer Boyd
7 – Justin Allgaier
08 – Jeb Burton
15 – Brennan Poole
16 – Justin Haley
22 – Austin Cindric
23 – Sam Mayer
26 – Tyler Ankrum
27 – Ruben Garcia
29 – Kaz Grala
29a – Trevor Bayne
33 – Anthony Alfredo
35 – Todd Gilliland
36 – Jesse Iwuji
40 – Ryan Truex
45 – Ty Majeski
46 – Chandler Smith
50 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
52 – Stewart Friesen
53 – Joey Gase
54 – Kyle Weatherman
63 – Scott Stenzel
68 – Brandon Brown
74 – Sheldon Creed
78 – Ryan Ellis
80 – Joe Graf Jr.
81 – Christian Eckes
90 – Alex Labbe
93 – Myatt Snider
98 – Chase Briscoe
99 – Harrison Burton
TBD – Derek Kraus
TBD – Drew Dollar
TBD – JJ Yeley