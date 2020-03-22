Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

March 22 in NASCAR History: Johnny Beauchamp’s Revenge

By Daniel McFadinMar 22, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
You probably don’t know who Johnny Beauchamp is.

He was the first winner of the inaugural Daytona 500.

Yes, the “first” winner.

Winner Lee Petty (No. 42) edges his Oldsmobile past the Ford Thunderbird of Johnny Beauchamp (No. 73) to win the first Daytona 500.

On Feb. 22, 1959, Beauchamp was involved in a photo finish in the Daytona 500 with Lee Petty. Beauchamp was initially declared the unofficial winner, but after three days of reviewing film and pictures of the finish, NASCAR declared Petty the winner.

A native of Harlan, Iowa, the inaugural 500 was Beauchamp’s sixth career Cup Series start.

The NASCAR season continued, with Curtis Turner winning races at Orange Speedway in Hillsborough, North Carolina, on March 1 and Concord (N.C.) Speedway on March 8.

Beauchamp didn’t participate in those races. He made his first post-Daytona start on March 22 at Lakewood Speedway, a dirt track in Georgia.

Beauchamp started second next to Buck Baker and after taking the lead on the first lap, he never gave it away.

Beauchamp led all 100 laps around the 1-mile track, completing the event in 1 hour and 19 minutes. Baker finished second.

Petty, who started seventh, fell out of the race on Lap 39 due to an axle problem.

While Petty won 54 times in 427 career Cup Series starts, Beauchamp only made 23 starts between 1953-61. He’d win only one more race, at Nashville Speedway in 1960.

In 1961, Beauchamp and Petty were involved in a violent wreck on the last lap of the second Daytona 500 qualifying race when they both sailed through the guardrail in Turn 4. With minor head injuries, it proved to be Beauchamp’s final NASCAR race. With the injuries he suffered, Petty would only make six more starts.

Also on this date:

1987: Brad Teague, a veteran of 294 NASCAR national series races between 1982-2004, beat Dale Jarrett in an Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway for his only career Xfinity victory in 241 starts. The 1987 season was Teague’s only year of full-time NASCAR competition.

2015: In an overtime finish, Brad Keselowski passed Kurt Busch on the last lap and and held him off win at Auto Club Speedway. It was Keselowski’s only win that year and it remains his only Cup win on the 2-mile track.

Today’s iRacing Cup race at virtual Homestead: Start time and more

By Dustin LongMar 22, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR is back with racing today. The eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series debuts today with competitors racing at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Among those set to compete in the exhibition iRacing event are Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. Other Cup drivers set to compete include Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Chase Elliott. Also expected to compete are Ty Majeski, who was 914 wins in 1,199 iRacing starts (76.2% winning percentage) and NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman.

Here is the information on today’s virtual race:

(All times are Eastern)

DISTANCE: The Dixie Vodka 150 is 100 laps (150 miles) around the virtual 1.5-mile oval.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the virtual race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. The race also can be seen on the Fox Sports App.

CHARITY: Dixie Vodka will donate $10,000 to The NASCAR Foundation, which is centralizing charitable donations in the NASCAR industry to support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. … Denny Hamlin has pledged to donate $100 for every lap he leads and $5,000 if he wins the race. Those donations will be earmarked to assist Miami-area residents.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying will be held Sunday.

With races postponed, NASCAR drivers sign digital autographs for fans

Getty Images
By Michael EubanksMar 21, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
While the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed all NASCAR races until at least May, several of the sport’s drivers have still been able to sign autographs for fans – virtually at least.

Many drivers have recently begun to sign digital autographs for fans via social media. Similar to a traditional autograph session, where fans bring photos and memorabilia for drivers to sign, fans have been tweeting pictures to drivers with the hopes of getting them to sign the photos with a phone stylus.

The new trend appears to have started on March 13 when a fan tweeted a request for a digital autograph to Hailie Deegan.

“Some guy just tweeted a pic of him and I and wanted me to sign it. So I screenshot it and signed it on my phone and then sent it back,” Deegan tweeted. “Not gonna lie, laying in bed signing autographs ain’t too bad.”

After Deegan sent that tweet, several fans responded with similar requests for autographs. Deegan continued to sign for them as well.

One of the fans who replied to Deegan’s tweet, tagged Corey LaJoie, asking if he would sign an autograph as well. LaJoie obliged.

Since then, several other drivers from NASCAR’s top three series have begun to sign digital autographs for fans, many signing photos fans had taken with them.

Racers from IndyCar and NHRA have also since joined in on the fun.

Team Penske has also encouraged all 15 of its drivers across NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA and Supercars to sign a group photo. All 14 of Penske’s drivers have signed the photo.

While racetracks all around the world sit empty, signing digital autographs has proved to be yet another way drivers can continue to interact with fans.

March 21 in NASCAR History: Jeff Burton wrecks in rain, wins at Darlington

By Daniel McFadinMar 21, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
If it were any other race, Jeff Burton would not have won.

But on March 21, 1999, the TranSouth Financial 400 at Darlington Raceway did not end like any other race.

Burton, the future NBC Sports analyst, was in the middle of leading a 45-lap stint around the “Lady in Black” when Mother Nature butted in.

With rain starting to come down on the 1.366-mile track, a wreck began on the frontstretch on Lap 162. As cars scattered and checked up, Burton ran into the back of Jerry Nadeau and then smacked the outside wall.

His No. 99 Exide Ford’s right side was crumpled, the right-front tire no longer straight.

For two more laps, Burton led the field under caution as the rain increased into a downpour and brought out the red flag.

“I saw the wreck and I got slowed down, but there must have been something on the race track because I slowed down and it just kept going straight and hit the wall pretty hard,” Burton told ESPN. “It’s torn all to heck. … It was getting so dark you couldn’t see. … If it doesn’t (keep) raining we’ll finish last, if it does rain we’ll win.”

Eventually, NASCAR called the race.

It gave Burton his seventh Cup win and his second of six victories that season, including completing a Darlington sweep in the Southern 500 in September, which was also shortened by rain.

Also on this date:

1976: David Pearson erased a one-lap deficit and led the final 31 laps to beat Benny Parsons at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

1982: With rain about to be unleashed on Atlanta, Darrell Waltrip passed Richard Petty in the final turn on the last green-flag lap and beat Petty to the finish line by two inches according to NASCAR officials (from “40 Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era”). After waiting an hour, the field returned to the track for twelve laps under caution before the race was called, giving Waltrip a win in the Coca-Cola 500.

 

NASCAR Heat exhibition with $10,000 in prize money set for today

NASCAR Heat
By Daniel McFadinMar 21, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
$10,000 will be on the line today in NASCAR Heat exhibition races that will feature Cup Series rookie Tyler Reddick and Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala.

The races, which will be played on PlayStation 4 and XBox One, starts at 2 p.m. ET on a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Reddick and Grala will compete in the XBox One race.

The race will be broadcast through Motorsport Network, with coordination from Speed51.

Qualifying was held Wednesday through Friday, with the fastest qualifiers from each console invited to the main event.

The race will serve as a preview for the 2020 eNASCAR Heat Pro League Season, with the preseason beginning March 25.

The eNHPL consists of 14 teams from the Race Team Alliance and is a partnership between the RTA, Motorsport Games and NASCAR. There is $200,000 on the line this season.