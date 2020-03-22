Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Denny Hamlin wins iRacing exhibition race at virtual Homestead

By Dustin LongMar 22, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin passes Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final lap of Sunday’s NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series exhibition race on the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Earnhardt was second in the 100-lap race. Timmy Hill was third. Chase Briscoe placed fourth. Garrett Smithley was fifth.

Hamlin rallied from 14th in the final 20 laps, taking advantage of the top 13 not pitting under caution on Lap 81.

Hamlin pledged to donate $100 for every lap he led and $5,000 if he won the race. Those donations will be earmarked to assist Miami-area residents.

“It’s always fun when you win,” Hamlin said in a teleconference after the race. “Regardless, it was a great event for the racing community and the NASCAR drivers to come together to put 20-some drivers together on such short notice. I think it definitely was a success.”

 

 

Top 5 moments at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMar 22, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Today the NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to run a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

But like six other Cup races, it has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To get you by today and the remaining Sunday’s without a Cup racing, each weekend we’re going to bring you a look at five memorable moments from each track.

So let’s get started with a look at some memorable moments at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

 1. Smoke clinches third Cup title (2011)

When the 2011 postseason began, two-time champion Tony Stewart had no wins and wasn’t expecting to contribute much to the 10-race spectacle.

Then he became the spectacle.

Stewart reeled off five wins in 10 races, including the season finale in Miami, where he beat Carl Edwards and clinched the title in a tiebreaker over Edwards.

Stewart remains the only Cup driver to earn their first win of the season in the playoffs and go on to win the championship.

 2. Jimmie Johnson earns seventh championship (2016)

Jimmie Johnson’s record-tying seventh Cup Series title did not come easily.

After starting the season finale from the rear of the field due to a pre-race inspection failure, the Hendrick Motorsports driver did not lead until an overtime restart to finish the race.

He led the final three laps and solidified his name as one of the greatest to drive a stock car, alongside Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. Johnson’s seven titles are spread out over 11 years and multiple playoff formats.

3) Joey Logano wins the “damn war” (2018)

Three weeks before the season finale, last-lap contact between Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano resulted in a win for Logano at Martinsville Speedway.

A displeased Truex declared afterward that Logano “may have won the battle but he ain’t winning the damn war”

When the sun set on the season in Miami, Logano proved Truex wrong. Logano passed him for the lead with 12 laps to go, navigating around Truex’s No. 78 Toyota on the outside in commanding fashion.

Logano cruised to the win and his first Cup title.

4) Kevin Harvick kicks off the elimination era with championship (2014)

The 2014 Cup title came down to a three-lap shootout, with Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman leading the way.

Newman entered the race having not won any of the previous 35 races. But he wouldn’t get to break NASCAR’s brand new elimination format designed to emphasize wins (Matt Crafton would do that in 2019).

Instead, Harvick held off Newman in the shootout to win the race and his first Cup title.

5) Kurt Busch loses tire mid-race, bounces back to win championship (2004)

The playoff era of NASCAR got off to an interesting start thanks to Kurt Busch.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver entered the season finale with an 18-pointy advantage over Jimmie Johnson, who had won four times in the previous five races.

Busch’s championship hopes almost came apart on Lap 250. As Busch attempted to enter pit road, the right-front tire came off his No. 97 Ford and Busch barely avoided hitting the pit wall.  Busch made it to pit road and the tire rolled down the track, creating a caution.

Luckily, he was able to stay on the lead lap. While teammate Greg Biffle won the race and Johnson finished second, Busch placed fifth and clinched his first championship with an eight-point advantage over Johnson.

March 22 in NASCAR History: Johnny Beauchamp’s Revenge

By Daniel McFadinMar 22, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
You probably don’t know who Johnny Beauchamp is.

He was the first winner of the inaugural Daytona 500.

Yes, the “first” winner.

Winner Lee Petty (No. 42) edges his Oldsmobile past the Ford Thunderbird of Johnny Beauchamp (No. 73) to win the first Daytona 500.  Joe Weatherly (No. 48) was a lap down to the leaders. (Photo by ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images)

On Feb. 22, 1959, Beauchamp was involved in a photo finish in the Daytona 500 with Lee Petty. Beauchamp was initially declared the unofficial winner, but after three days of reviewing film and pictures of the finish, NASCAR declared Petty the winner.

A native of Harlan, Iowa, the inaugural 500 was Beauchamp’s sixth career Cup Series start.

The NASCAR season continued, with Curtis Turner winning races at Orange Speedway in Hillsborough, North Carolina, on March 1 and Concord (N.C.) Speedway on March 8.

Beauchamp didn’t participate in those races. He made his first post-Daytona start on March 22 at Lakewood Speedway, a dirt track in Georgia.

Beauchamp started second next to Buck Baker and after taking the lead on the first lap, he never gave it away.

Beauchamp led all 100 laps around the 1-mile track, completing the event in 1 hour and 19 minutes. Baker finished second.

Petty, who started seventh, fell out of the race on Lap 39 due to an axle problem.

While Petty won 54 times in 427 career Cup Series starts, Beauchamp only made 23 starts between 1953-61. He’d win only one more race, at Nashville Speedway in 1960.

In 1961, Beauchamp and Petty were involved in a violent wreck on the last lap of the second Daytona 500 qualifying race when they both sailed through the guardrail in Turn 4. With minor head injuries, it proved to be Beauchamp’s final NASCAR race. With the injuries he suffered, Petty would only make six more starts.

Also on this date:

1987: Brad Teague, a veteran of 294 NASCAR national series races between 1982-2004, beat Dale Jarrett in an Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway for his only career Xfinity victory in 241 starts. The 1987 season was Teague’s only year of full-time NASCAR competition.

2015: In an overtime finish, Brad Keselowski passed Kurt Busch on the last lap and and held him off win at Auto Club Speedway. It was Keselowski’s only win that year and it remains his only Cup win on the 2-mile track.

Today’s iRacing Cup race at virtual Homestead: Start time and more

By Dustin LongMar 22, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR is back with racing today. The eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series debuts today with competitors racing at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Among those set to compete in the exhibition iRacing event are Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. Other Cup drivers set to compete include Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Chase Elliott. Also expected to compete are Ty Majeski, who was 914 wins in 1,199 iRacing starts (76.2% winning percentage) and NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman.

MORE: iRacing gives Cup rookie feel of the real thing and more

Here is the information on today’s virtual race:

(All times are Eastern)

DISTANCE: The Dixie Vodka 150 is 100 laps (150 miles) around the virtual 1.5-mile oval.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the virtual race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. The race also can be seen on the Fox Sports App.

CHARITY: Dixie Vodka will donate $10,000 to The NASCAR Foundation, which is centralizing charitable donations in the NASCAR industry to support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. … Denny Hamlin has pledged to donate $100 for every lap he leads and $5,000 if he wins the race. Those donations will be earmarked to assist Miami-area residents. Kevin Harvick tweeted Sunday morning that the Kevin Harvick Foundation would match Hamlin’s pledge to The NASCAR Foundation. iRacing and Fox Sports each will contribute $5,000 on behalf of the winner to The NASCAR Foundation.

RULES: Since it is an exhibition race, drivers will get two full repairs in case they are involved in any incidents.

CUP DRIVERS COMPETING: Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Garrett Smithley, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, John Hunter Nemechek, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Matt DiBenedetto, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, Timmy Hill, Ty Dillon and William Byron.

ADVANCING FROM LAST CHANCE HEAT: Ryan Truex, Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier, Ty Majeski, Anthony Alfredo, and Austin Cindric.

RESULTS FROM LAST CHANCE HEAT: 1. Ty Majeski; 2. Chase Briscoe; 3. Anthony Alfredo; 4. Ryan Truex; 5. Justin Allgaier; 6. Austin Cindric; 7. Jeffrey Earnhardt; 8. Jesse Iwuji; 9. Justin Haley; 10. Stewart Friesen; 11. Myatt Snider.

STARTING LINEUP: Lineup will be set after 20-lap last chance race for Xfinity and Truck Series drivers.

With races postponed, NASCAR drivers sign digital autographs for fans

By Michael EubanksMar 21, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
While the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed all NASCAR races until at least May, several of the sport’s drivers have still been able to sign autographs for fans – virtually at least.

Many drivers have recently begun to sign digital autographs for fans via social media. Similar to a traditional autograph session, where fans bring photos and memorabilia for drivers to sign, fans have been tweeting pictures to drivers with the hopes of getting them to sign the photos with a phone stylus.

The new trend appears to have started on March 13 when a fan tweeted a request for a digital autograph to Hailie Deegan.

“Some guy just tweeted a pic of him and I and wanted me to sign it. So I screenshot it and signed it on my phone and then sent it back,” Deegan tweeted. “Not gonna lie, laying in bed signing autographs ain’t too bad.”

After Deegan sent that tweet, several fans responded with similar requests for autographs. Deegan continued to sign for them as well.

One of the fans who replied to Deegan’s tweet, tagged Corey LaJoie, asking if he would sign an autograph as well. LaJoie obliged.

Since then, several other drivers from NASCAR’s top three series have begun to sign digital autographs for fans, many signing photos fans had taken with them.

Racers from IndyCar and NHRA have also since joined in on the fun.

Team Penske has also encouraged all 15 of its drivers across NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA and Supercars to sign a group photo. All 14 of Penske’s drivers have signed the photo.

While racetracks all around the world sit empty, signing digital autographs has proved to be yet another way drivers can continue to interact with fans.