NASCAR is back with racing today. The eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series debuts today with competitors racing at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Among those set to compete in the exhibition iRacing event are Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. Other Cup drivers set to compete include Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Chase Elliott. Also expected to compete are Ty Majeski, who was 914 wins in 1,199 iRacing starts (76.2% winning percentage) and NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman.
Here is the information on today’s virtual race:
(All times are Eastern)
DISTANCE: The Dixie Vodka 150 is 100 laps (150 miles) around the virtual 1.5-mile oval.
TV/RADIO: FS1 will televise the virtual race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. The race also can be seen on the Fox Sports App.
CHARITY: Dixie Vodka will donate $10,000 to The NASCAR Foundation, which is centralizing charitable donations in the NASCAR industry to support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. … Denny Hamlin has pledged to donate $100 for every lap he leads and $5,000 if he wins the race. Those donations will be earmarked to assist Miami-area residents.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying will be held Sunday.