With races postponed, NASCAR drivers sign digital autographs for fans

By Michael EubanksMar 21, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
While the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed all NASCAR races until at least May, several of the sport’s drivers have still been able to sign autographs for fans – virtually at least.

Many drivers have recently begun to sign digital autographs for fans via social media. Similar to a traditional autograph session, where fans bring photos and memorabilia for drivers to sign, fans have been tweeting pictures to drivers with the hopes of getting them to sign the photos with a phone stylus.

The new trend appears to have started on March 13 when a fan tweeted a request for a digital autograph to Hailie Deegan.

“Some guy just tweeted a pic of him and I and wanted me to sign it. So I screenshot it and signed it on my phone and then sent it back,” Deegan tweeted. “Not gonna lie, laying in bed signing autographs ain’t too bad.”

After Deegan sent that tweet, several fans responded with similar requests for autographs. Deegan continued to sign for them as well.

One of the fans who replied to Deegan’s tweet, tagged Corey LaJoie, asking if he would sign an autograph as well. LaJoie obliged.

Since then, several other drivers from NASCAR’s top three series have begun to sign digital autographs for fans, many signing photos fans had taken with them.

Racers from IndyCar and NHRA have also since joined in on the fun.

Team Penske has also encouraged all 15 of its drivers across NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA and Supercars to sign a group photo. All 14 of Penske’s drivers have signed the photo.

While racetracks all around the world sit empty, signing digital autographs has proved to be yet another way drivers can continue to interact with fans.

March 21 in NASCAR History: Jeff Burton wrecks in rain, wins at Darlington

By Daniel McFadinMar 21, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
If it were any other race, Jeff Burton would not have won.

But on March 21, 1999, the TranSouth Financial 400 at Darlington Raceway did not end like any other race.

Burton, the future NBC Sports analyst, was in the middle of leading a 45-lap stint around the “Lady in Black” when Mother Nature butted in.

With rain starting to come down on the 1.366-mile track, a wreck began on the frontstretch on Lap 162. As cars scattered and checked up, Burton ran into the back of Jerry Nadeau and then smacked the outside wall.

His No. 99 Exide Ford’s right side was crumpled, the right-front tire no longer straight.

For two more laps, Burton led the field under caution as the rain increased into a downpour and brought out the red flag.

“I saw the wreck and I got slowed down, but there must have been something on the race track because I slowed down and it just kept going straight and hit the wall pretty hard,” Burton told ESPN. “It’s torn all to heck. … It was getting so dark you couldn’t see. … If it doesn’t (keep) raining we’ll finish last, if it does rain we’ll win.”

Eventually, NASCAR called the race.

It gave Burton his seventh Cup win and his second of six victories that season, including completing a Darlington sweep in the Southern 500 in September, which was also shortened by rain.

Also on this date:

1976: David Pearson erased a one-lap deficit and led the final 31 laps to beat Benny Parsons at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

1982: With rain about to be unleashed on Atlanta, Darrell Waltrip passed Richard Petty in the final turn on the last green-flag lap and beat Petty to the finish line by two inches according to NASCAR officials (from “40 Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era”). After waiting an hour, the field returned to the track for twelve laps under caution before the race was called, giving Waltrip a win in the Coca-Cola 500.

 

NASCAR Heat exhibition with $10,000 in prize money set for today

NASCAR Heat
By Daniel McFadinMar 21, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
$10,000 will be on the line today in NASCAR Heat exhibition races that will feature Cup Series rookie Tyler Reddick and Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala.

The races, which will be played on PlayStation 4 and XBox One, starts at 2 p.m. ET on a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Reddick and Grala will compete in the XBox One race.

The race will be broadcast through Motorsport Network, with coordination from Speed51.

Qualifying was held Wednesday through Friday, with the fastest qualifiers from each console invited to the main event.

The race will serve as a preview for the 2020 eNASCAR Heat Pro League Season, with the preseason beginning March 25.

The eNHPL consists of 14 teams from the Race Team Alliance and is a partnership between the RTA, Motorsport Games and NASCAR. There is $200,000 on the line this season.

Jimmie Johnson looks forward to trying IndyCar in future

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 20, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson tweeted Friday that his April 6 test at Barber Motorsports Park with NTT IndyCar team Arrow McLaren is on hold but wants to “rip a few laps” in the future.

March 20 in NASCAR History: Carl Edwards’ dramatic first Cup Series win

By Daniel McFadinMar 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The NASCAR world got introduced to Carl Edwards in a big way in March 2005.

In the span of 24 hours, March 19-20, Edwards claimed his first career wins in both the Cup and Xfinity Series.

The wins came in his 17th and and seventh career starts in each series during a race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The finish in the Cup race was true to form for Atlanta, which was a regular host of dramatic photo finishes in the early 2000s, long before its track surface was worn down into a driver favorite.

The final 44 laps saw Edwards, driving Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 99 Ford, dueling with future seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

(Photo by Bill Gutweiler/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Johnson controlled the lead for 39 laps in that stretch while Edwards led the remaining five, including the final one.

Using the high line, Edwards chased down Johnson before pouncing in Turn 4 as they came to the checkered flag.

Edwards and Johnson slammed doors as they came through the tri-oval, and Edwards pulled ahead at the final moment to win by .028 seconds.

With the crowd in a frenzy, Edwards capped it off by performing his trademark celebratory backflip from the top of his car.

It was an image fans would get to see 27 more times from Edwards in the Cup Series, including the following October as he completed a sweep of the Atlanta races. Edwards was the first driver to sweep the Cup and Xfinity races at Atlanta in one weekend.

“Let me tell you Jimmie Johnson is an amazing competitor,” Edwards told Fox in victory lane. “I’m telling you I’ve never driven that hard in my life.”

 