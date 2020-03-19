Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Joey Logano
Getty Images

Joey Logano: ‘We gotta run’ all 36 Cup races after postponements

By Daniel McFadinMar 19, 2020, 10:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The month of May looms large over the NASCAR industry. That’s when the sanctioning body hopes to return to racing after it postponed seven races because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

May also looms over Joey Logano and his family but in a good way.

“The crazy thing about this, (wife) Brittany is pregnant right now,” Logano said Thursday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.” “She’s due May 8th. So go figure.”

May 8 is when Cup cars are scheduled to be on track in preparation for the following day’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

While no one asked for eight weeks off because of a pandemic or all the misfortune arising from it, Logano is seeking a silver lining in the situation.

“She was a week early with (first child) Hudson,” Logano said. “And I’m hoping she’s going to be a week or so early again. Not too early, but a little bit early and I can be there for that, which would be a blessing in disguise for this whole thing.”

If the Martinsville race is able to go off as scheduled, what comes after that remains to be seen.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said earlier this week the sanctioning body intends to hold all the remaining races on the Cup schedule, including the All-Star Race.

Logano was adamant “you have to” run all 36 Cup races.

“Think about if you canceled races,” Logano told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “So you wouldn’t run them at all. Well, now you’re draining the industry of a lot of money. These sponsors come in to pay to run a race. A lot of them are per race.

“So if you start eliminating races, well, it doesn’t change how much you have to pay the employees at the race team. So your revenue goes down a lot if we don’t race. So we gotta race, and there’s going to be plenty of hungry fans to watch it. Everyone’s going to be hungry to watch some sports when we get going again or want to go to races or get out of their houses at that point.”

MORE: Family owned Xfinity teams brace for long break

Logano points to the first races that were postponed at Atlanta and Homestead.

“They’re racetracks that we go to once a year,” Logano said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “So if you live in that area, maybe that was your race you were going to go to because you couldn’t afford to go to one further away.

“You almost feel like you got cheated out of a race if we don’t run it. So finding a way to run the race just makes sense from a fan’s perspective, from a business perspective, we gotta run these things. Now my question is, do we gotta get them all in before the playoffs start? Because that’s what sets the playoffs, is the regular season.”

Phelps said Tuesday it’s NASCAR’s desire to reschedule all the postponed races before the playoffs start so that the season can end at Phoenix Raceway as planned.

“There’s a lot of questions from a scheduling standpoint,” Logano said. “How long have we been talking about running a midweek race?

“I think when you look at the Daytona 500 … we ran it on a Monday night (in 2012). The ratings were great. That’s a big part of sports is what TV ratings are. That was a really big win. The tough part about that is for the racetracks. Now you’re racing on a weekday, people have to go to work, it’s harder to get people into the stands. It’s a balancing act, right? You get better TV but maybe less people with access to the facility. …. Now our hands are kind of tied, and we’re forced to possibly do that and really get a good test on what that’s all about.”

With so much time now on his hands, Logano said “You sit around and you can’t help but let your mind wonder thinking about (it).”

March 19 in NASCAR history: Austin Dillon steals Xfinity win at Auto Club in 2016

By Daniel McFadinMar 19, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

On March 19, 2016, Kyle Busch looked well on his way to winning his fourth consecutive Xfinity Series race to begin the season.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had led 133 of 200 laps in a race at Auto Club Speedway.

Then on Lap 200, moments after taking the white flag, Busch’s left-front tire gave out. That allowed teammate Daniel Suarez to speed by in Turn 2.

But Suarez’ time in the lead was short lived. His No. 19 Toyota had barely exited the turn when it ran out of gas.

With Suarez falling off the pace on the apron, Busch was able to drive his wounded car back to the point position entering Turn 3.

With Busch limping along, Austin Dillon‘s No. 3 Chevrolet pounced in Turn 4. Dillon darted to the outside of Busch and scrapped the wall as he navigated a small hole left by Busch.

Dillon drove away to lead his only lap of the race and to claim his seventh career Xfinity win.

“I was worried about our fuel, stayed focus on that the whole time,” Dillon told Fox Sports. “(Busch) tried to screw me there at the end, but didn’t work out for him, did it?”

Busch would bounce back to win the following week at Texas. He would go on to win 10 times in 17 Xfinity starts that year.

Also on this date:

1995: After a five-year break from the track, David Green wins in the Xfinity Series’ return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

2000: Ward Burton ended a five-year winless streak in the Cup Series with a victory at Darlington Raceway. It was his second of five career wins, all with Bill Davis Racing.

March 18 in NASCAR History: David Pearson begins epic 1973 run at Rockingham

By Daniel McFadinMar 18, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

David Pearson never competed in a full NASCAR Cup Series season. The closest he came was making 48 of 49 starts in 1968.

Despite this, he ended his career with three titles and 105 wins.

Even in a regular part-time role, he still beat up on the competition.

And in 1973 when Pearson made only 18 of 28 Cup events, he really beat up on them. He won 11 times, including a stretch of nine wins in 10 races.

It started on March 18 at North Carolina Motor Speedway in Rockingham.

For Pearson, it was his third start of the year after missing the Feb. 25 race at Richmond. Driving the Wood Brothers’ No. 21 Mercury, Pearson started on the pole alongside eventual season champion Benny Parsons.

David Pearson drives into victory lane after winning the Carolina 500 (YouTube).

For 492 laps, the competition chased the “Silver Fox” as Pearson led every lap but the 73rd while he pitted under caution (the Wood Brothers’ crew could get Pearson out of the pits in 20 seconds!).

Oh, and he lapped the field.

In the closing laps, Cale Yarborough ran in second one lap down. He did this after his seat broke away from the roll cage, forcing him to hold on with one hand and drive with the other.

Then misfortune struck Pearson with five laps to go when he ran over an exhaust pipe and cut his right-front tire.

With the caution out for debris, Pearson pitted for fresh tires as Yarborough made up his lap.

But Yarborough didn’t have enough for Pearson, who dashed out to win by 3.8 seconds in a three-lap shootout.

“I just knew I was a goner when I hit the metal,” Pearson said after the race according to the book “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era: 1972-1989.” “I didn’t see it in time to dodge it. It would have been a shame to have led all those laps then lose. I sure was glad to see that caution flag come out.”

Fifth place in the race, Dick Brooks, finished six laps down. 10th place, Bill Dennis, was 19 laps down.

The only time Pearson wouldn’t win in his next nine starts would be the World 600, when he placed second to Buddy Baker. They were the only cars on the lead lap.

Pearson would finish third or better in his next 12 starts. He’d cap off the year by completing a sweep of the Rockingham races, winning the season finale over Baker as the only driver on the lead lap.

Dale Jr., wife Amy expecting second child

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 18, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The daughter of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt provided a little bit of good news Wednesday morning.

On her mother’s Instagram account, Isla Rose Earnhardt let the world know she’s going to be a sister.

The news that the Earnhardts are expecting their second child comes after Isla was born on April 30, 2018.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Isla has some news!#gonbabeaseester

A post shared by Amy Earnhardt (@mrsamyearnhardt) on

NASCAR drivers to take part in iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 17, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR announced Tuesday night the formation of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, an exhibition series featuring NASCAR drivers.

The multi-week series begins at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday on the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. Remaining race and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

NASCAR has postponed all races through the May 3 Cup race at Dover International Speedway because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibition series will feature: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. The series will have drivers from the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

“Until we have cars back on track, the entire NASCAR community has aligned to provide our passionate fans with a unique, fun and competitive experience on race day,” said Ben Kennedy, vice president, racing development, NASCAR, in a statement. “Our long-time partners at iRacing offer an incredible product and we are excited to see how many of our best drivers will stack up in the virtual domain of competitive racing.”

The announcement was made before Tuesday night’s eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. That series features 40 of the top sim racers competing for more than $300,000. Ryan Luza, driving for Williams eSports, scored his second career Homestead win. Logan Clampitt, driving for Burton/Kligerman eSprots, finished second. Third was Keegan Leahy for Denny Hamlin Racing. Garrett Lowe, driving for Wood Brothers was fourth. Chris Shearburn finished fifth, driving for Letarte eSports. The next race is March 31 on the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

 