Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dale Jr. Download to replace NASCAR America this week

By NBC Sports StaffMar 17, 2020, 10:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With NASCAR America on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NBCSN will show additional episodes of the Dale Jr. Download this week. All are shows that have aired previously.

Here is this week’s schedule:

Tuesday: Dale Jr. Download with guest Ken Schrader airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Wednesday: Dale Jr. Download with guest Kyle Larson airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Wednesday: Dale Jr. Download with guest Humpy Wheeler airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Thursday: Dale Jr. Download with guest Rick Mast airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

 

NASCAR bans all testing not related to Next Gen car

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 17, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR announced Tuesday that it has banned all testing not directly related to the Next Gen car until further notice.

This includes but is not limited to wind tunnels (full and scale models), climatic tunnels, 7/8 posters, K&C rigs (static and dynamic) and driver simulators, etc.

NASCAR states that shutting down the testing allows the industry to be socially conscious and not feel like they’re putting themselves at a competitive disadvantage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Next Gen car is scheduled to debut next season.

 

NASCAR President issues letter to fans

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 17, 2020, 9:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A day after NASCAR postponed all its races through May 3 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR President Steve Phelps issued a letter to fans, stressing that the series hopes to return to racing at Martinsville Speedway in May and that “we intend to hold all races this season, with future scheduling soon to be determined.”

In the letter to fans, Phelps also stated: “It’s the thrill of the race that attracts us to NASCAR and makes us all fans. But as we look broadly at the coronavirus situation that is rapidly developing in our country and abroad, what is important now is bigger than the world of sports, and we must focus on everyone’s safety and well-being.

“Most importantly, we encourage you to be smart and safe during this challenging time, and to follow the precautionary measures recommended by the CDC and World Health Organization.

“NASCAR appreciates your support and we look forward to going green.”

MORE: Latest from NBC News on the coronavirus

According to the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine coronavirus resource center, there are 4,661 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 85 deaths.

NASCAR postpones five more races; looks to return in May

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 16, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR announced Monday that it will postpone five more race weekends because of COVID-19 with the hope of returning to racing May 8-9 at Martinsville Speedway.

Race weekends postponed will be Texas (March 27-29), Bristol (April 3-5), Richmond (April 17-19), Talladega (April 24-26) and Dover (May 1-3).

NASCAR stated Monday:

“The health and safety of our fans, industry and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd, with plans to return racing in Martinsville. We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the racetrack. We intend to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined as we continue to monitor this situation closely with public health officials and medical experts. What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.”

MORE: Latest coronavirus coverage from NBC News

Previously, NASCAR postponed last weekend’s races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and this weekend’s races at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

No makeup dates have been set.

NASCAR’s move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that that organizers cancel or postpone events for the next eight weeks that consist of 50 people or more in the United States. According to John Hopkins University and Medicine, there were 4,287 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of Monday afternoon with 74 deaths.

The White House released new coronavirus guidelines Monday afternoon that included “avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.”

Bristol Motor Speedway stated that ticketholders on file at Bristol Motor Speedway and through Food City stores may use their April 3 – 5, 2020 tickets for the postponed event, choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price. The event credit can be applied towards any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The 120% event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports owned track, subject to availability.

Also Monday, NHRA announced that it was suspending all events for 30 days because of COVID-19. NHRA said in a release that it plans to resume its schedule April 17-19 with the NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway Park.

Major League Baseball announced Monday it will adhere to the CDC’s recommendation and that the opening of the 2020 season would be pushed back in accordance with those guidelines, meaning the season would not begin until mid-May.

 

 

Some NASCAR teams close shops because of COVID-19

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 16, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Some NASCAR teams have closed shops or limited staffs to a skeleton crew this week as the sport idles because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR continues to work through scenarios in light of Sunday’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that it recommended that for the next eight weeks that organizers cancel or postpone events that consist of 50 people or more in the United States. NASCAR officials are scheduled to have another call with teams Monday night.

Many teams announced last week that they were closing their shops to visitors to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

NBC Sports reached out to Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams to see what their plans were for Monday and beyond:

Front Row Motorsports — Business as usual for the smaller team. Organization notes that all employees are taking the necessary precautions/recommendations of washing hands and keeping distance as much as possible.

Hendrick Motorsports — Its campus is closed for business for the rest of the week. Those who can work from home are doing so. There is some essential work being done on site with very limited staffing.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Closed shop on Monday and decisions would be made about what to do about the upcoming days.

Richard Childress Racing Measures have been put in place to protect employees and keep them safe, including social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing work stations. Team continues to assess the situation and will adjust as needed.

Richard Petty Motorsports — Shop is closed this week with only a limited number of essential people working in the building.

Spire Motorsports — Operating with essential personnel only.

StarCom Racing — Sent every employee home Monday.

Stewart-Haas Racing — Has closed its shop until March 22 and will reevaluate facility access and processes then.

Team Penske — Has closed its shop.

JD Motorsports — Xfinity team is business as usual as the team finalizes plans moving forward.

Kaulig Racing — General Manager Chris Rice said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the team is limiting staff in the shop and going with a staggered system so work continues but with limited staff.

ThorSport Racing — The Truck organization is operating under normal business hours with a full staff on site preparing for the Texas race weekend in less than two weeks.

AM Racing – Temporarily closing its facility.