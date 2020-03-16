The ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 has led to quarantines at nursing homes across the country, including the Landmark Center in Stuart, Virginia, the hometown of Wood Brothers Racing.

On Sunday, the team announced it was raising money to buy tablets so residents at the Landmark Center could video chat with family members.

The team put up an initial pledge of $1,500 and made it possible for fans to donate $10 through their website.

Each donation would result in a hand-written thank you card from Matt DiBenedetto, Leonard Wood and Eddie and Len Wood.

The response has blown by their expectations.

“I knew we couldn’t buy up every one from the team side so I figured a crowd funding thing would help but I only anticipated buying about 10,” Jon Wood told NBC Sports via text. “I told Matt and he was good with it since he would be signing the thank you notes. I set it at 200 ‘donations’ to begin with and that lasted about 5 minutes. Bumped it to 500 and that lasted about an hour. I checked with Matt to make sure he was ok and we bumped it to 1,000 and now it’s at 1,500 which is where I’ll leave it.

” … Wood Bros is in for $1,500 … and we got $15,000 in $10 donations. I just bought 24 iPads to at least have something going by the end of the week because shipping is beginning to be delayed but I expect to have 40 iPads and maybe 40 more amazon fire tablets. We will give whatever the two facilities in Stuart need and then start branching out to others nearby.”

