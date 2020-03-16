Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Wood Brothers Racing taking donations to help quarantined seniors

By Daniel McFadinMar 16, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
The ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 has led to quarantines at nursing homes across the country, including the Landmark Center in Stuart, Virginia, the hometown of Wood Brothers Racing.

On Sunday, the team announced it was raising money to buy tablets so residents at the Landmark Center could video chat with family members.

The team put up an initial pledge of $1,500 and made it possible for fans to donate $10 through their website.

Each donation would result in a hand-written thank you card from Matt DiBenedetto, Leonard Wood and Eddie and Len Wood.

The response has blown by their expectations.

“I knew we couldn’t buy up every one from the team side so I figured a crowd funding thing would help but I only anticipated buying about 10,” Jon Wood told NBC Sports via text. “I told Matt and he was good with it since he would be signing the thank you notes. I set it at 200 ‘donations’ to begin with and that lasted about 5 minutes. Bumped it to 500 and that lasted about an hour. I checked with Matt to make sure he was ok and we bumped it to 1,000 and now it’s at 1,500 which is where I’ll leave it.

” … Wood Bros is in for $1,500 … and we got $15,000 in $10 donations. I just bought 24 iPads to at least have something going by the end of the week because shipping is beginning to be delayed but I expect to have 40 iPads and maybe 40 more amazon fire tablets. We will give whatever the two facilities in Stuart need and then start branching out to others nearby.”

Brett Moffitt recovering after fracturing both legs in motorcross accident

Brett Moffitt
By Daniel McFadinMar 16, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Brett Moffitt is recovering from surgery after he fractured both legs in a motorcross bike accident Saturday, GMS Racing announced in a statement Monday.

The team said Moffitt, 27, is in “very good spirits and his doctors expect a full recovery.”

The team said that Moffitt’s rehabilitation is estimated to take up to six to eight weeks.

“GMS Racing wishes Moffitt a full and speedy recovery and looks forward to his return,” the team said in a statement.

Moffitt, who won the Truck Series championship in 2018 with Hattori Racing Enterprises, is in his second season with GMS Racing. Through two races this year, Moffitt is fourth in the standings.

iRacing gives fans a Sunday afternoon with racing

Photo: iRacing/Twitch
By Dustin LongMar 15, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT
On a day that NASCAR was to have raced at Atlanta Motor Speedway, before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that event and halted nearly every sport, there was a race at a virtual Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR announced Friday that it was postponing its races this weekend at Atlanta and next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. So with no real racing, some competitors went to sim racing.

iRacing set up a 100-lap race Sunday afternoon to give fans at least some form of racing to watch online.

“It all kind of came together Friday when we were home,” said T.J. Majors, spotter for Joey Logano, on the Twitch broadcast of the iRacing event, The Replacements 100. “Bryan Cook had the same idea as I did, Boris at JGR, and then Kevin Hamlin put a lot of work into this as well. … We started adding drivers to the list. A lot of fun. It’s unfortunate circumstances that we’re all home today, but we’re just trying to make the most of it and give people something to do and watch and have some fun.”

Josh Williams, spotter for Ryan Blaney, dominated, winning the event. William Byron was second.

Here is the finishing order:

  1. Josh Williams
  2. William Byron
  3. Steven Steffen
  4. TJ Majors
  5. Parker Kligerman
  6. Tyler Overstreet
  7. Garrett Smithley
  8. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  9. Bubba Wallace
  10. Coleman Pressley
  11. Chase Briscoe
  12. Bryan Boris Cook
  13. Justin Haley
  14. John Theodore
  15. Kevin Iannarelli
  16. KC Heschel
  17. Kyle Long
  18. Anthony Pelican
  19. Tyler Truex
  20. Gary Sexton
  21. Anthony Alfredo
  22. Tim Dugger
  23. John Guidone
  24. Harrison Burton
  25. Myatt Snider
  26. Chad Knaus
  27. Ben Rhodes
  28. Matt Noyce
  29. Justin Allgaier
  30. Alex Bowman
  31. Taylor Gray
  32. Jonathan Davis
  33. Kevin Hamlin
  34. Tyler Ankrum
  35. Noah Gragson

As NASCAR entered its first weekend without racing on the track, Bristol Motor Speedway issued a statement Sunday afternoon. Part of the statement read:

“As these uncertain times unfold, we remain in constant contact with health officials, NASCAR and key stakeholders to continue to monitor this pandemic closely. … We must move forward preparing for our events, even if there’s a chance it might not happen, but know that we’re doing our part to enhance our cleaning efforts, locating additional handwashing for our fan zone areas and providing hand sanitizer around the property.”

Bristol is scheduled to host Cup, Xfinity and ARCA East on April 3-5.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued what it called a guidance Sunday that stated:

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”

NASCAR driver: ‘Sitting here at home on a Saturday. It feels weird’

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 14, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT
Saturday was to have been the day NASCAR fans found out: Could someone defeat Kyle Busch in a Truck race?

The answer had been no in Busch’s last seven series starts, dating to 2018, but the interest in his streak built the last few weeks.

It started with a Feb. 22 tweet from Kevin Harvick: “I’ll put up a $50,000 bounty for any full time cup driver who races a truck and can beat @KyleBusch in his next 4 races. #gameon.”

Marcus Lemonis, from series sponsor Gander RV & Outdoors, added another $50,000 to Harvick’s bounty. Truck owner Chris Larsen pledged $50,000 to any Truck Series regular who could win a series race with Kyle Busch.

Suddenly, Saturday’s Truck race at Atlanta Motor Speedway became the most anticipated series event since the Trucks ran at Eldora Speedway for the first time in 2013.

With sports shut down, including NASCAR, for the foreseeable future because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday became a day of confusion. What to do with no racing and no sports.

“I’m sitting here at home on a Saturday. It feels weird,” Matt DiBenedetto said in a video to fans.

Ryan Newman, who continues his recovery from a head injury suffered in a crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500, took time for more of what he called “therapy” on Saturday. He went fishing.

Aric Almirola did some racing at home with his children.

This much is certain. NASCAR postponed this weekend’s races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next weekend’s races at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was to have made his one Xfinity start at Miami. Now? We’ll see.

Next on the schedule is Texas Motor Speedway. It hosts Trucks, Xfinity and Cup on March 27-29.

On Friday, the mayor of Fort Worth, Texas issued a state of emergency that included a mandatory cancelation of any events or gatherings with an expected attendance of 250 people or more. The mandate, though, is for seven days.

Texas Motor Speedway issued a statement Saturday that track officials are “currently preparing to host our regularly scheduled events and will continue consulting with officials on best practices and recommendations.”

But there will be racing Sunday even if Atlanta Motor Speedway will sit silent.

Kevin Hamlin, spotter for Alex Bowman, tweeted that there will be a 100-lap NASCAR industry iRacing event at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. Among those scheduled to take part are Hamlin, Bowman, Earnhardt, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Justin Allgaier, Harrison Burton and crew chief Chad Knaus.

DiBenedetto mentioned in his video to fans about an iRacing event next weekend..

As restrictions continue and events are postponed, the only races for NASCAR fans could be online events with some of the their favorite drivers.

“Hope all this stuff passes,” DiBenedetto said in his video to fans. “Hang with us and we can get back to the racetrack soon.”

NASCAR community reacts to race postponements due to COVID-19

AP Photo
By Daniel McFadinMar 13, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT
A few hours before cars and trucks would take to the track, NASCAR announced the postponement of this weekend’s races in Atlanta and next weekend’s races at Homestead due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement came with President Trump expected to declare a national emergency Friday afternoon.

Members of the NASCAR community took to social media to share their thoughts on an unprecedented moment in the sport.