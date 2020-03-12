NASCAR teams close shops to visitors

Several NASCAR Cup teams announced Thursday that they were closing their shops to visitors until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Teams that posted such announcements on social media Thursday were: Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Team Penske, Leavine Family Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Roush Fenway Racing and Go Fas Racing. Also Xfinity teams JR Motorsports and Kaulig Racing made a similar announcement Thursday.
