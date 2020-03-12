Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR teams close shops to visitors

By Dustin LongMar 12, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Several NASCAR Cup teams announced Thursday that they were closing their shops to visitors until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MORE: NASCAR to race at Atlanta, Homestead without fans 

Teams that posted such announcements on social media Thursday were: Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Team Penske, Leavine Family Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Roush Fenway Racing and Go Fas Racing. Also Xfinity teams JR Motorsports and Kaulig Racing made a similar announcement Thursday.

NASCAR announces media policy for Atlanta race weekend

Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 12, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR announced Thursday afternoon that it will hold the Cup, Xfinity and Truck races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway with no fans because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thursday evening, NASCAR announced the media policy for the this weekend’s races.

NASCAR’s guidelines state:

  • Previously credentialed print and digital media can work in both the infield media center deadline room and the press box.
  • Photographers will not be allowed – including, but not limited to, editorial, team and/or commercial photographers. NASCAR’s photography partner Getty Images will serve as the pool photographer for the weekend. Photos can be found on NASCARMedia.com.
  • Access to the three national series garages, pit road and Victory Lane will be restricted to competitors. Media will not have access to these areas. Exception: Live broadcast partner media (FOX Sports, NASCAR Productions, PRN and MRN) and a NASCAR photographer from Getty Images will be capturing pool content, as well as broadcasting, from those areas.
  • The previously released driver availability schedule has been adjusted.
    • FRIDAY: All driver availability will take place via teleconference, and piped into the deadline room.
    • SATURDAY: The Cup Series pole winner, the winning team for the Xfinity and Gander Trucks race and the second- and third-place finishers from those races will all be available via teleconference. The full-field availability bullpen and the post-race bullpen have been canceled. Pole winner interview at the pole board for all three series will be with live broadcast partners only.
    • SUNDAY: The NASCAR Cup Series race winning team and second- and third-place finishing team will be available via teleconference. Post-race bullpen has been canceled.
    • In short, there will be no in-person competitor availability this weekend outside of live broadcast partners and NASCAR Productions.
    • Broadcast and radio partners will share content/interviews.

 

Weekend’s ARCA Menards Series East race in Pensacola postponed

ARCA Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 12, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ARCA has postponed this weekend’s ARCA Menards Series East race at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

No make-up date has been announced, but the sanctioning body posted a tweet that said “track and series officials are working through potential dates.”

ARCA also said it will “work with the respective race track and local public health officials in all areas in which future ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West races are scheduled to determine the best course of action for near-term upcoming events.”

The series also said “fans who have purchased tickets are asked to hold onto them until the rescheduled date or further notice.”

Series driver Ty Gibbs also took to Twitter to express his support for the move in light of the current crisis.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR to race at Atlanta, Homestead without fans

Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 12, 2020, 1:37 PM EDT
4 Comments

NASCAR announced Thursday that upcoming races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will be held without fans.

NASCAR stated:

“At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”

Earlier Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez issued a statement postponing the March 22 NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway with Miami-Dade County under a state of emergency because of the public health threat of COVID-19.

The last NASCAR race to be postponed for reasons other than weather was the 2001 New Hampshire race because of the Sept. 11 attacks. The New Hampshire race was made up after the season finale that year. That was before NASCAR had its playoff system in place.

MORE: NBC Sports live blog with updates on how the coronavirus is impacting sports

Atlanta Motor Speedway provided a statement for fans who have purchased tickets for this weekend’s races.

More than 1,000 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus. At least 33 have died in the U.S. from the disease.

Here is what to know about the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization called the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a pandemic on Wednesday.

Also Thursday:

IMSA announced it was postponing the 12 Hours of Sebring from March 18-21 to Nov. 11-14.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced that it is closing its shop to visitors.

Other Cup teams soon followed with announcements about closing their shops to visitors:

NASCAR to race at Homestead

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 12, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT
1 Comment

UPDATE: NASCAR announced Thursday it will race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans 

NASCAR stated:

“At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez issued a statement Thursday morning postponing next weekend’s NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway with Miami-Dade County under a state of emergency because of the public health threat of COVID-19.

He stated:

“Although we do not have community spread at this time, we want to take the preemptive steps to keep it that way. Therefore, I have decided to suspend the operation of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, the Miami Open tennis tournament, the MIA 5K run, and all major events at the American Airlines Arena. The March 22 NASCAR race at the Homestead Miami Speedway is postponed at this time. NASCAR officials will decide whether or not to hold the race without fans.

“As we move forward together during this time, we will continue to monitor what the World Health Organization has determined is a global pandemic. We will constantly evaluate planned mass gatherings as the situation evolves.

“I will be making future policy decisions regarding indoor events planned for more than 250 people based on federal and state health officials’ guidance.

“In addition, I am recommending that smaller gatherings, if they’re not essential, also be reconsidered.”

NASCAR issued a statement shortly after the mayor’s announcement: “NASCAR will announce its plan for near term race event scheduling at 1 pm ET.”

Wednesday, NASCAR announced procedural changes at the track because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The last NASCAR race to be postponed for reasons other than weather was the 2001 New Hampshire race because of the Sept. 11 attacks. The New Hampshire race was made up after the season finale that year. That was before NASCAR had its playoff system in place.

MORE: NBC Sports live blog with updates on how the coronavirus is impacting sports

More than 1,000 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus. At least 33 have died in the U.S. from the disease.

Here is what to know about the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization called the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a pandemic on Wednesday.

Also, St. Petersburg, Florida mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted Thursday that general admission for this weekend’s IndyCar race in the city would be prohibited and left questions as to if the race would be held.

Also Thursday, The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series has rescheduled the April 25-26 NASCAR GP Spain at Valencia to Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

Wednesday night, the NBA announced it was suspending its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert preliminary tested positive for the COVID-19.

Also Wednesday, the NCAA announced it would hold its upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournament games without fans.