Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez issued a statement Thursday morning postponing next weekend’s NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway with Miami-Dade County under a state of emergency because of the public health threat of COVID-19.

He stated:

“Although we do not have community spread at this time, we want to take the preemptive steps to keep it that way. Therefore, I have decided to suspend the operation of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, the Miami Open tennis tournament, the MIA 5K run, and all major events at the American Airlines Arena. The March 22 NASCAR race at the Homestead Miami Speedway is postponed at this time. NASCAR officials will decide whether or not to hold the race without fans.

“As we move forward together during this time, we will continue to monitor what the World Health Organization has determined is a global pandemic. We will constantly evaluate planned mass gatherings as the situation evolves.

“I will be making future policy decisions regarding indoor events planned for more than 250 people based on federal and state health officials’ guidance.

“In addition, I am recommending that smaller gatherings, if they’re not essential, also be reconsidered.”

NASCAR issued a statement shortly after the mayor’s announcement: “NASCAR will announce its plan for near term race event scheduling at 1 pm ET.”

Also, St. Petersburg, Florida mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted that general admission for this weekend’s IndyCar race in the city would be prohibited and left questions as to if the race would be held.

this a global pandemic. My most important job is public safety and health. It is for that reason that we are cancelling general attendance at the @GPSTPETE. We are working w/ the promoters and @IndyCar and will have more announcements later as to whether the race itself will run. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) March 12, 2020