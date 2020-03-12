Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

NASCAR weekend schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 12, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the three-race West Coast swing now in its rearview mirror, NASCAR moves on to another three-race swing with a trio of consecutive races on 1.5-mile tracks, starting with this weekend’s slate of races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

All three national series will be in action at the Hampton, Georgia track, with the Truck and Xfinity Series racing Saturday, followed by the Cup race Sunday.

For Friday, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 68 degrees and a 48% chance of rain.

Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees and a 14% chance of rain.

On Sunday, the forecast calls for a high of 71 degrees and 36% chance of rain at the time scheduled for the green flag to wave.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, March 13

11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:30 – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Truck practice (no TV)

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1)

4:32 – 4:57 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

5:02 – 5:27 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

Saturday, March 14

7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

8:30 a.m. – Truck garage open

10:05 a.m. – Truck qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (FS1)

11:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (FS1)

12 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

12:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (FS1, Performance Racing Network)

12:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – Truck race (Stages 30/60/130 laps = 200.02 miles) (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Xfinity race (Stages 40/80/163 laps = 251.02 miles) (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 15

10 a.m. – Cup garage open

12 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

2 p.m. – Cup race (Stages 105/210/325 laps = 500.5 miles) (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Mayor postpones next weekend’s Homestead race

Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 12, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez issued a statement Thursday morning postponing next weekend’s NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway with Miami-Dade County under a state of emergency because of the public health threat of COVID-19.

He stated:

“Although we do not have community spread at this time, we want to take the preemptive steps to keep it that way. Therefore, I have decided to suspend the operation of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, the Miami Open tennis tournament, the MIA 5K run, and all major events at the American Airlines Arena. The March 22 NASCAR race at the Homestead Miami Speedway is postponed at this time. NASCAR officials will decide whether or not to hold the race without fans.

“As we move forward together during this time, we will continue to monitor what the World Health Organization has determined is a global pandemic. We will constantly evaluate planned mass gatherings as the situation evolves.

“I will be making future policy decisions regarding indoor events planned for more than 250 people based on federal and state health officials’ guidance.

“In addition, I am recommending that smaller gatherings, if they’re not essential, also be reconsidered.”

 

 

NASCAR announces procedural changes because of COVID-19

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 11, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
3 Comments

NASCAR announced Wednesday a series of changes at the track because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The changes will take place this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which will host the Cup, Xfinity and Gander and RV Outdoors Truck Series and remain in effect indefinitely. Among the changes:

Driver/crew chief meeting: NASCAR will hold driver/crew chief meetings in open air locations and will limit the meeting to drivers, crew chiefs, team owners and select officials and dignitaries.

Driver autographs. Drivers should pre-sign items whenever possible, carry their own Sharpie and hero cards should be the primary form for all autographs.

Driver appearances. Should be structured to ensure that drivers are visible to fans in an open-air setting, such as Q&A sessions.

Pre-race and post-race activities (driver introductions, grid & victory lane). NASCAR will provide a 6-foot buffer around the grid and driver introduction stage.

NASCAR stated: “As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation develops nationally and across local markets where we race, NASCAR remains in daily consultation with public health officials and other prominent sports and entertainment properties. In addition, we have added an infectious disease specialist to our consulting physician group to provide technical assistance and to inform policy. In following with these discussions and guidance from this counsel, NASCAR is implementing several adjustments to race event operations effective this weekend at Atlanta and remaining in effect indefinitely.”

Other measures from NASCAR:

Team haulers. NASCAR recommends that access to team haulers be restricted to necessary personnel at team’s discretion.

Advance in-market driver appearances. All advance appearances will be replaced with remote media activities and/or rescheduled for a later date in coordination with racetracks.  

Driver at track media availabilities. The informal rotations for all three series will be changed to press conferences on the riser in the media center. Full field driver availabilities during qualifying, infield care center driver availability and post-race bullpen will remain in effect, but with a 6-foot buffer in place. 

Atlanta Motor Speedway will provide additional hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer stations this weekend for fans. The track will give fans individual hand sanitizers as they enter the stands. A track spokesperson said track officials encourage fans to practice good hygiene by washing hands regularly and using hand sanitizer.

More than 1,000 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization called the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a pandemic on Wednesday. The World Health Organization defines pandemic as a worldwide spread of a new disease for which most people do not have immunity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated Thursday on its website that there had been 29 deaths reported in the United States from COVID-19. The CDC reports that 38 states and the District of Columbia have reported cases of COVID-19.

The CDC reported 23 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, site of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck races. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported on its site Wednesday that the state had six confirmed cases and 16 presumptive cases.

Click here for NASCAR media availability at Atlanta

MORE: NBC News live blog on the coronavirus

MORE: NBC Sports live blog with updates on how the coronavirus is impacting sports

MORE: IndyCar: Robert Wickens sends message to fans about St. Pete interaction

 

David Ragan to race a truck for first time since 2006

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 11, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former NASCAR Cup driver David Ragan will come out of retirement to race in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway on April 18.

The 34-year-old Ragan will drive the No. 17 Ford F-150 for DGR-Crosley, the team announced Wednesday. The truck will be sponsored by Select Blinds.

The race marks the first time Trucks have raced at the ¾-mile track since 2005. It also will be Ragan’s first time in a truck since 2006.

Even though he has stepped away from full-time racing, Ragan is still keeping busy, including moving into a development role with Ford Performance, where he assists teams with simulator work and is also part of the development team for the NextGen car that will debut in 2021.

“I’m really looking forward to racing one of DGR-Crosley’s F-150’s at Richmond,” Ragan said in a media release. “I’ve been friends with David (team co-owner David Gilliland) for a long time, and I see how much work he’s putting into this team and the success they’ve had early on.

“They have a shop full of great people and I’m glad that we could make all this happen.”

Ragan has over 30 combined Cup, Xfinity and Truck series starts at Richmond. Next month’s race will be his second start of the year, having finished fourth in the season-opening Daytona 500 driving for Rick Ware Racing.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced in the Truck Series, and I’m incredibly thankful to Select Blinds for supporting me and allowing me to do this,” Ragan said. “This is what I wanted to do when I decided to stop racing full-time at the end of last season; I want to race in different series, with different teams.

“Obviously, we want to be competitive, and I have no doubt that DGR-Crosley will bring me a great truck. Richmond has always been one of my favorite tracks that we race at; hopefully, we can get the folks from Select Blinds another good finish this year and put on a good show for the fans.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Brandon Jones has a Georgia win on his mind

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 11, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ever since he won the Xfinity Series race at Phoenix last Saturday, Brandon Jones – to borrow a line from a Ray Charles song – has had Georgia on his mind.

The Atlanta native is eager to return to his home track for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway in suburban Hampton, Georgia.

Jones, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra, has had a strong start to the season. He finished fourth at Daytona, sixth at Las Vegas, won the pole at Fontana (but finished 30th) and then passed Kyle Busch for the lead and held on for the final 20 laps to win at Phoenix, giving Toyota its 500th win in NASCAR competition.

“We are coming off a huge win at Phoenix Raceway and our 19 team is really excited about our 2020 season,” Jones said in a media release. “We have a lot of momentum.”

Jones returns to his home turf ranked fourth in the Xfinity point standings, 28 points behind series leader Harrison Burton. More importantly, Jones’ Phoenix win locks the 23-year-old into the Xfinity playoffs.

Jones hopes the momentum from Phoenix carries over to Atlanta. He’s made four Xfinity starts there, with a career-best fourth-place finish in last year’s race.

“Atlanta has not always been one of my strongest tracks, but neither was Phoenix,” Jones said. “Our team is up to the challenge that the track brings with the old surface which makes saving tires part of the strategy.”

That’s why Jones is approaching this weekend’s race in much the same way he approached Phoenix. With all the hard work he and his team have done in preparation for Atlanta, Jones is hoping to make it back-to-back wins.

“(Our) team has spent a lot of time over the offseason preparing for Atlanta; we probably put in 200-laps around the track using Toyota’s simulator,” Jones said. “It’s a fun race and the Atlanta fans are great.

“I think if we get our Supra dialed in to run the bottom of the track, we will be the team in victory lane.”

NOTES: Kyle Busch Motorsports announced today that Jones will return to the organization for four races in the No. 51 Tundra during the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season: June 12 at Iowa Speedway, at Pocono on June 27, at Kentcky Speedway on July 9 and Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30.

Follow @JerryBonkowski