NASCAR announced Thursday afternoon that it will hold the Cup, Xfinity and Truck races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway with no fans because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Thursday evening, NASCAR announced the media policy for the this weekend’s races.
NASCAR’s guidelines state:
- Previously credentialed print and digital media can work in both the infield media center deadline room and the press box.
- Photographers will not be allowed – including, but not limited to, editorial, team and/or commercial photographers. NASCAR’s photography partner Getty Images will serve as the pool photographer for the weekend. Photos can be found on NASCARMedia.com.
- Access to the three national series garages, pit road and Victory Lane will be restricted to competitors. Media will not have access to these areas. Exception: Live broadcast partner media (FOX Sports, NASCAR Productions, PRN and MRN) and a NASCAR photographer from Getty Images will be capturing pool content, as well as broadcasting, from those areas.
- The previously released driver availability schedule has been adjusted.
-
- FRIDAY: All driver availability will take place via teleconference, and piped into the deadline room.
- SATURDAY: The Cup Series pole winner, the winning team for the Xfinity and Gander Trucks race and the second- and third-place finishers from those races will all be available via teleconference. The full-field availability bullpen and the post-race bullpen have been canceled. Pole winner interview at the pole board for all three series will be with live broadcast partners only.
- SUNDAY: The NASCAR Cup Series race winning team and second- and third-place finishing team will be available via teleconference. Post-race bullpen has been canceled.
- In short, there will be no in-person competitor availability this weekend outside of live broadcast partners and NASCAR Productions.
- Broadcast and radio partners will share content/interviews.